Exclusive Interview | Dr. V. Mohan: '30% People Aged 20 And Above Suffer From Diabetes'
India's top diabetologist shares insights with S. Ravichandran regarding why diabetes is spreading so rapidly and what simple measures can be taken to prevent it.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST|
Updated : April 22, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
In today's context, it has become a common occurrence for at least one person in almost every household to suffer from diabetes. Just 30 years ago, finding a single person with diabetes in an entire street was viewed with astonishment. However, today, taking a pill immediately upon waking up and heading out for a morning walk have become inseparable parts of our daily routine.
From the food we consume to the very chairs we sit on, everything (often without our conscious realization) is pushing us closer toward disease. The dietary habits we have adopted in the name of modernization, coupled with a decline in physical activity, are today transforming us into the 'Diabetes Capital of the World'.
Amidst this critical situation, let us examine the detailed insights provided to ETV Bharat by India's top diabetologist Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, regarding why diabetes is spreading so rapidly and what simple measures can be taken to prevent it. This article forms an integral part of the 'ETV Bharat Against Campaign' spearheaded by ETV Bharat, with the objective of fostering awareness within the community.
Alarming Statistics
Sharing insights drawn from his extensive experience, Dr. Mohan shed light on the alarming magnitude to which diabetes has grown in India. In 1972, when he was just 18 years old and began his research journey alongside his father, the situation was vastly different. At that time, in major urban centres, only 2 out of every 100 people (2%) had diabetes. In rural areas, the prevalence was even lower, affecting only 1 in every 100 people (1%). However, the transformation witnessed over the past 30 years is truly shocking.
“Today, in metropolitan cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, a staggering 30% of the population aged 20 and above suffers from diabetes. To be more precise, half of the individuals (50%) aged between 50 and 55 suffer from this condition. Another 25% exhibit early-stage symptoms, a condition known as 'pre-diabetes.' When calculated in aggregate, it is concerning to note that 75% of people within this specific age group are either already affected or are at risk of developing the condition,” he said.
How To Identify Obesity
Generally, we use the 'BMI' (Body Mass Index) method to measure obesity. This metric is calculated based on an individual's height and weight. However, Dr. Mohan notes, “While BMI offers some utility, it is not sufficient on its own for Indians. The accumulation of fat around the abdomen (known as 'Abdominal Obesity') in our population poses a far greater risk than generalized body obesity. This can be detected using nothing more than a standard measuring tape.”
- Men: A waist circumference exceeding 90 cm indicates a health risk.
- Women: A waist circumference exceeding 80 cm is a sign of obesity.
The fat that accumulates within the abdomen is referred to as 'Ectopic Fat.' While subcutaneous fat (located just beneath the skin) poses no significant threat, it becomes dangerous when it migrates internally to accumulate within organs such as the liver and pancreas; it is at this stage that it triggers conditions like heart attacks and diabetes.
Why Are Indians More Prone to Diabetes?
According to the eminent diabetologist, there are three primary reasons behind the rising prevalence of diabetes in India:
- Genetics: Indians possess a higher hereditary predisposition (or genetic likelihood) of developing diabetes.
- Dietary Habits: We consume large quantities of rice-based foods (carbohydrates). In particular, the consumption of refined white rice is a major contributing factor to fat accumulation.
- Lack of Physical Activity: Another significant factor is the diminishing habit of engaging in physical exercise, a trend that has been observed since childhood.
Sitting is the New Smoking
Just as the adage “Smoking is injurious to health” was once prevalent, doctors today assert that “Sitting is injurious to health.” When we remain seated in the same spot for extended periods, blood circulation within the body becomes irregular. Here are some simple tips offered by Dr. Mohan to help avoid this issue:
- Once every hour (or at least every 45 minutes) you should stand up and walk a short distance.
- When communicating with colleagues at the office, instead of speaking over the phone, walk over to them in person to converse.
- When talking on your mobile phone, make it a point to do so while standing or walking.
- Set a daily goal of walking at least 7,000 to 10,000 steps.
