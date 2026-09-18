Emergency Pill Is Not A Substitute For Birth Control, Plus Mistakes Gynec Wants Women To Avoid
Knowing when and how to use emergency contraceptives can help women avoid common mistakes and choose a more appropriate long-term method.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Emergency contraception has allowed women to lower the risk of an unintended pregnancy following unprotected sex or contraceptive failure. Their easy availability, however, can sometimes lead to confusion about how these pills should be consumed.
Says Dr. Shweta Bansal Wazir, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, “Some women may use emergency contraceptive pills more than once, or as a substitute for regular contraception, or think that taking one will protect them from pregnancy for the rest of the menstrual cycle. Misunderstandings like these can lead to misuse and undue worry. Emergency contraception is intended for occasional use only when regular contraception has failed.”
Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Wazir explains when and how to use emergency contraceptives.
What Is An Emergency Pill?
Emergency contraception refers to the use of methods for preventing pregnancy after unprotected sexual intercourse or contraceptive failure. Emergency contraceptive pills act primarily by delaying or preventing ovulation. They do not terminate a pregnancy in progress and should not be confused with abortion pills. According to Dr. Wazir, different i-pills need to be taken within different amounts of time after you’ve had unprotected sex. The sooner you take it, the more effective it will probably be. A copper intrauterine device (IUD) is another effective form of emergency contraception and can also be used for ongoing contraception.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is that emergency contraceptive pills can be taken like regular birth control pills. Regular contraceptive methods are designed to prevent pregnancy on an ongoing basis when used correctly. Emergency contraception is intended to be used as a backup when something goes wrong, such as a condom breaking, missing a pill or having unprotected sex,” says Dr. Wazir, adding that women who need emergency contraception should talk to a doctor about a regular method of birth control. These include condoms, the pill, intrauterine devices or implants, depending on individual health needs and preferences.
COMMON MISTAKES WOMEN SHOULD AVOID
1. Taking it routinely:
Emergency pills should not be the first choice of contraception. Regular use can cause temporary changes to your menstrual period, such as your period coming earlier or later, spotting, nausea, or breast tenderness.
2. Assuming one pill covers the entire cycle:
Emergency contraception does not offer ongoing protection from pregnancy during subsequent unprotected sex within the same menstrual cycle. If you have unprotected sex again, you can still get pregnant even if you have taken an emergency pill.
3. Taking it too late:
Emergency contraception is most effective when taken as soon as possible after unprotected sex. The right window of opportunity depends on the method, so women should get medical advice or talk to a pharmacist sooner rather than later.
4. Not for sexually transmitted infections:
i-pills prevent pregnancy, but they do not protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Condoms are still important in decreasing the likelihood of passing on STIs.
5. It is normal to have a late period:
Emergency contraception can cause a temporary delay in hhyour next period. However, if your period is very late or you think you may be pregnant, take a pregnancy test and seek medical advice when appropriate.
Says Dr. Wazir, “If a woman is frequently resorting to emergency contraception, it may be time to look into a regular form of birth control that suits her lifestyle and reproductive goals.” The choice has to be custom-made. Age, medical history, menstrual pattern, breast feeding, future pregnancy plans and personal preference can all influence which method is most suitable. Rather than using emergency pills when contraception fails, women can learn about their options during a consultation with a gynecologist.
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