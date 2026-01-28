ETV Bharat / health

Essential Foods To Boost Your Baby's Immunity And Prevent Infections During The Change Of Seasons

Your baby's immunity depends a lot on what you are feeding them, say experts ( Getty Images )

Seasonal change is a bit like that uninvited relative who shows up without warning. One day it’s sunny and pleasant, the next day it’s windy, dusty, and everyone in the house is sneezing. Adults complain, Google the symptoms, and power through. Babies, however, don’t have that luxury. They can’t say, “Mumma, my throat feels weird,” or “Papa, I think I’m catching a cold.” They cry.

If you’re a parent, you already know this story. The moment the weather shifts (from winter to summer, monsoon to post-monsoon), your baby suddenly develops a runny nose, mild fever, cough, or just seems unusually cranky. Seasonal changes can be tough on adults, but for babies, whose immune systems are still under construction, they can feel like a full-blown exam they never signed up for.

Feed veggies to your baby in a form that they will enjoy (Getty Images)

According to Dr. Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician at Motherhood Hospital in Kharadi, Pune, “Babies are especially prone to colds and infections during seasonal transitions. And here’s the important part most parents miss: diet plays a massive role in how well a baby’s body fights these infections. While we worry about clothes, blankets, and room temperature, we often ignore what’s going into that tiny tummy.”

This isn’t about exotic superfoods or complicated recipes. This is about simple, sensible, everyday foods that quietly but powerfully build your baby’s immunity, one little spoon at a time.

Why Seasonal Changes Hit Babies Harder

A baby’s immune system is like a startup company: full of potential, but still learning how things work. Seasonal changes bring along new viruses, bacteria, allergens, and temperature fluctuations. Adults have memory immune cells that go, “Oh, I’ve seen this before.” Babies don’t.

Dr. Kathwate explains that during such times, parents must pay extra attention to nutrition. Yet many don’t. Either because the baby is fussy, or because parents underestimate the role of food in immunity. The result: Frequent infections, slower recovery, and unnecessary stress. However, the right foods can strengthen immunity and keep your baby healthy, active, and happier.

What To Feed Babies In This Transition

1. Breast Milk: If nutrition had a superhero, breast milk would wear the cape. For infants, breast milk is protection. Multiple studies confirm that breast milk contains antibodies that help protect babies from infections and strengthen their natural defence system. It adapts to your baby’s needs, changes with seasons, and even responds when the baby is unwell. Dr. Kathwate stresses one thing: don’t miss breast milk, especially during seasonal changes.