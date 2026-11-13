ETV Bharat / health

Early Detection Key To Preventing And Managing Diabetes: Expert

Hyderabad: World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14 to raise awareness about the prevention and management of the disease. The 2026 campaign theme, "Early Action on Diabetes," notes the importance of timely diagnosis, reducing risk factors and ensuring access to appropriate healthcare.

According to Dr Krishna Reddy Taduri, Consultant Endocrinologist at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, sedentary lifestyles, prolonged working hours, work-related stress, inadequate sleep and lack of physical activity are among the major factors contributing to the growing diabetes burden in urban areas like Hyderabad.

Once considered primarily a disease affecting older adults, diabetes is being diagnosed among younger populations. The growing prevalence of sedentary IT and corporate jobs and changing dietary habits has further increased the risk.

Dr Krishna Reddy Taduri, Consultant Endocrinologist at KIMS Hospitals (ETV Bharat)

Diabetes occurs when blood glucose levels remain consistently high because the body does not produce sufficient insulin or cannot use insulin effectively. Common symptoms include excessive thirst, frequent urination, increased hunger, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and blurred vision. However, Type 2 diabetes may develop without prominent symptoms in its early stages.

People with a family history of diabetes, those who are overweight or obese, individuals with sedentary lifestyles and those with high blood pressure should undergo regular blood glucose screening.

If left undiagnosed or inadequately managed, diabetes can lead to serious health complications, including heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, vision impairment, nerve damage and diabetic foot ulcers. Persistently elevated blood glucose levels can gradually damage blood vessels and nerves, affecting several organs.

Diabetes management involves more than monitoring blood glucose levels. Regular monitoring of blood pressure and cholesterol is equally important. Eye examinations, kidney function tests and foot assessments are also necessary to identify complications early and prevent further damage.

Lifestyle modifications play a crucial role in preventing or delaying Type 2 diabetes and maintaining blood glucose levels among those already diagnosed.

Individuals should aim for at least 30 minutes of walking or other physical activity every day. A balanced diet containing vegetables, green leafy vegetables, pulses, whole grains and adequate dietary fibre should be included in daily meals.

Consumption of sugary foods, soft drinks, unhealthy fats and highly processed products should be reduced. Maintaining a healthy body weight, getting adequate sleep and managing stress are also important.

People diagnosed with diabetes should not discontinue or change their prescribed medication without consulting their doctors. Regular blood glucose monitoring and following medical advice on medication, diet and exercise are essential for long-term management.