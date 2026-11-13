Early Detection Key To Preventing And Managing Diabetes: Expert
Once considered primarily a disease affecting older adults, diabetes is being diagnosed among younger populations.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: World Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14 to raise awareness about the prevention and management of the disease. The 2026 campaign theme, "Early Action on Diabetes," notes the importance of timely diagnosis, reducing risk factors and ensuring access to appropriate healthcare.
According to Dr Krishna Reddy Taduri, Consultant Endocrinologist at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, sedentary lifestyles, prolonged working hours, work-related stress, inadequate sleep and lack of physical activity are among the major factors contributing to the growing diabetes burden in urban areas like Hyderabad.
Once considered primarily a disease affecting older adults, diabetes is being diagnosed among younger populations. The growing prevalence of sedentary IT and corporate jobs and changing dietary habits has further increased the risk.
Diabetes occurs when blood glucose levels remain consistently high because the body does not produce sufficient insulin or cannot use insulin effectively. Common symptoms include excessive thirst, frequent urination, increased hunger, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and blurred vision. However, Type 2 diabetes may develop without prominent symptoms in its early stages.
People with a family history of diabetes, those who are overweight or obese, individuals with sedentary lifestyles and those with high blood pressure should undergo regular blood glucose screening.
If left undiagnosed or inadequately managed, diabetes can lead to serious health complications, including heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, vision impairment, nerve damage and diabetic foot ulcers. Persistently elevated blood glucose levels can gradually damage blood vessels and nerves, affecting several organs.
Diabetes management involves more than monitoring blood glucose levels. Regular monitoring of blood pressure and cholesterol is equally important. Eye examinations, kidney function tests and foot assessments are also necessary to identify complications early and prevent further damage.
Lifestyle modifications play a crucial role in preventing or delaying Type 2 diabetes and maintaining blood glucose levels among those already diagnosed.
Individuals should aim for at least 30 minutes of walking or other physical activity every day. A balanced diet containing vegetables, green leafy vegetables, pulses, whole grains and adequate dietary fibre should be included in daily meals.
Consumption of sugary foods, soft drinks, unhealthy fats and highly processed products should be reduced. Maintaining a healthy body weight, getting adequate sleep and managing stress are also important.
People diagnosed with diabetes should not discontinue or change their prescribed medication without consulting their doctors. Regular blood glucose monitoring and following medical advice on medication, diet and exercise are essential for long-term management.
Dietary choices have an important role in diabetes management. Less-refined grains, such as brown rice and hand-pounded rice, are preferable to highly polished rice wherever possible. Whole grains contain more dietary fibre, which helps slow glucose absorption and supports better blood sugar control.
Millets such as pearl millet (bajra), sorghum (jowar), barley, finger millet (ragi) and foxtail millet can also be included in a balanced diet. These grains provide dietary fibre and other essential nutrients and can be incorporated into everyday meals.
Vegetables such as ridge gourd, okra, brinjal, tomatoes and pumpkin, along with green leafy vegetables such as amaranth, spinach and fenugreek leaves, should be consumed regularly.
People should also limit the use of cream, vanaspati and excessive amounts of fat while preparing special dishes, particularly during festivals. Deep-fried and calorie-dense foods should be consumed sparingly.
Cooking oils containing unsaturated fats, including sunflower, safflower, sesame and olive oils, can be used in moderation. Limiting the overall quantity of cooking oil is more important than relying on any particular oil to control diabetes.
Fruits provide essential vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre. Guava, papaya, jamun, oranges and watermelon can be included in a balanced diet in appropriate portions.
Consuming whole fruits is preferable to drinking fruit juices, as whole fruits retain their fibre and generally have a lower impact on blood glucose levels. People with diabetes should also monitor portion sizes and their individual blood glucose responses, including when consuming naturally sweet fruits such as custard apples.
Sweets prepared with milk and sugar, honey, jams, jellies, cakes and pastries can contribute to excessive sugar and calorie intake. People with diabetes and those at risk of developing the condition should limit their consumption.
During festivals and special occasions, sweets may be consumed occasionally in small portions as part of an overall meal plan. Regular physical activity should also be maintained, although exercise should not be considered a way to compensate for excessive sugar consumption.
Early diagnosis, regular medical supervision, healthy dietary choices and consistent physical activity are essential for effective diabetes management. Increased awareness and timely medical intervention can help reduce the risk of complications and enable people with diabetes to lead healthy and productive lives.
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