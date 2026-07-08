ETV Bharat / health

Your Earphones Could Be Hurting Your Hearing, Plus Other Daily Habits That Cause Hearing Loss

Most of us use earphones almost every day. We wear them when we travel, work out, take calls, watch videos or just want to get away from the noise around us. They've become as essential as our smartphones. But the same device that delivers your favourite playlist could also be stealing your hearing... slowly and silently.

Hearing loss impacts millions of people around the globe. And it's not just a 'old age' problem anymore. Hearing problems are becoming more common even among people younger than 30, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The major causes are prolonged use of earphones at high volumes, constant exposure to loud noise, ear infections and health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

If you or someone in your family has difficulty hearing, don’t just say, “It’s just old age.” If you get your hearing checked early, you can find out what is causing the problem and, in many cases, prevent any more damage.

Avoid putting cotton buds into your ear canal (Getty Images)

Early Signs Are Easily Missed

Hearing loss doesn’t usually occur overnight. It creeps in silently. Many people think the rest of the world has started speaking too quietly. In fact, the trouble may be in their own ears. Some of the early warning signs are:

Constantly asking people to repeat themselves.

Difficulty following conversations, especially in noisy or crowded environments.

Difficulty hearing phone calls clearly.

Tinnitus is a ringing or buzzing in the ears.

Your hearing and quality of life can improve dramatically if you treat it quickly, follow proper treatment for ear infections, make healthy lifestyle changes and use hearing aids when you need to.

Why Is Hearing Loss On The Rise?