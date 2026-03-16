Painful Periods Are Not Normal, Find Out When Women Should Seek Medical Help | Endometriosis Awareness Month
When period pain becomes so intense that it interferes with daily life, it may be the body’s way of asking for help.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
There is an unspoken agreement that many women inherit when they first begin menstruating. It passes from generation to generation with the certainty of a family heirloom. The agreement goes something like this: Periods hurt. That’s just the way it is. A young girl doubles over with cramps. Someone tells her to drink hot tea. Another suggests a heating pad. An aunt might shrug and say, “Welcome to womanhood.”
So the girl learns that pain is something to endure. But severe menstrual pain is actually not normal. Yes, mild discomfort can happen during a menstrual cycle. The uterus contracts to shed its lining, and this can cause cramping. But when the pain becomes so intense that it interferes with daily life, it may be the body’s way of asking for help.
The Body’s Hidden Geography
During Endometriosis Awareness Month, doctors are urging women to pay attention to these signals.
Among them is Motherhood Hospitals in Kharadi, where Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist Dr. Preethika Shetty has seen many women arrive after years of enduring pain that should never have been dismissed. “Many women grow up believing that painful periods are simply a part of being a woman,” she explains. “This belief often prevents them from seeking medical help for years.”
Sometimes, behind that pain lies a condition called Endometriosis.
What Is Endometriosis?
Imagine, for a moment, the inside of the body as a landscape. There is the uterus, a soft and rhythmic place where life may one day grow. Each month, its lining thickens, preparing for the possibility of pregnancy. If pregnancy does not occur, that lining sheds. This is menstruation.
In endometriosis, something else happens. Tissue that resembles the uterine lining begins to grow outside the uterus. It may appear on the ovaries or the fallopian tubes or other pelvic organs. But unlike the lining inside the uterus, this misplaced tissue has nowhere to go when the menstrual cycle arrives. It still responds to hormonal changes. It still thickens and breaks down. Yet because it sits outside the uterus, it cannot leave the body. The result is a kind of trapped cycle that leads to inflammation, irritation, and scar formation. Over time, this can create persistent and sometimes severe pain.
Pain, like a messenger, arrives to deliver information. The problem is that women are often taught to ignore the message. Dr. Shetty explains that severe period pain is one of the most common symptoms of endometriosis. But it is not the only one.
Women may also experience:
- Pelvic pain, even when they are not menstruating
- Heavy menstrual bleeding
- Pain during or after intercourse
- Lower abdominal pain
- Difficulty getting pregnant
These symptoms can weave themselves into everyday life in subtle ways. A woman may miss work during her period every month. She may carry painkillers everywhere she goes. She may plan her schedule around the days when the pain arrives like an uninvited storm. Yet because society has normalised menstrual suffering, many women simply adjust. They push through meetings. They finish household chores. They pretend the pain is manageable. When a woman lives with constant or recurring pain, the emotional impact can be just as severe.
When Should Women Seek Medical Help
Listening to the body requires courage, especially others have taught you to ignore it. Dr. Shetty encourages women to seek medical advice if they experience any of the following:
- Severe menstrual pain that disrupts daily life
- Very heavy periods
- Pain that continues even after the menstrual cycle ends
Perhaps the most important step in addressing endometriosis is something surprisingly simple: talking about it. As Dr. Shetty says, awareness about endometriosis is still limited, which is why women must stay attentive to their reproductive health.
Read more:
- Experts Say SC's Menstrual Health Ruling Advances Dignity And Inclusion
- Effective Tips To Manage Mood Swings During Periods And Feel Better Instantly
- Iron Deficiency In Women On The Rise, Experts Call For Timely Screening And Treatment
- 'Girl Child Choosing Between Dignity & Education Is Not Just & Equitable': SC While Ordering Free Sanitary Pads In Every School