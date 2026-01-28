Essential Foods To Boost Your Baby's Immunity And Prevent Infections During The Change Of Seasons
Diet plays a massive role in how well a baby’s body fights infections and colds during seasonal change, says Neonatologist and Paediatrician Dr. Jagdish Kathwate.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 10:38 AM IST
Seasonal change is a bit like that uninvited relative who shows up without warning. One day it’s sunny and pleasant, the next day it’s windy, dusty, and everyone in the house is sneezing. Adults complain, Google the symptoms, and power through. Babies, however, don’t have that luxury. They can’t say, “Mumma, my throat feels weird,” or “Papa, I think I’m catching a cold.” They cry.
If you’re a parent, you already know this story. The moment the weather shifts (from winter to summer, monsoon to post-monsoon), your baby suddenly develops a runny nose, mild fever, cough, or just seems unusually cranky. Seasonal changes can be tough on adults, but for babies, whose immune systems are still under construction, they can feel like a full-blown exam they never signed up for.
According to Dr. Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician at Motherhood Hospital in Kharadi, Pune, “Babies are especially prone to colds and infections during seasonal transitions. And here’s the important part most parents miss: diet plays a massive role in how well a baby’s body fights these infections. While we worry about clothes, blankets, and room temperature, we often ignore what’s going into that tiny tummy.”
This isn’t about exotic superfoods or complicated recipes. This is about simple, sensible, everyday foods that quietly but powerfully build your baby’s immunity, one little spoon at a time.
Why Seasonal Changes Hit Babies Harder
A baby’s immune system is like a startup company: full of potential, but still learning how things work. Seasonal changes bring along new viruses, bacteria, allergens, and temperature fluctuations. Adults have memory immune cells that go, “Oh, I’ve seen this before.” Babies don’t.
Dr. Kathwate explains that during such times, parents must pay extra attention to nutrition. Yet many don’t. Either because the baby is fussy, or because parents underestimate the role of food in immunity. The result: Frequent infections, slower recovery, and unnecessary stress. However, the right foods can strengthen immunity and keep your baby healthy, active, and happier.
What To Feed Babies In This Transition
1. Breast Milk: If nutrition had a superhero, breast milk would wear the cape. For infants, breast milk is protection. Multiple studies confirm that breast milk contains antibodies that help protect babies from infections and strengthen their natural defence system. It adapts to your baby’s needs, changes with seasons, and even responds when the baby is unwell. Dr. Kathwate stresses one thing: don’t miss breast milk, especially during seasonal changes.
2. Vitamin C–Rich Fruits: When we think immunity, vitamin C automatically comes to mind. Fruits like oranges, strawberries, papaya, and kiwi are packed with vitamin C, which helps boost immunity and fight infections. For babies, these fruits can be introduced in an age-appropriate way: pureed, mashed, or finely chopped, as advised by a paediatrician. Dr. Kathwate recommends that children develop the habit of eating at least one fruit every day.
How to feed: For younger babies, a spoonful of mashed papaya or steamed apple puree can do wonders. For toddlers, fruit bowls, smoothies, or even fruit mixed into porridge can work. Vitamin C enhances the production of immune cells. Natural sugars provide energy without being harmful
3. Green Vegetables: Most children treat green vegetables like suspicious strangers. Spinach? Broccoli? Cue dramatic expressions! But this is one battle parents must fight... and win early. According to Dr. Kathwate, introducing green vegetables at an early age helps children learn to eat them without resistance later. Spinach and broccoli are rich in vitamins, iron, and antioxidants, all of which support immune function and overall growth.
How to feed: Puree spinach into dal. Add finely chopped broccoli to khichdi. Blend greens into soups. When introduced early and repeatedly, children accept greens as normal food—not punishment.
4. Yoghurt: Here’s a surprising fact that often shocks parents: nearly 70% of a child’s immune system is linked to gut health. Yes, immunity doesn’t just live in the chest or nose. It lives in the gut. This is where yogurt comes in.
5. Whole Grains: Whole grains often get overlooked because they’re not flashy. But they’re essential.
Foods like whole wheat, oats, brown rice, and millets provide sustained energy, fibre for gut health, essential nutrients that support immunity. Whole grains keep your baby fuller for longer and prevent sudden energy crashes. A well-nourished body fights infections better than a tired one.
How to feed: Introduce grains gradually and in forms suitable to your baby’s age—soft porridges, well-cooked rice, or grain-based mixes.
6. Nourishing Fluids: During seasonal changes, babies can lose fluids faster through fever, sweating, or reduced intake. Include water (as age-appropriate), soups, homemade vegetable broths. Warm soups and broths are especially comforting during weather changes.
Many parents focus on food only when the baby falls sick. That’s like studying only after failing an exam. “Infections are not always avoidable. But strong nutrition can reduce frequency, severity, and recovery time,” says Dr. Kathwate. Every spoon of good grub you feed your baby today is an investment in fewer sick days tomorrow.
So parents, don’t wait anymore. Feed smart and let your baby face seasonal changes not with sniffles and tears but with strength and smiles.
References:
- https://www.cell.com/cell-genomics/fulltext/S2666-979X(24)00242-8
- https://academic.oup.com/pch/article-abstract/25/4/263/5855754
Read more:
- Breastfeeding May Lower Mums’ Later Life Depression/Anxiety Risks For Up To 10 years After Pregnancy: Study
- Are You Gaining Weight Even After Eating Very Little? Do You Know What To Eat And How Much?
- When Healthy Food Turns Into The Villain: Everyday Food And Medicine Interactions You Should Be Careful About
- EXPLAINER: Uranium Found in Breast Milk in Six Districts of Bihar — What Is Its Effect On Mothers And Babies?