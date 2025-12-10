Your Child Can’t Focus On Their Homework But Can Instantly Name A Stranger’s Dog On Instagram? A Study Explains Why This Might Be Happening
Children who spent significant time on social media platforms gradually developed symptoms of inattention over the years.
A large new study from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet suggests that social media use may be eroding children’s ability to concentrate. Not dramatically. Not overnight. But in that slow, sneaky way that makes you say, “Wasn’t my kid better at finishing things last year?”
In a study published in Pediatrics Open Science, researchers followed 8,324 children starting at ages 9-10 and tracked them until they were about 14. That’s middle childhood through early adolescence.
The children reported how much time they spent:
- On social media (Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Messenger, etc.)
- Watching TV or videos
- Playing video games
Meanwhile, parents were asked to assess their children’s levels of attention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. This was not a “screens are evil” free-for-all. This was detailed, long-term, carefully tracked research conducted by scientists.
TV and Video Games Are Not The Villains This Time
Here’s where things get interesting—and inconvenient. The study found no link between declining attention and watching television or playing video games. The problem child (scientifically speaking) was social media. Children who spent significant time on social media platforms gradually developed symptoms of inattention over the years. Not hyperactivity. Not impulsive chaos. Just that maddening inability to stay focused long enough to finish a math problem without drifting into existential despair.
“Our study suggests that it is specifically social media that affects children’s ability to concentrate,” says Professor Torkel Klingberg, cognitive neuroscientist at Karolinska Institutet.
According to the researchers, the issue isn’t screens... it’s constant interruption. Social media is built on: Notifications, messages, alerts, likes, “Someone is typing…” The haunting possibility that something might have happened while you weren’t looking. Even when a child isn’t actively checking their phone, the mere thought that a message might arrive is enough to pull attention away from whatever boring real-world task is happening (like school or speaking to parents).
Social media platforms are engineered to keep the brain in a low-grade state of anticipation. And anticipation, it turns out, is not great for sustained concentration especially in brains that are still under construction.
It’s Not That Simple
Parents, take a breath. The researchers checked for all the usual suspects. The link between social media use and declining attention:
- Was not influenced by socioeconomic background
- Was not explained by a genetic predisposition to ADHD
- Did not occur because inattentive kids used social media more
In other words, children didn’t start scrolling because they already had attention problems. The direction of the effect went the other way.
Use → symptoms
Not
Symptoms → use
This is important because it removes a lot of guilt from the equation. This isn’t about “bad parenting” or “that one time you handed them your phone at a restaurant.” This is about an environment that didn’t exist when most parents were kids.
The Good News
The effect on concentration was small at the individual level. Your child is not doomed. They will still learn things. They will still read books (eventually). However, at a population level, small effects add up. Professor Klingberg notes that increased social media consumption may explain part of the rise in ADHD diagnoses, even though ADHD is also associated with hyperactivity (which did not increase in this study).
One of the most shocking details of the study: At age 9, children spent about 30 minutes a day on social media. By age 13, that number jumped to 2.5 hours a day. This happened despite the fact that many platforms officially require users to be at least 13 years old. The researchers are suggesting that age limits and platform design deserve serious discussion; not just between parents, but among policymakers and tech companies.
The study’s first author, Samson Nivins, suggests:
- Delaying social media access as long as reasonably possible
- Setting phone-free times or zones
- Talking openly about how apps are designed to be distracting
- Modelling attention yourself, even when you really want to check one thing.
The researchers plan to continue following these children beyond age 14 to see whether the association between social media use and attention holds over time. For now, the science is offering a gentle nudge—not a lecture. Social media isn’t the devil. But it is a powerful influence on young brains that deserve protection, boundaries, and, occasionally, boredom.
