ETV Bharat / health

Exclusive Interview | Dr. V. Mohan: '30% People Aged 20 And Above Suffer From Diabetes'

In today's context, it has become a common occurrence for at least one person in almost every household to suffer from diabetes. Just 30 years ago, finding a single person with diabetes in an entire street was viewed with astonishment. However, today, taking a pill immediately upon waking up and heading out for a morning walk have become inseparable parts of our daily routine.

From the food we consume to the very chairs we sit on, everything (often without our conscious realization) is pushing us closer toward disease. The dietary habits we have adopted in the name of modernization, coupled with a decline in physical activity, are today transforming us into the 'Diabetes Capital of the World'.

Amidst this critical situation, let us examine the detailed insights provided to ETV Bharat by India's top diabetologist Dr. V. Mohan, Chairman of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, regarding why diabetes is spreading so rapidly and what simple measures can be taken to prevent it. This article forms an integral part of the 'ETV Bharat Against Campaign' spearheaded by ETV Bharat, with the objective of fostering awareness within the community.

ETV Bharat spoke to India's top diabetologist Dr V Mohan for our campaign against diabetes (ETV Bharat)

Alarming Statistics

Sharing insights drawn from his extensive experience, Dr. Mohan shed light on the alarming magnitude to which diabetes has grown in India. In 1972, when he was just 18 years old and began his research journey alongside his father, the situation was vastly different. At that time, in major urban centres, only 2 out of every 100 people (2%) had diabetes. In rural areas, the prevalence was even lower, affecting only 1 in every 100 people (1%). However, the transformation witnessed over the past 30 years is truly shocking.

“Today, in metropolitan cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, a staggering 30% of the population aged 20 and above suffers from diabetes. To be more precise, half of the individuals (50%) aged between 50 and 55 suffer from this condition. Another 25% exhibit early-stage symptoms, a condition known as 'pre-diabetes.' When calculated in aggregate, it is concerning to note that 75% of people within this specific age group are either already affected or are at risk of developing the condition,” he said.

How To Identify Obesity

Generally, we use the 'BMI' (Body Mass Index) method to measure obesity. This metric is calculated based on an individual's height and weight. However, Dr. Mohan notes, “While BMI offers some utility, it is not sufficient on its own for Indians. The accumulation of fat around the abdomen (known as 'Abdominal Obesity') in our population poses a far greater risk than generalized body obesity. This can be detected using nothing more than a standard measuring tape.”

Men: A waist circumference exceeding 90 cm indicates a health risk.

A waist circumference exceeding 90 cm indicates a health risk. Women: A waist circumference exceeding 80 cm is a sign of obesity.

The fat that accumulates within the abdomen is referred to as 'Ectopic Fat.' While subcutaneous fat (located just beneath the skin) poses no significant threat, it becomes dangerous when it migrates internally to accumulate within organs such as the liver and pancreas; it is at this stage that it triggers conditions like heart attacks and diabetes.

Why Are Indians More Prone to Diabetes?

According to the eminent diabetologist, there are three primary reasons behind the rising prevalence of diabetes in India: