ETV Bharat / health

In What Ways Does Diabetes Affect Teeth And Gums?

India has now gained the dubious distinction of being recognized as the 'Diabetes Capital' of the world. The adverse effects of diabetes are not only seen in the kidney, liver and eyes but also in oral health. The weakening of teeth and swelling of the gums are becoming increasingly common in young diabetics. As part of ETV Bharat's campaign against diabetes, Dhananjay Tiple asked Prof. Dr. Ritesh Kalaskar, Head of Department, Government Dental Hospital in Maharashtra about the effects of diabetes on one's teeth and gums. The early onset and severity of the following conditions are directly correlated with inadequate control over blood sugar levels.

Loosening and Weakening of Teeth

One of the most pressing issues faced by patients with diabetes is the loosening of teeth.

Says Prof. Dr. Ritesh Kalaskar, “The bone structure within the mouth that anchors the teeth gradually weakens (specifically at the gum line) causing the teeth to become loose and begin to wobble. As a result, teeth may eventually fall out, or patients in severe pain may be compelled to visit a dentist to have all their teeth extracted. So, it's imperative for patients suffering from diabetes to prioritize proper oral hygiene and maintain their blood sugar levels.”

Recurrent Gum Inflammation

If diabetes is not controlled, there is a risk of developing gum-related complications. Elevated blood sugar levels compromise the body's ability to fight infections, leading to a proliferation of bacteria within the oral cavity. So, issues such as redness and swelling of the gums frequently arise.

Dry Mouth

Dry mouth (also known as oral dryness) is an extremely common issue among patients with diabetes. In medical terminology, this condition is referred to as Xerostomia. Elevated blood sugar levels lead to frequent urination, causing the body to lose excessive amounts of water. Consequently, moisture levels in both, the body and the mouth decrease, and the production of saliva diminishes. Furthermore, the salivary glands may not function optimally, resulting in reduced saliva generation within the mouth; this directly leads to a condition known as dry mouth.

Delayed Healing