An Egg-cellent Discovery: Researchers Find Egg White Protein May Help Clean Dangerous Chemicals From Water
Sometimes the solution to a big scientific problem doesn’t come from a fancy lab machine. Sometimes it comes from… your breakfast!
Published : March 11, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Scientists have now discovered that the white part of an egg may help remove dangerous chemicals from drinking water. These chemicals are known as Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, and they have a scary nickname: “forever chemicals.” Why forever? Because once they enter the environment, they refuse to go away. They don’t break down easily in nature. They don’t disappear in the human body.
Now researchers believe that a protein found in egg whites could help trap these chemicals and remove them from water. If this discovery works at scale, it could become one of the most affordable ways to clean contaminated water.
Chemicals That Refuse To Leave
PFAS chemicals are used everywhere. They are found in things like:
- non-stick cookware
- waterproof clothing
- food packaging
- industrial products
- firefighting foams
- These chemicals are useful because they resist heat, oil and water. But that same durability becomes a nightmare once they enter the environment. PFAS chemicals have now been detected in groundwater, rivers, drinking water supplies and even human blood. Scientists say exposure to PFAS has been linked to several health issues, including increased
- cancer risk
- liver damage
- weakened immune system
- hormone disruptions
In short, they are exactly the kind of thing you do not want in your drinking water. The problem is that removing them isn’t easy. Traditional purification systems (like activated carbon filters or membrane filtration) are effective but expensive. This makes large-scale water treatment difficult in many parts of the world. Which is why the new discovery is so interesting.
How Scientists Figured It Out
Researchers from Iowa State University and North Dakota State University studied a protein called Ovalbumin, which makes up most of the protein in egg whites. Their research found something fascinating. Ovalbumin acts like a natural carrier protein. Think of it as a tiny molecular magnet. When PFAS chemicals are present in water, the protein attracts them, wraps around them, and forms a stable bond. Once this happens, the chemicals can be separated from the water. In simple terms, the egg protein grabs the toxins and pulls them out of the water.
The study, published in Cell Reports Physical Science, used advanced computer modeling and molecular simulations to understand exactly how the protein interacts with PFAS molecules. Researchers discovered that specific amino acids inside the protein (especially arginine and lysine) act like binding hooks that latch onto the chemicals. Once attached, the PFAS molecules are trapped inside the protein structure. Even more interesting, the researchers found that ovalbumin could bind with about seven different PFAS chemicals under various environmental conditions. That means the protein isn’t just working on one chemical, it could potentially tackle multiple toxins at once.
Professor Asimendu Besra explained that the research could lead to the development of bio-adsorbents: natural materials that capture pollutants from water. And here’s another interesting side effect. If egg-based purification systems are developed, the poultry industry could gain a new revenue stream. Eggs might not just be food anymore... they could become part of environmental technology.
Another researcher involved in the study, Wenjie Xia, described the discovery as an example of green chemistry. Green chemistry focuses on using natural, environmentally friendly materials to solve industrial problems. Instead of synthetic chemicals or energy-intensive processes, scientists try to design solutions inspired by nature. Egg proteins fit perfectly into that idea.
Right now, this discovery is still in the research phase. Scientists will need to figure out how to scale this method for real-world water treatment plants. It could mean cheaper water purification systems, safer drinking water and a natural way to remove some of the most stubborn pollutants in the world.
Source:
https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-physical-science/fulltext/S2666-3864(25)00688-5
