ETV Bharat / health

Could An Erratic Sleep Schedule Be Harming Your Mental Health? Sleep Data Says It Could

Irregular sleep-wake timing may weaken circadian alignment, which is associated with depression and other mental health disorders, said Ashley Mason, PhD, of the UCSF Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences ( Getty Images )

People with irregular sleep-wake schedules may experience more severe symptoms of anxiety, depression, and even loneliness, according to a large study led by UC San Francisco and UC San Diego.

Although prior sleep research has largely focused on sleep duration and sleep quality, this study examined sleep regularity: how consistently people followed the same sleep-wake patterns each day, using months of data from wearables. The study was published in Scientific Reports on Nov. 12.

“Regular sleep and wake time help keep circadian rhythms aligned,” said senior author Ashley Mason, PhD, of the UCSF Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. “Irregular sleep-wake timing may weaken circadian alignment, which is associated with depression and other mental health disorders.” Irregular sleep schedules can also disrupt the timing of light exposure, meals, exercise, and social activity, all of which help regulate the circadian rhythm, noted Mason, who is also affiliated with the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Health. In this study, researchers analyzed data from approximately 23,000 participants who were enrolled in TemPredict, a study launched in 2020 to investigate whether data from wearables could help identify COVID-19 before people recognized symptoms. Irregular sleep schedules can also disrupt the timing of light exposure, meals, exercise, and social activity (Getty Images) Also read: You Slept For 8 Hours But Feel Tired? Sleep Apnea Could Be The Missing Link Participants contributed an average of 154 days of sleep data, which allowed researchers to examine sleep regularity over time. They also created a “typical week” snapshot to compare their findings with previous, much shorter studies on sleep regularity. They discovered that associations between sleep and mental health were stronger with the longer-term data.