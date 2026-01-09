ETV Bharat / health

The Rare Genetic Condition Where Your Skin Doesn’t Play By The Rules: Epidermolytic Ichthyosis Explained

A 14-year-old girl from Dantewada in Chhattisgarh recently found herself in the news, not because she topped an exam or won a medal, but because her skin condition shocked people into paying attention. She has Epidermolytic Ichthyosis, a rare genetic disorder that makes the skin thick, cracked, blistered, and sometimes hard enough to resemble stone or tree bark.

In a country where we are still learning to talk openly about diabetes and mental health, a condition this rare can feel almost alien. Yet for families living with it, Epidermolytic Ichthyosis (shortened to EI) is everyday life.

What Is Epidermolytic Ichthyosis?

Think of your skin as a well-built brick wall. The bricks are skin cells. The cement holding them together is made of proteins called keratins. In Epidermolytic Ichthyosis, that cement is faulty. EI is a rare genetic skin disorder, usually present from birth, caused by mutations in keratin genes (most commonly KRT1 and KRT10). These genes are responsible for giving skin its strength and flexibility. When they don’t work as they should, the skin becomes fragile.

At birth, babies with EI often have:

Extremely delicate skin

Blistering and raw patches

Redness all over the body

As the child grows, the blisters may reduce but they are replaced by something else: thickened, scaly, darkened skin, often forming ridges or plates. Over time, cracks develop. These cracks can be painful, bleed, and become infected. There is no “phase” when EI goes away. It is lifelong.

What Causes It? Is It Inherited?

EI happens because of a change (mutation) in specific keratin genes.

Here’s the important part:

About 50% of cases are inherited from a parent The other 50% happen spontaneously, meaning the mutation appears for the first time in the child, with no family history

This is why parents are often blindsided. There may be no warning, no earlier cases, no “genetic clue” in the family tree. In most cases, EI follows an autosomal dominant pattern, which means inheriting just one altered gene can cause the condition. Rarely, recessive forms have also been reported, especially in families where close relatives marry. There’s also a related form that affects only the palms and soles, linked to a different gene (KRT9).

How Rare Is Epidermolytic Ichthyosis?

Very rare. EI affects roughly 1 in 100,000 to 300,000 newborns, and it hits boys and girls equally. Many doctors may go their entire careers without seeing more than one or two cases. This rarity is part of the problem. Rare diseases often mean: