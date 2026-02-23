Exclusive | 'AI Will Strengthen Doctors, Not Replace Them': NHA CEO On India’s Health Tech Roadmap
NHA CEO Sunil Kumar Barnwal said AI can transform India’s healthcare system but must be trained on Indian data and used under strict medical supervision.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence could become the backbone of India’s next healthcare transformation, but only if it is deployed responsibly, trained on Indian data, and always supervised by doctors.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, CEO of the National Health Authority, laid out a clear vision: AI must assist physicians, not replace them. “The application of AI in healthcare is extremely important. It is creating a huge opportunity to transform healthcare delivery in India, from primary healthcare to tertiary healthcare,” Barnwal said.
But alongside optimism, he delivered a note of caution. “AI should never be used without thoughtful consideration of the consequences. It must be used with care and in combination with the physician.”
From Disease Surveillance to Preventive Care
Barnwal explained that India’s vast hospital network generates enormous volumes of medical data every day, from diagnostic reports and prescriptions to imaging and treatment outcomes. When analysed using AI tools, this data can help detect disease patterns, identify regional health trends and even strengthen early warning systems.
“AI-powered systems can analyse large datasets to identify patterns and disease trends. That can significantly improve preventive healthcare,” he said.
For example, if hospital data from a specific region shows rising cases of a particular infection, AI systems can flag it early, enabling authorities to act before it becomes an outbreak. Similarly, long-term analysis of patient data could help identify high-risk groups for chronic illnesses such as diabetes or heart disease. The goal, Barnwal stressed, is not just faster diagnosis but smarter public health planning.
The Indian Dataset Challenge
However, the NHA chief was unequivocal that AI models built on foreign datasets cannot simply be imported and deployed in India. “The challenge before us is how to responsibly deploy AI solutions in the Indian context,” Barnwal said. “Unless they are trained on Indian datasets, we cannot be very sure of their efficacy in Indian conditions.”
He added, “Disease patterns, genetic diversity, environmental factors and treatment protocols vary significantly across geographies. An AI model trained on Western populations may not accurately interpret symptoms or recommend treatments suited to Indian patients.
To address this gap, the National Health Authority is building an open benchmarking platform in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.”
Describing the platform’s architecture, Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said BODH allows developers to train AI models on-site without accessing raw patient data. Instead, only refined model weights are returned, ensuring that sensitive health records never leave secure systems.
This federated structure, built within the framework of India’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, ensures total privacy while maintaining statistical reliability. According to Barnwal, anonymised datasets from AIIMS and several public hospitals are being used for independent validation. AI systems will be tested against these real-world, India-specific datasets before being cleared for wider use.
“This benchmarking platform will create a standard for every AI solution before it is deployed at a population scale,” Barnwal said. “Building trust and reliability is our priority.”
Beyond Randomised Trials?
The ambition of the platform goes even further. Nisheeth Srivastava, Professor at IIT Kanpur and guiding force behind the initiative, suggested that it could eventually replace Randomised Controlled Trials (RCTs) as the default third-party auditing tool for health AI algorithms.
He said the platform empowers regulators to conduct low-cost, statistically robust third-party testing, while enabling developers to benchmark their models against credible datasets. “This journey is just beginning,” Srivastava noted, hinting at India’s potential to lead globally in health AI validation frameworks.
“Human in the Loop” Is Non-Negotiable
Despite the technological promise, Barnwal repeatedly returned to a central theme: human oversight. He expressed concern over cases where patients relied solely on AI chatbots for treatment advice or medication recommendations without consulting doctors.
There are real risks, he warned, from allergic reactions to incorrect diagnoses. “AI was designed to help physicians; it was not designed to take over their jobs,” he said firmly. Barnwal emphasised the principle of keeping a “human in the loop.” AI can assist doctors with diagnostics, data management and clinical decision support, but ultimate responsibility must always rest with a trained medical professional.
“People can get a lot of information through AI,” he said. “But before using it, it must be supervised by a doctor or an expert in the field.”
Trust at the Core
India, Barnwal suggested, has a unique opportunity l, not just to adopt AI in healthcare, but to set global standards for how it should be tested, validated and governed. “AI holds transformative potential,” Barnwal said. “But its success depends on responsible deployment, Indian context validation and continuous supervision by medical professionals.”
In a sector as sensitive as healthcare, innovation cannot come at the cost of safety. If India gets the balance right, AI could become not just a technological upgrade, but a public health revolution, with doctors firmly at the helm.
