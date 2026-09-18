ETV Bharat / health

Emergency Pill Is Not A Substitute For Birth Control, Plus Mistakes Gynec Wants Women To Avoid

The emergency pill is intended to be used as a backup when something goes wrong ( Getty Images )

Emergency contraception has allowed women to lower the risk of an unintended pregnancy following unprotected sex or contraceptive failure. Their easy availability, however, can sometimes lead to confusion about how these pills should be consumed.

Says Dr. Shweta Bansal Wazir, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, “Some women may use emergency contraceptive pills more than once, or as a substitute for regular contraception, or think that taking one will protect them from pregnancy for the rest of the menstrual cycle. Misunderstandings like these can lead to misuse and undue worry. Emergency contraception is intended for occasional use only when regular contraception has failed.”

Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Wazir explains when and how to use emergency contraceptives.

What Is An Emergency Pill?

Emergency contraception refers to the use of methods for preventing pregnancy after unprotected sexual intercourse or contraceptive failure. Emergency contraceptive pills act primarily by delaying or preventing ovulation. They do not terminate a pregnancy in progress and should not be confused with abortion pills. According to Dr. Wazir, different i-pills need to be taken within different amounts of time after you’ve had unprotected sex. The sooner you take it, the more effective it will probably be. A copper intrauterine device (IUD) is another effective form of emergency contraception and can also be used for ongoing contraception.

Taking the i-pill often can affect your periods, cause nausea and other side effects (Getty Images)

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that emergency contraceptive pills can be taken like regular birth control pills. Regular contraceptive methods are designed to prevent pregnancy on an ongoing basis when used correctly. Emergency contraception is intended to be used as a backup when something goes wrong, such as a condom breaking, missing a pill or having unprotected sex,” says Dr. Wazir, adding that women who need emergency contraception should talk to a doctor about a regular method of birth control. These include condoms, the pill, intrauterine devices or implants, depending on individual health needs and preferences.

COMMON MISTAKES WOMEN SHOULD AVOID

1. Taking it routinely: