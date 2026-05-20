WHO Sounds The Alarm On Ebola: What You Need To Know Before Social Media Rumours Scare You
We asked medical experts to explain Ebola in simple terms, and what the Congo-Uganda outbreak means for the rest of the world
Published : May 20, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
The World Health Organization has declared Ebola a global health emergency. Ebola is extremely serious, but not COVID-19. According to Dr. Chhaya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai, “There is a lot of fear and misinformation floating online about the Ebola outbreak currently affecting parts of Africa, especially Congo and Uganda. The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns, but confusion is spreading almost as fast as social media rumours.”
Also read: WHO Declares International Health Emergency Over Rare Ebola Strain
What Exactly Is Ebola?
Ebola is not new. Scientists have known about Ebola for decades. It is what doctors call a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. According to Dr. Vaja, the current outbreak in Africa is linked to the Bundibugyo virus, which is considered a rarer type of Ebola.
How Dangerous Is Ebola?
Ebola is not the kind of virus you ignore. Unlike common viral fevers that leave you miserable for a week and disappear, Ebola can become severe very quickly. Early symptoms can feel frustratingly ordinary: Fever, fatigue, body pain, headache, sore throat.
After this early phase, things can escalate. Patients may develop vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, severe weakness, rash, kidney problems, liver complications, dehydration, and in severe cases, bleeding and organ failure. Explains Dr. Pratik Gopani, Consulting Physician at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, “Ebola can lead to serious illness and even death if untreated. Some people also develop long-term complications including joint pain, vision issues, confusion, memory problems, neurological symptoms, or persistent weakness.”
Also read: Estimated DR Congo Ebola Death Toll Jumps To 131
Ebola Does Not Spread Like COVID
This is probably the biggest misunderstanding people have. After COVID, many of us have developed virus trauma. The moment we hear “outbreak,” our brains automatically imagine airborne spread, lockdowns, and panic buying toilet paper. Ebola works differently.
Dr. Vaja stresses that Ebola is not airborne like COVID-19. You cannot catch it because someone coughed near you in a mall. You do not get it because someone sat next to you in an office. You cannot simply breathe the same air and get infected. COVID spreads through droplets and aerosols released when infected people cough, sneeze, talk, or even breathe. Ebola is much more demanding. To catch Ebola, there usually has to be direct contact with infected body fluids. It spreads through:
- Blood
- Vomit
- Saliva
- Urine
- Sweat
- Other bodily fluids
- Contaminated surfaces or objects
Dr. Gopani explains it clearly: Ebola spreads through close physical exposure, not casual interaction. So sitting in the same room does not automatically mean infection. It means Ebola outbreaks behave differently from COVID outbreaks.
However, “harder to spread” does not mean harmless. If Ebola enters communities where healthcare systems are weak, infection control is poor, or diagnosis is delayed, outbreaks can become dangerous quickly.
What Symptoms Should People Watch Out For?
According to doctors, symptoms can include:
- High fever
- Severe weakness or fatigue
- Muscle pain
- Vomiting
- Diarrhoea
- Headache
- Abdominal pain
- Bleeding symptoms in severe cases
- Confusion or neurological symptoms
The important thing is travel history and exposure risk. A random fever in India does not mean Ebola. India sees countless cases of dengue, viral fever, malaria, stomach infections, flu, and COVID every year. But travelling to affected regions or direct exposure to someone infected with the virus is cause for concern.
Can Ebola Be Treated?
There is no magical one-pill cure. Dr. Vaja says that early isolation, hydration, supportive treatment, and infection control significantly improve outcomes. Many complications happen because patients arrive late or the illness is not recognised quickly enough.
Medical care focuses on:
- Preventing dehydration
- Supporting organ function
- Managing symptoms
- Preventing secondary infections
- Close monitoring
What Should We Do?
India is not facing widespread Ebola transmission, and experts emphasize that this virus does not spread casually like COVID. What people should avoid is misinformation. No random WhatsApp cures, no “miracle herbs”, no panic-driven rumours. Dr. Gopani advises avoiding close contact with infected individuals and seeking medical help early if symptoms arise, especially after travel or exposure. Good hygiene still matters.
- Wash hands.
- Avoid contact with bodily fluids of infected individuals.
- Stay informed through reliable sources.
- If symptoms appear after travel to affected areas, consult a doctor immediately.
The smartest thing we can do right now is: stay informed, stay cautious, and stop forwarding terrifying messages from that one relative who thinks they secretly run the WHO from their WhatsApp group.
References:
- https://www.cdc.gov/ebola/about/index.html
- https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/ebola-disease
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