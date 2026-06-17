ETV Bharat / health

Allergy To Cancer, The Hidden Health Costs Of Chasing The Perfect Hair Colour

Hair colours and dyes with toxic chemicals are under the CDSCO scanner ( Getty Images )

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued a fresh compliance advisory for manufacturers and importers of hair colour cosmetics. The advisory reminds companies that hair colour products must comply with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications, the Cosmetics Rules, 2020, and strict labelling requirements. Any changes to product composition, quality specifications or labels must be reported to regulators.

If you are wondering what exactly you are putting on your head, we did some digging.

What Exactly Is Hair Colour Made Of?

Every time you colour your hair, a miniature chemistry experiment takes place. Hair dye works by opening the hair cuticle and altering the natural pigment inside the hair shaft. To do this, manufacturers use a combination of ingredients.

Dye precursors are colourless molecules that react with hydrogen peroxide to create chromophores (the compounds that produce colour). Alkaline agents such as ammonia raise the pH of the hair, allowing those colour molecules to penetrate deeply. Conditioning agents attempt to repair some of the damage caused during the process. Many conventional hair dyes contain ammonia, which helps open the hair cuticle but can also irritate the scalp, eyes and respiratory tract. Anyone who has sat through a hair-colouring session and wondered why the room suddenly smells like a chemistry lab already knows this. Then there's hydrogen peroxide. It is essential for activating colour and lightening hair, but it also causes oxidative stress to hair fibres. This is one reason coloured hair often becomes dry, brittle and prone to breakage. Resorcinol, another common ingredient, has drawn attention because studies suggest it may interfere with thyroid and reproductive hormones. Toluene-2,5-diamine, frequently used in dark shades, is considered a potent allergen and remains under scientific scrutiny because of concerns about possible carcinogenic effects. Lead acetate, though banned in cosmetics by the US FDA, can still occasionally appear in imported products marketed for gradual hair darkening. Coal tar derivatives, meanwhile, continue to be used in some formulations because they provide intense, durable colour despite longstanding concerns regarding certain compounds within this category.

The Ingredient That Dermatologists Worry About Most

Among all the ingredients found in hair dyes, one name appears repeatedly in dermatology clinics. Para-phenylenediamine, better known as PPD. PPD is widely used in darker permanent hair colours because it creates rich, long-lasting shades. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most common causes of hair dye allergies.

PPD is widely used in darker permanent hair colours but is also the most common cause of hair dye allergy (Getty Images)