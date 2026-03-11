ETV Bharat / health

An Egg-cellent Discovery: Researchers Find Egg White Protein May Help Clean Dangerous Chemicals From Water

Egg whites can extract forever chemicals out of water ( Getty Images )

Scientists have now discovered that the white part of an egg may help remove dangerous chemicals from drinking water. These chemicals are known as Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, and they have a scary nickname: “forever chemicals.” Why forever? Because once they enter the environment, they refuse to go away. They don’t break down easily in nature. They don’t disappear in the human body. Now researchers believe that a protein found in egg whites could help trap these chemicals and remove them from water. If this discovery works at scale, it could become one of the most affordable ways to clean contaminated water. Chemicals That Refuse To Leave PFAS chemicals are used everywhere. They are found in things like: non-stick cookware

waterproof clothing

food packaging

industrial products

firefighting foams These chemicals are useful because they resist heat, oil and water. But that same durability becomes a nightmare once they enter the environment. PFAS chemicals have now been detected in groundwater, rivers, drinking water supplies and even human blood. Scientists say exposure to PFAS has been linked to several health issues, including increased cancer risk liver damage weakened immune system hormone disruptions In short, they are exactly the kind of thing you do not want in your drinking water. The problem is that removing them isn’t easy. Traditional purification systems (like activated carbon filters or membrane filtration) are effective but expensive. This makes large-scale water treatment difficult in many parts of the world. Which is why the new discovery is so interesting.