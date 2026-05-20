ETV Bharat / health

WHO Sounds The Alarm On Ebola: What You Need To Know Before Social Media Rumours Scare You

Find out all you need to know about the Ebola virus ( ETV Bharat )

The World Health Organization has declared Ebola a global health emergency. Ebola is extremely serious, but not COVID-19. According to Dr. Chhaya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Mumbai, “There is a lot of fear and misinformation floating online about the Ebola outbreak currently affecting parts of Africa, especially Congo and Uganda. The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns, but confusion is spreading almost as fast as social media rumours.”

Also read: WHO Declares International Health Emergency Over Rare Ebola Strain

What Exactly Is Ebola?

Ebola is not new. Scientists have known about Ebola for decades. It is what doctors call a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. According to Dr. Vaja, the current outbreak in Africa is linked to the Bundibugyo virus, which is considered a rarer type of Ebola.

How Dangerous Is Ebola?

Ebola is not the kind of virus you ignore. Unlike common viral fevers that leave you miserable for a week and disappear, Ebola can become severe very quickly. Early symptoms can feel frustratingly ordinary: Fever, fatigue, body pain, headache, sore throat.

After this early phase, things can escalate. Patients may develop vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, severe weakness, rash, kidney problems, liver complications, dehydration, and in severe cases, bleeding and organ failure. Explains Dr. Pratik Gopani, Consulting Physician at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, “Ebola can lead to serious illness and even death if untreated. Some people also develop long-term complications including joint pain, vision issues, confusion, memory problems, neurological symptoms, or persistent weakness.”

Ebola outbreak (Getty Images)

Also read: Estimated DR Congo Ebola Death Toll Jumps To 131

Ebola Does Not Spread Like COVID

This is probably the biggest misunderstanding people have. After COVID, many of us have developed virus trauma. The moment we hear “outbreak,” our brains automatically imagine airborne spread, lockdowns, and panic buying toilet paper. Ebola works differently.

Dr. Vaja stresses that Ebola is not airborne like COVID-19. You cannot catch it because someone coughed near you in a mall. You do not get it because someone sat next to you in an office. You cannot simply breathe the same air and get infected. COVID spreads through droplets and aerosols released when infected people cough, sneeze, talk, or even breathe. Ebola is much more demanding. To catch Ebola, there usually has to be direct contact with infected body fluids. It spreads through: