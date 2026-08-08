ETV Bharat / health

Exclusive: Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh And Sikkim Carry India's Kala-azar Burden

New Delhi: Bihar continued to account for the largest share of Kala-azar (Visceral Leishmaniasis) cases in India during the last three years, followed by Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim while other states reported no cases, reveals the month-wise data for June-December from 2023 to 2025 compiled by the health ministry.

According to the data provided by health ministry to ETV Bharat in response to a RTI query, Bihar remained the country’s worst-affected state, reporting 170 cases and no deaths in 2023, 167 cases and five deaths in 2024, and 105 cases with no deaths in 2025.

Monthly infections were highest in August 2023 (36 cases), June 2024 (42) and July 2025 (24) before gradually declining towards December, indicating sustained but falling transmission.

Jharkhand ranked second, recording 77 cases in 2023, 94 cases in 2024 and 80 cases in 2025, with no deaths in any of the three years. The state recorded monthly peaks of 21 cases in September 2023, 19 in December 2024, and 17 in June 2025, reflecting year-round but relatively low-level endemic transmission.

West Bengal reported 11 cases and no deaths in 2023, 20 cases and one death in 2024, and 23 cases with no deaths in 2025. Most infections were reported between August and October, with only sporadic cases during the remaining months.

Uttar Pradesh remained another endemic state, reporting eight cases each in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The state recorded zero deaths in 2023, one death in 2024 and three deaths in 2025. Cases were scattered across the transmission season, with no prolonged outbreak.