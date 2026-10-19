Exclusive | When Kidney Trouble Is More Than It Seems: Recognising Rare, Life-Threatening aHUS
In a special interview with ETV Bharat, nephrologist Dr Tukaram Jamale discusses in detail the causes, symptoms and treatment of the disease.
By Anubha Jain
Published : October 19, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Unusual tiredness, swelling of the face or feet, or passing less urine than usual may seem like signs of a common illness. But when these symptoms occur alongside kidney dysfunction, anaemia or a low platelet count, they could point to atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome (aHUS), a rare and potentially life-threatening disease.
In aHUS, the body's complement system, which is part of the immune system, becomes overactive and damages small blood vessels. Tiny clots can form, affecting the kidneys and other vital organs, including the brain and heart. The disease can progress rapidly. Early diagnosis and treatment can improve the chances of recovery, and some patients may regain full kidney function.
In a special interview with ETV Bharat's Dr Anubha Jain, nephrologist Dr Tukaram Jamale discusses the symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment of aHUS, and why early detection matters. Excerpts from the interview:
Anubha Jain (AJ): What exactly is aHUS, and what makes it different from other kidney diseases?
Dr Tukaram Jamale (TJ): aHUS can affect people of all ages, including children, adults, and women during pregnancy or shortly after delivery. However, it is seen predominantly in children and adolescents. It is classified as a rare disease, with an estimated incidence of around four to five cases per million people.
Despite being rare, aHUS is often missed because it is not suspected early enough. Delays in diagnosis and treatment can increase the risk of kidney damage and death. Timely treatment can prevent complications and, in some cases, allow kidney function to recover completely.
AJ: Why is aHUS often diagnosed late, and what early warning signs should people never ignore?
TJ: In children, aHUS can sometimes be mistaken for more common kidney conditions, such as nephrotic syndrome or nephritis. These conditions may cause symptoms such as protein in the urine, swelling, and high blood pressure. Because aHUS can mimic other kidney disorders, it may not be suspected initially.
Therefore, when a child presents with anaemia, kidney dysfunction, high blood pressure, or other signs of kidney disease, doctors should maintain a high index of suspicion for aHUS. Importantly, initial evaluation can begin with commonly available laboratory tests, allowing treatment to start promptly.
AJ: aHUS affects more than the kidneys. How can it damage the brain, heart, lungs and digestive system? How quickly can complications develop if the disease is not recognised?
TJ: Although the kidneys are the primary organs affected in aHUS, the disease can involve almost any organ system. In severe cases, patients may develop heart failure, neurological complications such as seizures, and gastrointestinal or pancreatic involvement.
Abdominal pain is also common. In India, we commonly see a subtype of aHUS in which abdominal pain is particularly prominent. Unexplained abdominal pain in a child, especially when accompanied by other symptoms, should therefore be investigated.
AJ: What warning signs should parents watch for, and in severe cases, when might a child require dialysis?
TJ: Because the disease can progress rapidly, parents should watch for warning signs such as swelling of the body or face, reduced urination, changes in urine colour, high blood pressure, and unusual tiredness—even during routine activities.
Severe, unexplained anaemia, sometimes requiring a blood transfusion, can be a presenting feature. Marked weakness, lethargy, and unusual listlessness should not be ignored. If parents notice these signs, they should seek immediate medical attention from a paediatrician or paediatric nephrologist.
AJ: Which medical tests help doctors distinguish aHUS from other conditions that cause kidney injury?
TJ: Initial evaluation for aHUS includes blood tests such as a complete blood count, which may reveal low haemoglobin and platelet levels. Blood tests may also show an elevated serum creatinine level, indicating impaired kidney function. If kidney function deteriorates significantly, dialysis may be required.
Other findings may include protein in the urine and high blood pressure. The three key features are anaemia, a low platelet count and kidney dysfunction. However, similar abnormalities can occur in conditions such as malaria and other infections common in tropical regions.