Economic Growth and Changing Food Culture
The economic progress witnessed in Tamil Nadu (particularly in its southern districts) has significantly altered our dietary habits. The advent of information technology firms and an influx of foreign investments have led to a rise in people's disposable income. Consequently, purchasing cars and motorcycles has become far more accessible. The natural physical exercise that people once gained by commuting via bus or bicycle has largely vanished today. Furthermore, a culture of ordering and consuming fast food through online delivery services has become increasingly widespread.
In the past, dining out at restaurants was a rare, occasional treat; today, however, it has evolved into a daily routine. Since these “junk foods” are high in calories, salt, sugar, and oil, they directly contribute to obesity and diabetes.
Dangers of Polished Rice
The type of rice we consumed 50 years ago was entirely different. Back then, “hand-pounded rice” was the norm. It was rich in both protein and dietary fiber. Until 1975, there were only 29 rice milling units across India. However, today, that number has skyrocketed to 200,000.
As a consequence, virtually all the rice available to us today is subjected to extensive polishing. “During the polishing process, the nutrient-rich outer layers of the rice grain are stripped away, leaving behind nothing but pure carbohydrates. This stands as a primary reason for the alarming rise in diabetes cases,” says Dr. Mohan.
It is not just rice; even among those in North India whose staple is wheat, the prevalence of diabetes is significant. Cities like Delhi and Mumbai, in particular, report high rates of affliction. Therefore, what matters most is not merely what we eat, but rather the quality of the food we consume: specifically, whether it consists of whole grains with their bran intact.
Pizza? ...What's That?
Dr. Mohan offers a vivid example to illustrate just how drastically our food culture has transformed. “When I visited the United States for the first time in 1979, pizza simply did not exist in India. On one occasion, a professor took me out and asked, 'Would you like to have some pizza?' I looked at him and asked in return, 'What exactly is pizza?' If I were to tell people this story today, no one would believe me,” he remarks.
Back then, the “junk food” culture that dominates today was non-existent in India. Fifty years ago, dining out at restaurants was a rare occurrence. Today, however, foods laden with excessive calories, salt, oil, and sugar have become an integral part of our daily lives. It is precisely these types of foods that lay the foundation for obesity and diabetes.
The 'ABC' Mantra to Avoid Complications
Dr. Mohan says that individuals affected by diabetes should follow the 'ABC' method to prevent damage to vital organs such as the eyes, kidneys, and heart.
- A (A1C): The blood test (HbA1c), which is performed once every three months, should remain within 7 percent.
- B (Blood Pressure): Blood pressure levels should be maintained at 130/80. This helps prevent heart attacks.
- C (Cholesterol): The levels of “bad” cholesterol in the body must be kept under control.
Even in the absence of symptoms, it is advisable to undergo a full-body health check-up at regular intervals. If detected at an early stage, any potential complications can be effectively prevented.
Dr. Mohan asserts that to create a “Diabetes-Free India,” awareness initiatives must begin right from the school level. Students should be educated about the nutritional components of food, such as carbohydrates and proteins. Due importance must be accorded to physical exercise and sports within the school curriculum. School students should be taught about healthy dietary habits and exercise techniques, and specific “marks” or grades should be awarded for their adherence to these practices.
Techniques for stress reduction should be introduced and practiced from a young age. Dr. Mohan has recommended that the Tamil Nadu government make millets and pulses available through its public distribution system (ration shops). “This practice is already in place in states like Karnataka. Providing protein-rich foods through nutrition and breakfast schemes would be an excellent starting point,” he concluded.
Also read:
- ETV Bharat Has Launched A Nationwide Campaign On Diabetes, Featuring Leading Doctors, Data Stories And Real-Life Journeys
- Type 2 Diabetes In Children Is On The Rise, Here's How Food Habits and Lifestyle Are Changing Kids’ Health
- The Indian Heart–Diabetes Connection: Why Both Must Be Managed Together
- Diabetes In Young People On The Rise, India Emerging As Disease Epicenter, Warns Endocrinologist