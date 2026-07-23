ETV Bharat / health

Why The Fastest-growing Ebola Outbreak In History Is Becoming More Challenging

Health workers disinfect an ambulance at Ebola Treatment Center at Bunia General Hospital in Ituri, Congo, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. ( AP Photo )

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo is now the fastest-growing one in history with over 1,000 people dead, and new challenges are emerging in containing a type of the virus with no approved treatment or vaccine. Strikes by unpaid workers at health centres at the heart of the outbreak could light the flame for others in a remote region already suffering from bare-bones infrastructure, rebel threats and misinformation asserting that the deadly virus isn't real. The director-general of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Jean Kaseya, said Wednesday that 1,031 deaths have been confirmed. The outbreak is mostly concentrated in remote Ituri province, which accounts for nearly 90% of cases, but cases have been confirmed in five provinces, including one of Congo's largest cities, Kisangani. Responders are struggling to understand how far Ebola has spread, and how bad the outbreak might become. Last month, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers used computer modeling and found that in a worst-case scenario, this could approach the worst Ebola outbreak in history: the West Africa epidemic in 2014-2016 that caused more than 11,000 deaths. Rubble set on fire as health workers involved in Congo's Ebola response go on strike as they protest over payment issues in Bunia, Congo, Wednesday, July 15, 2026 (AP Photo) The vast majority of new cases are emerging from unknown chains of transmission, the World Health Organization has said. The outbreak's origin is still not known. Here's a look at the outbreak and the growing effort to contain it: Rare type of Ebola The Ebola outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, which contributed to a costly delay in confirming the outbreak as lab tests were performed for the more common type instead. Ebola is highly contagious and spreads in the human population through contact with bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen, and with contaminated surfaces and materials such as bedding and clothing.