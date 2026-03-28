ETV Bharat / health

Endometriosis In Women Over 40 Is Being Mistaken For Menopause, Say Doctors | Endometriosis Awareness Month

Doctors are confusing endometriosis for perimenopause in women over 40 years old because of the similarities in symptoms ( Getty Images )

There comes a point in life when every mysterious bodily complaint starts getting blamed on age. Your knees creak, eyesight blurs, you forget why you walked into a room. Somewhere in your late 30s or early 40s, the medical world also develops a similar reflex when it comes to women’s health.

Heavy periods? Probably perimenopause. Pelvic pain? Hormones. Fatigue and bloating? Welcome to the club. For many women in their forties, the word perimenopause arrives in the doctor’s office like an all-purpose explanation: the medical equivalent of a shrug. But sometimes it isn’t menopause at all. Increasingly, doctors are finding that a surprising number of women in midlife are actually dealing with endometriosis, a condition widely associated with younger women but one that absolutely refuses to retire just because someone has turned 40. As Endometriosis Awareness Month comes to a close, let's look at how this lazy diagnostic shortcut is creating a serious problem.

The Diagnosis That Comes Too Easily

According to Dr Swati Mishra, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF in Kolkata, “Many women entering their forties are automatically placed into the perimenopause category the moment certain symptoms appear. Heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, fatigue and bloating. These symptoms are familiar, and the clinical assumption becomes routine.”

The problem is that these same symptoms also belong squarely in the endometriosis playbook. When doctors assume the answer too quickly, the result is a misdiagnosis. Women begin managing a condition they may not actually have (adjusting lifestyle, taking hormonal medications, and preparing mentally for menopause) while the real issue continues in the background. Meanwhile, endometriosis carries on doing what it does best: causing inflammation, scarring tissue, and interfering with organs that never asked to be part of this story in the first place. It’s a bit like repairing the roof when the plumbing is leaking.

The Problem With Symptom Overlap

If the confusion seems understandable, that’s because the symptoms of perimenopause and endometriosis overlap in a way that would confuse even the most diligent medical detective. Both conditions can produce:

Heavy or irregular periods Chronic pelvic pain Fatigue Bloating

But the similarities end there. Perimenopause is essentially a hormonal roller coaster: the body slowly adjusting to the gradual decline of reproductive hormones. Symptoms tend to fluctuate depending on where someone is in their cycle: Hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, vaginal dryness. These tend to rise and fall with hormonal shifts.

Endometriosis behaves differently. Pain often becomes more predictable and cyclical, typically worsening before and during menstruation. It can also bring symptoms that perimenopause rarely does, such as pain during intercourse, pain during bowel movements, persistent localized pelvic pain. In other words, menopause is more like a weather system changing gradually over time, while endometriosis is more like a storm that keeps returning every month with alarming punctuality.

The Condition That Refuses To Retire