Your Child Can’t Focus On Their Homework But Can Instantly Name A Stranger’s Dog On Instagram? A Study Explains Why This Might Be Happening

A large new study from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet suggests that social media use may be eroding children’s ability to concentrate. Not dramatically. Not overnight. But in that slow, sneaky way that makes you say, “Wasn’t my kid better at finishing things last year?”

In a study published in Pediatrics Open Science, researchers followed 8,324 children starting at ages 9-10 and tracked them until they were about 14. That’s middle childhood through early adolescence.

The children reported how much time they spent:

On social media (Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Messenger, etc.)

Watching TV or videos

Playing video games

Meanwhile, parents were asked to assess their children’s levels of attention, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. This was not a “screens are evil” free-for-all. This was detailed, long-term, carefully tracked research conducted by scientists.

TV and Video Games Are Not The Villains This Time

Here’s where things get interesting—and inconvenient. The study found no link between declining attention and watching television or playing video games. The problem child (scientifically speaking) was social media. Children who spent significant time on social media platforms gradually developed symptoms of inattention over the years. Not hyperactivity. Not impulsive chaos. Just that maddening inability to stay focused long enough to finish a math problem without drifting into existential despair.

“Our study suggests that it is specifically social media that affects children’s ability to concentrate,” says Professor Torkel Klingberg, cognitive neuroscientist at Karolinska Institutet.

According to the researchers, the issue isn’t screens... it’s constant interruption. Social media is built on: Notifications, messages, alerts, likes, “Someone is typing…” The haunting possibility that something might have happened while you weren’t looking. Even when a child isn’t actively checking their phone, the mere thought that a message might arrive is enough to pull attention away from whatever boring real-world task is happening (like school or speaking to parents).

Social media platforms are engineered to keep the brain in a low-grade state of anticipation. And anticipation, it turns out, is not great for sustained concentration especially in brains that are still under construction.

It’s Not That Simple