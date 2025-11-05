ETV Bharat / health

Born At 25 Weeks, Weighing 710 Grams - Durgapur Doctors Pull Off A Miracle With Tiny ‘Piccolo’ Device

Durgapur (West Bengal): It sounds impossible, but it’s true. A baby born at just 25 weeks of pregnancy, weighing barely 710 grams, has survived against all odds in Durgapur. The credit goes to a team of determined doctors at a private super speciality hospital near Gandhi Junction.

It wasn’t easy. The infant’s heart hadn’t fully developed. To save his life, doctors turned to a tiny U.S.-made device called Piccolo, no bigger than a rice grain.

According to the doctors, this is the first time Piccolo has been used in West Bengal, and only the second time in India. The entire cost of the complex procedure was covered under the West Bengal government’s Swasthya Saathi scheme, a rare case where cutting-edge technology met public welfare.

The baby’s parents, Pintu Mandal and his wife from Sushunia in Bankura, were terrified when she went into early labour on August 13. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered she was only 25 weeks pregnant. Four days later, on August 17, she delivered a baby boy, frail, underweight, and fighting to breathe.