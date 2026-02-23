ETV Bharat / health

Exclusive | 'AI Will Strengthen Doctors, Not Replace Them': NHA CEO On India’s Health Tech Roadmap

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence could become the backbone of India’s next healthcare transformation, but only if it is deployed responsibly, trained on Indian data, and always supervised by doctors.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, CEO of the National Health Authority, laid out a clear vision: AI must assist physicians, not replace them. “The application of AI in healthcare is extremely important. It is creating a huge opportunity to transform healthcare delivery in India, from primary healthcare to tertiary healthcare,” Barnwal said.

But alongside optimism, he delivered a note of caution. “AI should never be used without thoughtful consideration of the consequences. It must be used with care and in combination with the physician.”

From Disease Surveillance to Preventive Care

Barnwal explained that India’s vast hospital network generates enormous volumes of medical data every day, from diagnostic reports and prescriptions to imaging and treatment outcomes. When analysed using AI tools, this data can help detect disease patterns, identify regional health trends and even strengthen early warning systems.

“AI-powered systems can analyse large datasets to identify patterns and disease trends. That can significantly improve preventive healthcare,” he said.

For example, if hospital data from a specific region shows rising cases of a particular infection, AI systems can flag it early, enabling authorities to act before it becomes an outbreak. Similarly, long-term analysis of patient data could help identify high-risk groups for chronic illnesses such as diabetes or heart disease. The goal, Barnwal stressed, is not just faster diagnosis but smarter public health planning.

The Indian Dataset Challenge

However, the NHA chief was unequivocal that AI models built on foreign datasets cannot simply be imported and deployed in India. “The challenge before us is how to responsibly deploy AI solutions in the Indian context,” Barnwal said. “Unless they are trained on Indian datasets, we cannot be very sure of their efficacy in Indian conditions.”

He added, “Disease patterns, genetic diversity, environmental factors and treatment protocols vary significantly across geographies. An AI model trained on Western populations may not accurately interpret symptoms or recommend treatments suited to Indian patients.

To address this gap, the National Health Authority is building an open benchmarking platform in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.”

Describing the platform’s architecture, Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said BODH allows developers to train AI models on-site without accessing raw patient data. Instead, only refined model weights are returned, ensuring that sensitive health records never leave secure systems.