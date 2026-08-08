Exclusive: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh And Kerala Lead India’s Dengue Burden
Month-wise data for 2023-2025 shows cases surged during the monsoon and post-monsoon months, while Kerala recorded the highest death toll, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala accounted for the highest dengue burden in India during the last three years, while Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa remained among the least affected states, month-wise government data for June-December between 2023 and 2025 revealed.
Data provided by the health ministry in response to a query under Right to Information Act (RTI) to ETV Bharat said that Tamil Nadu emerged as one of the country’s biggest dengue hotspots, reporting 6,529 cases and 12 deaths in 2023, 22,892 cases and 10 deaths in 2024, and 15,992 cases and eight deaths in 2025. Cases increased sharply from July each year, peaking at 1,819 in December 2023, 4,347 in September 2024, and 3,465 in November 2025.
Karnataka recorded 17,495 cases and 11 deaths in 2023, 28,839 cases and 27 deaths in 2024, and 5,702 cases with no deaths in 2025. The state witnessed its biggest monthly spike in December 2023 (5,073 cases), July 2024 (12,248) and September 2025 (959).
Maharashtra reported 17,797 cases and 54 deaths in 2023, 17,259 cases and 30 deaths in 2024, and 12,348 cases and 24 deaths in 2025. Monthly infections peaked during September in all three years, with 4,737 cases in 2023, 4,337 in 2024 and 2,949 in 2025.
Uttar Pradesh remained another major contributor, recording 35,169 cases and 36 deaths in 2023, 15,604 cases and nine deaths in 2024, and 8,707 cases and three deaths in 2025. The highest monthly caseload was reported in October each year—16,058 cases in 2023, 6,867 in 2024, and 3,193 in 2025.
Kerala reported 15,605 cases and 143 deaths in 2023, 14,824 cases and 70 deaths in 2024, and 7,584 cases and 46 deaths in 2025. Although it ranked below some states in terms of cases, Kerala recorded the highest dengue deaths in all three years. Monthly cases peaked in July 2023 (3,270), July 2024 (3,863) and June 2025 (2,071).
Among the least affected states, Nagaland reported only 39 cases and no deaths in 2024, 96 cases in 2025, and 4,943 cases with two deaths in 2023, when it witnessed an unusual spike. Meghalaya consistently reported very low numbers—100 cases in 2023, 49 in 2024 and 66 in 2025, with no deaths. Sikkim recorded 246 cases in 2023, 331 in 2024 and 102 in 2025, also without fatalities. Arunachal Pradesh reported 128 cases in 2023, 15 in 2024 and 170 in 2025, with no deaths. Goa remained another low-burden state with 457 cases and three deaths in 2023, 451 cases and three deaths in 2024, and 72 cases with no deaths in 2025.
Overall, India recorded 2,44,553 dengue cases and 469 deaths in 2023, 2,08,328 cases and 225 deaths in 2024, and 1,02,533 cases with 105 deaths in 2025.
Across most states, the data indicates that dengue transmission intensified with the southwest monsoon, rising sharply from August and peaking between September and November, before declining during December.
The data further highlight that while a handful of states continue to account for the bulk of India’s dengue burden, fatalities remain concentrated in states where severe disease and healthcare pressures are more pronounced, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis, vector control and timely clinical management.
Last month, Health Minister JP Nadda held a multi-sectoral meeting regarding the dengue menace in New Delhi. During the meeting, Nadda underscored the importance of reinforcing inter-sectoral coordination among municipal bodies, railways, cantonment boards, public health engineering and health departments to ensure effective sanitation and vector control drives.
The Health Minister cautioned to remain vigilant against the potential risk in coming months. He stressed preparedness, particularly in the forthcoming months.
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