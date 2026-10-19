ETV Bharat / health

Exclusive | When Kidney Trouble Is More Than It Seems: Recognising Rare, Life-Threatening aHUS

Unusual tiredness, swelling of the face or feet, or passing less urine than usual may seem like signs of a common illness. But when these symptoms occur alongside kidney dysfunction, anaemia or a low platelet count, they could point to atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome (aHUS), a rare and potentially life-threatening disease.

In aHUS, the body's complement system, which is part of the immune system, becomes overactive and damages small blood vessels. Tiny clots can form, affecting the kidneys and other vital organs, including the brain and heart. The disease can progress rapidly. Early diagnosis and treatment can improve the chances of recovery, and some patients may regain full kidney function.

In a special interview with ETV Bharat's Dr Anubha Jain, nephrologist Dr Tukaram Jamale discusses the symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment of aHUS, and why early detection matters. Excerpts from the interview:

Anubha Jain (AJ): What exactly is aHUS, and what makes it different from other kidney diseases?

Dr Tukaram Jamale (TJ): aHUS can affect people of all ages, including children, adults, and women during pregnancy or shortly after delivery. However, it is seen predominantly in children and adolescents. It is classified as a rare disease, with an estimated incidence of around four to five cases per million people.

Despite being rare, aHUS is often missed because it is not suspected early enough. Delays in diagnosis and treatment can increase the risk of kidney damage and death. Timely treatment can prevent complications and, in some cases, allow kidney function to recover completely.

AJ: Why is aHUS often diagnosed late, and what early warning signs should people never ignore?

TJ: In children, aHUS can sometimes be mistaken for more common kidney conditions, such as nephrotic syndrome or nephritis. These conditions may cause symptoms such as protein in the urine, swelling, and high blood pressure. Because aHUS can mimic other kidney disorders, it may not be suspected initially.

Therefore, when a child presents with anaemia, kidney dysfunction, high blood pressure, or other signs of kidney disease, doctors should maintain a high index of suspicion for aHUS. Importantly, initial evaluation can begin with commonly available laboratory tests, allowing treatment to start promptly.

AJ: aHUS affects more than the kidneys. How can it damage the brain, heart, lungs and digestive system? How quickly can complications develop if the disease is not recognised?

TJ: Although the kidneys are the primary organs affected in aHUS, the disease can involve almost any organ system. In severe cases, patients may develop heart failure, neurological complications such as seizures, and gastrointestinal or pancreatic involvement.

Abdominal pain is also common. In India, we commonly see a subtype of aHUS in which abdominal pain is particularly prominent. Unexplained abdominal pain in a child, especially when accompanied by other symptoms, should therefore be investigated.

AJ: What warning signs should parents watch for, and in severe cases, when might a child require dialysis?

TJ: Because the disease can progress rapidly, parents should watch for warning signs such as swelling of the body or face, reduced urination, changes in urine colour, high blood pressure, and unusual tiredness—even during routine activities.

Severe, unexplained anaemia, sometimes requiring a blood transfusion, can be a presenting feature. Marked weakness, lethargy, and unusual listlessness should not be ignored. If parents notice these signs, they should seek immediate medical attention from a paediatrician or paediatric nephrologist.

AJ: Which medical tests help doctors distinguish aHUS from other conditions that cause kidney injury?

TJ: Initial evaluation for aHUS includes blood tests such as a complete blood count, which may reveal low haemoglobin and platelet levels. Blood tests may also show an elevated serum creatinine level, indicating impaired kidney function. If kidney function deteriorates significantly, dialysis may be required.

Other findings may include protein in the urine and high blood pressure. The three key features are anaemia, a low platelet count and kidney dysfunction. However, similar abnormalities can occur in conditions such as malaria and other infections common in tropical regions.