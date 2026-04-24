ETV Bharat / health

Diabetes Is No Longer A Disease Of The Elderly Or Urban Elite, It's Spreading Fast Across Villages: Diabetologist Dr Rakesh Parikh

A few decades ago, diabetes in India used to feel like a rare guest at a family gathering. People spoke about it in hushed tones, as if it were a complicated condition reserved for the elderly. Today, things have changed dramatically. Now almost every family knows someone with diabetes, sometimes two or three people. The most worrying part is that the disease is no longer limited to big cities. It is spreading rapidly through smaller towns and villages as well.

According to Jaipur-based diabetologist Dr. Rakesh Parikh from Diabecity, this silent spread is one of the biggest health challenges India is facing today. The reasons are not mysterious. In fact, they are obvious: changing lifestyles, unhealthy diets, rising stress, and a serious lack of physical activity, he tells ETV Bharat's Aditya Atreya in an exclusive interview.

Diabetes Is Moving Fast

There was a time when doctors mostly saw diabetes in urban patients. Office workers, businesspeople, people with sedentary lifestyles. But now the situation has flipped. Dr. Parikh says diabetes cases are rising quickly in villages too. The difference is that in rural areas the disease often gets detected late. Why? Because awareness and regular health checkups are still limited. A person may feel tired for months, experience unexplained weight changes, or develop frequent thirst. But without testing blood sugar levels, the disease remains hidden. By the time it is diagnosed, it may already be causing damage inside the body.

Another worrying trend is age. Earlier, diabetes mostly appeared around the age of 50. Doctors expected it in middle-aged or older adults. Now that pattern has changed. Dr. Parikh says he is increasingly seeing diabetes in people between 25 and 35 years old: Young millennials and even Gen Z folk, newly married couples, even people who look perfectly healthy from the outside. This leads to another important myth being broken. Many people believe that diabetes happens only to overweight people. That is not entirely true. According to Dr. Parikh, even thin individuals are now developing diabetes. The reasons include genetics, poor eating habits, stress, and a condition called insulin resistance, where the body cannot use insulin effectively.

Urbanisation Is Changing Lives