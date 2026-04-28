In What Ways Does Diabetes Affect Teeth And Gums?
If blood sugar levels in diabetes patients remain uncontrolled over a prolonged period, a host of oral health issues can arise, reports Dhananjay Tiple.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM IST
India has now gained the dubious distinction of being recognized as the 'Diabetes Capital' of the world. The adverse effects of diabetes are not only seen in the kidney, liver and eyes but also in oral health. The weakening of teeth and swelling of the gums are becoming increasingly common in young diabetics. As part of ETV Bharat's campaign against diabetes, Dhananjay Tiple asked Prof. Dr. Ritesh Kalaskar, Head of Department, Government Dental Hospital in Maharashtra about the effects of diabetes on one's teeth and gums. The early onset and severity of the following conditions are directly correlated with inadequate control over blood sugar levels.
Loosening and Weakening of Teeth
One of the most pressing issues faced by patients with diabetes is the loosening of teeth.
Says Prof. Dr. Ritesh Kalaskar, “The bone structure within the mouth that anchors the teeth gradually weakens (specifically at the gum line) causing the teeth to become loose and begin to wobble. As a result, teeth may eventually fall out, or patients in severe pain may be compelled to visit a dentist to have all their teeth extracted. So, it's imperative for patients suffering from diabetes to prioritize proper oral hygiene and maintain their blood sugar levels.”
Recurrent Gum Inflammation
If diabetes is not controlled, there is a risk of developing gum-related complications. Elevated blood sugar levels compromise the body's ability to fight infections, leading to a proliferation of bacteria within the oral cavity. So, issues such as redness and swelling of the gums frequently arise.
Dry Mouth
Dry mouth (also known as oral dryness) is an extremely common issue among patients with diabetes. In medical terminology, this condition is referred to as Xerostomia. Elevated blood sugar levels lead to frequent urination, causing the body to lose excessive amounts of water. Consequently, moisture levels in both, the body and the mouth decrease, and the production of saliva diminishes. Furthermore, the salivary glands may not function optimally, resulting in reduced saliva generation within the mouth; this directly leads to a condition known as dry mouth.
Delayed Healing
Wounds inside the mouths of diabetics tend to heal slowly, says Dr. Kalaskar. High blood sugar levels compromise blood circulation. As a result, oxygen and nutrients reach the wound site in insufficient quantities, causing injuries to the mouth and gums to heal at an extremely sluggish pace.
If blood sugar levels remain consistently uncontrolled, the body's immune system also weakens. This diminishes the body's capacity to fight infections, leading to an increased prevalence of bacterial and fungal infections. The microbial load in the mouth rises, causing oral wounds to remain in a constant state of infection: a factor that significantly delays the healing process.
Gingivitis In Kids
The prevalence of this condition (a type of inflammation of the gums) ranges from 50% to 90% in children with diabetes. Severe gum disease is observed in 10% to 30% of diabetic children. Compared to children without diabetes, they are 2 to 3 times more likely to develop gum disease.
Periodontitis
Among children diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus (T1DM), 73% exhibit gum inflammation, while 27% may be suffering from periodontitis. Periodontitis is a severe infectious disease affecting the gums. Compared to non-diabetics, they face a significantly higher risk (indeed, potentially a twofold risk) of developing severe periodontitis. [As indicated in] studies concerning diabetes... 71.11% of subjects exhibited bleeding gums, while 64.44% suffered from periodontitis. Severe periodontitis affects 10% to 15% of the population. Periodontal disease is considered the sixth complication of diabetes.
Preventive Measures and Care
According to Dr Kalaskar, diabetes patients can effectively prevent all the aforementioned complications by adopting specific preventive measures. To this end, it is absolutely essential to brush one's teeth at least twice a day.
One should brush regularly before going to bed at night, and gently massage the gums with your fingers while doing so. A comprehensive oral health check-up by a dentist once every six months is essential.
References:
- https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/oral-health/articles/10.3389/froh.2024.1346814/full
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666970624000544
Also read:
- 'Ozempic Teeth' Signals Need For Greater Awareness Of Weight Loss Drugs, Say Dentists
- 'India Urgently Needs A Strong National Diabetes Prevention Program': Top Diabetologist Dr. Sanjay Reddy
- Can Diabetes Really Be Reversed? Top Doctors Say The Reality Is More Complicated
- Why Diabetes Hits Women Harder, Learn The Health Risks Beyond Blood Sugar