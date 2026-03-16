ETV Bharat / health

Painful Periods Are Not Normal, Find Out When Women Should Seek Medical Help | Endometriosis Awareness Month

There is an unspoken agreement that many women inherit when they first begin menstruating. It passes from generation to generation with the certainty of a family heirloom. The agreement goes something like this: Periods hurt. That’s just the way it is. A young girl doubles over with cramps. Someone tells her to drink hot tea. Another suggests a heating pad. An aunt might shrug and say, “Welcome to womanhood.”

So the girl learns that pain is something to endure. But severe menstrual pain is actually not normal. Yes, mild discomfort can happen during a menstrual cycle. The uterus contracts to shed its lining, and this can cause cramping. But when the pain becomes so intense that it interferes with daily life, it may be the body’s way of asking for help.

The Body’s Hidden Geography

During Endometriosis Awareness Month, doctors are urging women to pay attention to these signals.

Among them is Motherhood Hospitals in Kharadi, where Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist Dr. Preethika Shetty has seen many women arrive after years of enduring pain that should never have been dismissed. “Many women grow up believing that painful periods are simply a part of being a woman,” she explains. “This belief often prevents them from seeking medical help for years.”

Sometimes, behind that pain lies a condition called Endometriosis.

What Is Endometriosis?

Imagine, for a moment, the inside of the body as a landscape. There is the uterus, a soft and rhythmic place where life may one day grow. Each month, its lining thickens, preparing for the possibility of pregnancy. If pregnancy does not occur, that lining sheds. This is menstruation.