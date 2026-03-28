Endometriosis In Women Over 40 Is Being Mistaken For Menopause, Say Doctors | Endometriosis Awareness Month
Doctors are finding that a surprising number of women in midlife are actually dealing with endometriosis but are automatically placed into the perimenopause category.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
There comes a point in life when every mysterious bodily complaint starts getting blamed on age. Your knees creak, eyesight blurs, you forget why you walked into a room. Somewhere in your late 30s or early 40s, the medical world also develops a similar reflex when it comes to women’s health.
Heavy periods? Probably perimenopause. Pelvic pain? Hormones. Fatigue and bloating? Welcome to the club. For many women in their forties, the word perimenopause arrives in the doctor’s office like an all-purpose explanation: the medical equivalent of a shrug. But sometimes it isn’t menopause at all. Increasingly, doctors are finding that a surprising number of women in midlife are actually dealing with endometriosis, a condition widely associated with younger women but one that absolutely refuses to retire just because someone has turned 40. As Endometriosis Awareness Month comes to a close, let's look at how this lazy diagnostic shortcut is creating a serious problem.
The Diagnosis That Comes Too Easily
According to Dr Swati Mishra, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF in Kolkata, “Many women entering their forties are automatically placed into the perimenopause category the moment certain symptoms appear. Heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, fatigue and bloating. These symptoms are familiar, and the clinical assumption becomes routine.”
The problem is that these same symptoms also belong squarely in the endometriosis playbook. When doctors assume the answer too quickly, the result is a misdiagnosis. Women begin managing a condition they may not actually have (adjusting lifestyle, taking hormonal medications, and preparing mentally for menopause) while the real issue continues in the background. Meanwhile, endometriosis carries on doing what it does best: causing inflammation, scarring tissue, and interfering with organs that never asked to be part of this story in the first place. It’s a bit like repairing the roof when the plumbing is leaking.
The Problem With Symptom Overlap
If the confusion seems understandable, that’s because the symptoms of perimenopause and endometriosis overlap in a way that would confuse even the most diligent medical detective. Both conditions can produce:
- Heavy or irregular periods
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Fatigue
- Bloating
But the similarities end there. Perimenopause is essentially a hormonal roller coaster: the body slowly adjusting to the gradual decline of reproductive hormones. Symptoms tend to fluctuate depending on where someone is in their cycle: Hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, vaginal dryness. These tend to rise and fall with hormonal shifts.
Endometriosis behaves differently. Pain often becomes more predictable and cyclical, typically worsening before and during menstruation. It can also bring symptoms that perimenopause rarely does, such as pain during intercourse, pain during bowel movements, persistent localized pelvic pain. In other words, menopause is more like a weather system changing gradually over time, while endometriosis is more like a storm that keeps returning every month with alarming punctuality.
The Condition That Refuses To Retire
One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding endometriosis is that it belongs exclusively to younger women. In reality, the condition can remain active well into midlife. “Endometriosis does not resolve at 40,” says Dr Mishra. In fact, it can remain symptomatic during perimenopause and sometimes even after menopause, especially for women who are using hormone replacement therapy. Which means that age alone cannot be used as a diagnostic shortcut.
The Clues Doctors Look For
Distinguishing between endometriosis and perimenopause doesn’t require medical wizardry but it does require attention.
Says Dr. Parnamita Bhattacharya, Gynaecologist, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI Kolkata, “Doctors rely on a combination of tests and careful listening. A transvaginal ultrasound can identify ovarian endometriomas (cysts commonly associated with endometriosis) or detect deep infiltrating lesions. Combine that with a thorough symptom history, and the picture can change dramatically.”
For women over 40 who still hope to have children, the stakes become even higher. Endometriosis affects fertility in several ways. It can reduce ovarian reserve, interfere with egg quality, and create inflammation that makes embryo implantation more difficult. The problem compounds with age. By 40, the reproductive window is already narrower.
Impacts Fertility
Dr Mishra explains that women entering fertility treatment with undiagnosed endometriosis may show:
- Lower ovarian reserve
- Fewer eggs retrieved during IVF
- Reduced implantation success
In other words, the delay in diagnosis carries a measurable cost. Earlier identification allows doctors to adjust treatment strategies, whether that means surgery, medical management, or moving quickly toward fertility preservation. Another reason this confusion matters is that endometriosis rarely stays politely contained.
Left untreated, it can gradually affect surrounding organs. According to Dr Bhattacharya, the condition is frequently overlooked in women over 40 because symptoms are attributed to menopause-related hormonal changes. “Women may experience pelvic pain, irregular bleeding, bloating, or discomfort during intercourse,” she explains. “These symptoms are commonly attributed to hormonal fluctuations rather than investigated further.” The result can be delayed diagnosis. Sometimes the disease only becomes apparent when doctors investigate abnormal bleeding or discover pelvic masses during routine evaluation. By that point, the condition may have progressed significantly.
Bias In Women's Health
There is also a broader issue at play: a subtle bias in how women’s health is approached after a certain age. For decades, reproductive health conversations have been focused heavily on younger women: fertility, contraception, pregnancy. Once women approach their 40s, the narrative often shifts abruptly to menopause. But life does not move in such tidy medical chapters. Many women are still planning families, building careers, raising children, and navigating complex health changes during this decade. Their symptoms deserve investigation, not assumptions.
The encouraging news is that diagnosing endometriosis in midlife doesn’t require exotic tests or complicated technology. Often, the answer lies in three straightforward steps:
- Detailed symptom history
- Pelvic examination
- Targeted imaging such as ultrasound
When clinicians approach the situation with curiosity rather than assumptions, the diagnosis often reveals itself.
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