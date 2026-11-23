ETV Bharat / health

Epilepsy Explained: Essential Guide To Symptoms, Seizure Triggers, And Expert Care

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder in which a person experiences repeated seizures due to sudden, abnormal electrical activity in the brain. While some people may experience only brief episodes of staring or confusion, others may have convulsions involving involuntary body movements and loss of consciousness.

Says Dr Sangeeta Rawat, Consulting Neurologist, Gleneagles Hospitals, Mumbai, “Epilepsy can develop at any age and may have several causes such as genetic factors, brain injuries, infections affecting the brain, stroke, brain tumours. Being diagnosed with epilepsy can be overwhelming, not just for the individual but also for their family. The fear of having a seizure in public, at work, while travelling or even during sleep can affect a person's confidence and even the daily routine.”

Symptoms include sudden loss of consciousness, uncontrolled jerking or stiffening of the arms and legs, temporary confusion or difficulty responding, unusual sensations, including strange smells, sounds or changes in perception and repeated episodes of staring or appearing disconnected from the surroundings. Anyone experiencing repeated unexplained episodes should undergo a neurological evaluation.

Epilepsy treatment is based on the type of seizures, their frequency and the underlying cause. Anti-seizure medications are usually the first line of treatment. However, some people continue to experience seizures despite taking medications. These individuals may be evaluated for epilepsy surgery. Timely surgery will help to improve the quality of life of the patient.

Tips For Living With Epilepsy

Stopping medication without medical advice can increase the risk of seizures.

Sleep deprivation can trigger seizures in some people. So, it is imperative to get enough sleep; at least 7-8 hours every day.

It will also be a good idea to maintain a seizure diary to be able to record episodes, sleep patterns, stress levels, medication schedules. Doing so can help doctors adjust treatment.

Constant stress may trigger seizures in some people. See to it that you practice relaxation techniques, meditation, breathing exercises or activities that help you unwind.

Alcohol, recreational drugs can interfere with seizure control and medication effectiveness. So, avoid alcohol and recreational drugs and stay healthy.

Never swim alone if you have epilepsy. Try to opt for showers and inform your family members so that they are aware.

It is important to stay alert while traveling and even driving. Those with uncontrolled seizures should not drive. Plan journeys carefully and make sure to carry prescribed medicines.

Daily exercise, nutritious diet and hydration are necessary for epilepsy patients.

People around you should know how to respond during a seizure. They should protect the person from injury, turn them onto their side when possible, cushion their head, time the seizure and never put anything inside the mouth. Attend regular neurological follow-ups and manage the condition. It is time to focus on your neurological health and seek help for epilepsy.