Doctors must therefore investigate and rule out these possible causes. If these conditions are excluded and the clinical findings support aHUS, further evaluation can help establish the diagnosis.
AJ: Can infections or pregnancy trigger an aHUS episode, and what should patients and families understand about these potential triggers and the risk of recurrence?
TJ: aHUS is not itself an infectious disease, but certain infections can trigger it in susceptible people. Upper respiratory tract infections, flu-like illnesses, and diarrhoeal illnesses may act as triggers. In India, infections such as malaria and dengue can also trigger aHUS.
If a patient's condition does not improve as expected despite treatment for malaria or dengue, doctors should consider the possibility of aHUS. Pregnancy is another important trigger, particularly in the period immediately after delivery. aHUS can also develop during pregnancy, when diagnosis may be challenging because pregnancy-related complications such as pre-eclampsia and HELLP syndrome can produce similar symptoms and laboratory findings.
If abnormalities persist or worsen after childbirth rather than resolving, doctors should consider aHUS and investigate further.
AJ: What treatment options are available today, and how much difference does early treatment make? Could you explain the role of complement-inhibiting medicines, when dialysis may be required, and whether prompt treatment can prevent permanent organ damage or reduce the risk of long-term kidney failure?
TJ: In India, one important form of aHUS is autoantibody-associated aHUS. In this condition, the body produces antibodies against proteins that regulate the complement system, disrupting its normal function. This form is estimated to account for 50% of aHUS cases in India, compared with around 5% globally.
This subtype of aHUS often responds well to plasma exchange and immunosuppressive treatment, especially when treatment begins early. Plasma exchange removes the patient's plasma, which may contain the harmful antibodies, and replaces it with donor plasma.
Treatment usually involves seven to nine sessions over one to two weeks. Many patients improve significantly, and kidney function may recover. Some patients also require temporary dialysis if their kidney function is severely affected.
If plasma exchange is insufficiently effective or cannot be performed, doctors may consider complement inhibitors. These medicines are also particularly important in other forms of aHUS, including those associated with pregnancy or genetic abnormalities affecting the complement system. They block the overactive complement pathway that damages organs and can help bring the disease into remission.
AJ: Given the rarity of aHUS, what are the biggest challenges in India regarding awareness, diagnosis and access to treatment? What support is available through the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021? Also, can aHUS recur after treatment, and what follow-up care and monitoring do patients need to protect kidney function and other organs?
TJ: One of the major challenges in diagnosing aHUS is a lack of awareness, rather than a lack of access to sophisticated tests. Genetic and immunological investigations can help assess prognosis and guide decisions about treatment duration. However, acute management relies on commonly available tests, and treatment should not be delayed while waiting for specialised investigations.
Starting treatment early improves the chances of kidney recovery and may prevent lasting damage. Awareness among paediatricians and general practitioners is essential, as they are often the first clinicians to assess a child with symptoms of the disease.
Access to specialised treatment remains another challenge. Plasma exchange, dialysis, and immunosuppressive therapy can be effective, particularly in antibody-associated aHUS. However, many hospitals lack the facilities and expertise needed to provide plasma exchange and dialysis to very young children.
Managing these patients requires multidisciplinary care involving paediatricians, nephrologists, and intensive care specialists. More specialised centres and trained teams are needed. Treatment costs can also put care out of reach for many families. Under the National Policy for Rare Diseases, eligible patients may receive financial assistance through designated Centres of Excellence, improving access to treatment that might otherwise be unaffordable.
Long-term follow-up is essential because aHUS can recur, particularly in patients with persistently high antibody levels or after infections and other triggers. Patients should monitor their blood pressure and undergo regular blood and urine tests. Any new illness or abnormal test result should be assessed promptly, as early treatment of a recurrence can improve outcomes.
Lifelong follow-up is essential, but treatment does not always have to continue indefinitely. Following an individual risk assessment—including genetic and immunological investigations—treatment may be discontinued in selected patients under close medical supervision, with regular monitoring for recurrence.
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