ETV Bharat / health

Drug-Resistant Infections Becoming A Major Global Health Threat: WHO Action Plan

New Delhi: Acknowledging that misuse of antibiotics in humans, livestock and agriculture, weak infection control and pharmaceutical pollution are major drivers for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the World Health Organisation (WHO’s) draft Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2026–2036 has warned that drug-resistant infections are becoming a major global health threat, with bacterial AMR directly causing 1.14 million deaths worldwide in 2021.

For India, the report is highly significant as the country records nearly 3 lakh AMR-linked deaths annually and remains one of the largest consumers of antibiotics. Experts said the framework could strengthen India’s surveillance, vaccination, hospital safety and antibiotic stewardship systems.

“The draft Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) 2026–2036 released by the World Health Organization and partner global agencies has assumed major significance for India, one of the world’s largest consumers of antibiotics and a country facing a growing burden of drug-resistant infections,” said Dr Suneela Garg, a renowned health expert to ETV Bharat on Friday.

The updated WHO strategy, developed under the “One Health” framework involving human, animal and environmental health, warns that antimicrobial resistance is emerging as one of the biggest global public health threats. The document estimates that bacterial AMR alone directly caused 1.14 million deaths globally in 2021 and was associated with 4.7 million deaths.

For India, experts say the challenge is particularly critical because of high population density, widespread antibiotic consumption, inadequate sanitation in some regions, hospital-acquired infections, and the extensive use of antimicrobials in livestock and agriculture. The report’s emphasis on infection prevention, stronger surveillance and responsible antimicrobial use directly aligns with India’s ongoing public health priorities.

The global plan seeks to reduce bacterial AMR-associated deaths by 10 percent by 2030, while also cutting antimicrobial use in agrifood systems and minimizing environmental contamination from pharmaceutical and medical waste. These goals are expected to influence future national policies, including India’s National Action Plan on AMR.

“One of the most important aspects for India is the focus on surveillance and laboratory strengthening. The document calls for countries to expand monitoring of resistant bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites across hospitals, farms, food systems and environmental sources, said Dr Garg who is also a member of the advisory committee of the Union Health Ministry.

India has already expanded participation in the WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS), but experts say gaps remain in rural healthcare systems and environmental monitoring.

“India’s participation in the WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS) is a major positive step in strengthening AMR surveillance. However, important gaps still remain, especially in rural and low-resource settings where laboratory infrastructure, trained manpower and funding are limited", said Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and past president of Asian Society of Emergency Medicine.

He said, "For India, this is particularly relevant because while large urban hospitals have established microbiology and stewardship programmes, many rural regions still lack reliable diagnostic and surveillance systems. Antibiotics are often prescribed empirically without microbiological confirmation. Expanding district-level laboratories, integrating private healthcare and strengthening digital reporting systems will be essential for building a stronger and more representative AMR surveillance network in India.”

