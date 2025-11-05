Born At 25 Weeks, Weighing 710 Grams - Durgapur Doctors Pull Off A Miracle With Tiny ‘Piccolo’ Device
A baby, born at just 25 weeks with an underdeveloped heart, survives after Durgapur doctors use a U.S.-made ‘Piccolo’ device, a first in West Bengal.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 10:18 PM IST
Durgapur (West Bengal): It sounds impossible, but it’s true. A baby born at just 25 weeks of pregnancy, weighing barely 710 grams, has survived against all odds in Durgapur. The credit goes to a team of determined doctors at a private super speciality hospital near Gandhi Junction.
It wasn’t easy. The infant’s heart hadn’t fully developed. To save his life, doctors turned to a tiny U.S.-made device called Piccolo, no bigger than a rice grain.
According to the doctors, this is the first time Piccolo has been used in West Bengal, and only the second time in India. The entire cost of the complex procedure was covered under the West Bengal government’s Swasthya Saathi scheme, a rare case where cutting-edge technology met public welfare.
The baby’s parents, Pintu Mandal and his wife from Sushunia in Bankura, were terrified when she went into early labour on August 13. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered she was only 25 weeks pregnant. Four days later, on August 17, she delivered a baby boy, frail, underweight, and fighting to breathe.
Dr Soumyadeep Sarkar, the hospital’s paediatrician, recalls the struggle. “Most of his organs weren’t formed properly. We couldn’t remove him from life support. Then an echo test showed a major complication: the largest blood vessel connected to the heart hadn’t closed. It’s called PDA in medical terms. Without closing it, the baby couldn’t survive.”
At that point, surgery was out of the question; the baby was far too small. The team, led by pediatric cardiologist Dr Nurul Islam, first tried medication. It failed. “We had two options,” said Dr Sarkar. “Either insert the Piccolo device through a tiny channel from the leg and seal the vein, or open the chest, which was impossible in such a fragile body.”
They went ahead with the first. Through the baby’s right leg, the Piccolo was delicately guided into position and used to close the open vessel. “The procedure was successful. The child is now completely stable,” said Dr Islam. “The device will stay in his body for life.”
The Piccolo, made using advanced U.S. technology, costs around ₹1.2 lakh under Swasthya Saathi, while the full procedure could otherwise reach ₹3 lakh in hospitals not covered by the scheme.