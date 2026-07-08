Your Earphones Could Be Hurting Your Hearing, Plus Other Daily Habits That Cause Hearing Loss
The same device that delivers your favourite playlist could also be stealing your hearing... slowly and silently.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Most of us use earphones almost every day. We wear them when we travel, work out, take calls, watch videos or just want to get away from the noise around us. They've become as essential as our smartphones. But the same device that delivers your favourite playlist could also be stealing your hearing... slowly and silently.
Hearing loss impacts millions of people around the globe. And it's not just a 'old age' problem anymore. Hearing problems are becoming more common even among people younger than 30, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The major causes are prolonged use of earphones at high volumes, constant exposure to loud noise, ear infections and health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
If you or someone in your family has difficulty hearing, don’t just say, “It’s just old age.” If you get your hearing checked early, you can find out what is causing the problem and, in many cases, prevent any more damage.
Early Signs Are Easily Missed
Hearing loss doesn’t usually occur overnight. It creeps in silently. Many people think the rest of the world has started speaking too quietly. In fact, the trouble may be in their own ears. Some of the early warning signs are:
- Constantly asking people to repeat themselves.
- Difficulty following conversations, especially in noisy or crowded environments.
- Difficulty hearing phone calls clearly.
- Tinnitus is a ringing or buzzing in the ears.
Your hearing and quality of life can improve dramatically if you treat it quickly, follow proper treatment for ear infections, make healthy lifestyle changes and use hearing aids when you need to.
Why Is Hearing Loss On The Rise?
Some hearing loss is a natural part of ageing. Some everyday habits, however, can speed the process up, even in young adults. The biggest culprits are:
- Listening to music at high volume with earphones
- Long term exposure to loud environments
- Recurrent ear infections
- A ruptured or damaged eardrum
- Chronic health conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure
- Family history or genetic factors
If you notice any changes in your hearing, doctors advise seeing an ENT specialist instead of waiting for the problem to worsen.
Food Matters For Your Ears Too
Healthy hearing isn’t just about avoiding loud sounds. Your diet is also very important. Research shows that a balanced diet rich in leafy green vegetables, fresh fruits, nuts, fish and antioxidant-rich foods promotes healthy blood circulation and nerve function in the ears. Some nutrients are especially important for good hearing:
- B12 Vitamin
- Folic Acid
- Magnesium
- Omega 3 fatty acids
- Zinc
These nutrients help protect the delicate structures in the ear that are responsible for hearing.
Easy Ways to Protect Your Hearing
Studies show there are a few habits that can make a big difference:
- Keep volume of your earphones below 60%
- Avoid continuous use of earphones beyond 60 minutes. Give your ears a rest every now and then.
- Never put anything into the ear canal to clean the ear such as a cotton bud, matchstick, hairpin or anything else.
- If you have an ear infection, see a doctor right away.
- If you have diabetes or high blood pressure, keep them well controlled, as they can also affect your hearing.
Your ears work hard for you every single day. A few simple lifestyle changes today might help you keep hearing the conversations, music and laughter you love for years to come.
(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)
Sources:
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s43163-024-00574-9
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-25914-4
- https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12441215/
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