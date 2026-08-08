Exclusive: Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh And Sikkim Carry India's Kala-azar Burden
Official month-wise data for June-December (2023-2025) shows Kala-azar cases remain concentrated in a handful of endemic states, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Bihar continued to account for the largest share of Kala-azar (Visceral Leishmaniasis) cases in India during the last three years, followed by Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim while other states reported no cases, reveals the month-wise data for June-December from 2023 to 2025 compiled by the health ministry.
According to the data provided by health ministry to ETV Bharat in response to a RTI query, Bihar remained the country’s worst-affected state, reporting 170 cases and no deaths in 2023, 167 cases and five deaths in 2024, and 105 cases with no deaths in 2025.
Monthly infections were highest in August 2023 (36 cases), June 2024 (42) and July 2025 (24) before gradually declining towards December, indicating sustained but falling transmission.
Jharkhand ranked second, recording 77 cases in 2023, 94 cases in 2024 and 80 cases in 2025, with no deaths in any of the three years. The state recorded monthly peaks of 21 cases in September 2023, 19 in December 2024, and 17 in June 2025, reflecting year-round but relatively low-level endemic transmission.
West Bengal reported 11 cases and no deaths in 2023, 20 cases and one death in 2024, and 23 cases with no deaths in 2025. Most infections were reported between August and October, with only sporadic cases during the remaining months.
Uttar Pradesh remained another endemic state, reporting eight cases each in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The state recorded zero deaths in 2023, one death in 2024 and three deaths in 2025. Cases were scattered across the transmission season, with no prolonged outbreak.
Sikkim completed the top five with three cases in 2023, one in 2024 and zero cases in 2025. This northeastern state did not report any casualty due to Kala-azar in the last three years, while monthly cases remained in single digits throughout the three-year period.
Except the five states, other states and UTs in the country remain least affected regions, reporting zero Kala-azar cases and no deaths throughout the June-December period of 2023, 2024 and 2025.
The month-wise trend indicates that Kala-azar does not display the sharp monsoon-driven seasonal surge seen in mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue or chikungunya. Instead, cases in endemic states were reported throughout the June-December period, with modest fluctuations from month to month.
The data suggests India’s Kala-azar elimination programme has substantially reduced the disease burden, restricting transmission largely to a few endemic districts in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim. The low number of deaths over the three years further points to improvements in early diagnosis, treatment and surveillance.
However, the continued reporting of cases in endemic pockets indicates that sustained vector control, active case detection and uninterrupted access to treatment remain essential to achieving the country’s goal of eliminating Kala-azar as a public health problem.
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