ETV Bharat / health

Exclusive: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And Kerala Lead India’s Dengue Burden

File photo of an NDMC worker carrying out fumigation to prevent the spread of dengue near the MPs’ House at Feroz Shah Road in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala accounted for the highest dengue burden in India during the last three years, while Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa remained among the least affected states, month-wise government data for June-December between 2023 and 2025 revealed.

Data provided by the health ministry in response to a query under Right to Information Act (RTI) to ETV Bharat said that Tamil Nadu emerged as one of the country’s biggest dengue hotspots, reporting 6,529 cases and 12 deaths in 2023, 22,892 cases and 10 deaths in 2024, and 15,992 cases and eight deaths in 2025. Cases increased sharply from July each year, peaking at 1,819 in December 2023, 4,347 in September 2024, and 3,465 in November 2025.

Karnataka recorded 17,495 cases and 11 deaths in 2023, 28,839 cases and 27 deaths in 2024, and 5,702 cases with no deaths in 2025. The state witnessed its biggest monthly spike in December 2023 (5,073 cases), July 2024 (12,248) and September 2025 (959).

Maharashtra reported 17,797 cases and 54 deaths in 2023, 17,259 cases and 30 deaths in 2024, and 12,348 cases and 24 deaths in 2025. Monthly infections peaked during September in all three years, with 4,737 cases in 2023, 4,337 in 2024 and 2,949 in 2025.

File photo of patients at a government hospital due to a rise in dengue and viral cases in Gurugram (IANS)

Uttar Pradesh remained another major contributor, recording 35,169 cases and 36 deaths in 2023, 15,604 cases and nine deaths in 2024, and 8,707 cases and three deaths in 2025. The highest monthly caseload was reported in October each year—16,058 cases in 2023, 6,867 in 2024, and 3,193 in 2025.