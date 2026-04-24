Diabetes Is No Longer A Disease Of The Elderly Or Urban Elite, It's Spreading Fast Across Villages: Diabetologist Dr Rakesh Parikh
In an exclusive interview with Aditya Atreya, trusted Jaipur-based diabetologist Dr. Rakesh Parikh talks about the disease affecting millennials and spreading into villages.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM IST
A few decades ago, diabetes in India used to feel like a rare guest at a family gathering. People spoke about it in hushed tones, as if it were a complicated condition reserved for the elderly. Today, things have changed dramatically. Now almost every family knows someone with diabetes, sometimes two or three people. The most worrying part is that the disease is no longer limited to big cities. It is spreading rapidly through smaller towns and villages as well.
According to Jaipur-based diabetologist Dr. Rakesh Parikh from Diabecity, this silent spread is one of the biggest health challenges India is facing today. The reasons are not mysterious. In fact, they are obvious: changing lifestyles, unhealthy diets, rising stress, and a serious lack of physical activity, he tells ETV Bharat's Aditya Atreya in an exclusive interview.
Diabetes Is Moving Fast
There was a time when doctors mostly saw diabetes in urban patients. Office workers, businesspeople, people with sedentary lifestyles. But now the situation has flipped. Dr. Parikh says diabetes cases are rising quickly in villages too. The difference is that in rural areas the disease often gets detected late. Why? Because awareness and regular health checkups are still limited. A person may feel tired for months, experience unexplained weight changes, or develop frequent thirst. But without testing blood sugar levels, the disease remains hidden. By the time it is diagnosed, it may already be causing damage inside the body.
Another worrying trend is age. Earlier, diabetes mostly appeared around the age of 50. Doctors expected it in middle-aged or older adults. Now that pattern has changed. Dr. Parikh says he is increasingly seeing diabetes in people between 25 and 35 years old: Young millennials and even Gen Z folk, newly married couples, even people who look perfectly healthy from the outside. This leads to another important myth being broken. Many people believe that diabetes happens only to overweight people. That is not entirely true. According to Dr. Parikh, even thin individuals are now developing diabetes. The reasons include genetics, poor eating habits, stress, and a condition called insulin resistance, where the body cannot use insulin effectively.
Urbanisation Is Changing Lives
Modern life has also rewritten our daily routines. People walk less than they used to. Work has become more sedentary. Many jobs involve sitting for hours in front of screens. Outside food has become common. Packaged snacks are easily available everywhere. These changes are not limited to cities anymore. Even villages now have easy access to packaged foods, smartphones, and more sedentary lifestyles. Physical labour has reduced in many places. Screen time has increased. The result is predictable: rising diabetes cases.
When Dr. Parikh speaks to his patients, a pattern usually emerges. Many share the same lifestyle habits:
- Sleeping late at night
- Eating junk food frequently
- Skipping exercise
- Living with constant stress
Over time, these habits disrupt the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar.
Because once diabetes remains uncontrolled for years, it can damage several organs. It has strong links to:
- Heart disease
- Kidney failure
- Eye damage
These complications can become life-threatening if ignored.
The good news is that diabetes treatment has advanced significantly in recent years. Dr. Parikh points to new technologies like Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), which allow patients to track their blood sugar levels throughout the day. Instead of relying only on occasional blood tests, CGM devices provide continuous data about glucose levels. This helps patients understand how their body reacts to food, exercise, and medication. Dr. Parikh concluded the interview by stating that only a collective effort can slow down the spread of this lifestyle disease.
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