Drug-Resistant Infections Becoming A Major Global Health Threat: WHO Action Plan
The global health watchdog’s strategy assumes special significance for India, as the country records nearly 3 lakh AMR-linked deaths annually, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Acknowledging that misuse of antibiotics in humans, livestock and agriculture, weak infection control and pharmaceutical pollution are major drivers for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the World Health Organisation (WHO’s) draft Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2026–2036 has warned that drug-resistant infections are becoming a major global health threat, with bacterial AMR directly causing 1.14 million deaths worldwide in 2021.
For India, the report is highly significant as the country records nearly 3 lakh AMR-linked deaths annually and remains one of the largest consumers of antibiotics. Experts said the framework could strengthen India’s surveillance, vaccination, hospital safety and antibiotic stewardship systems.
“The draft Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) 2026–2036 released by the World Health Organization and partner global agencies has assumed major significance for India, one of the world’s largest consumers of antibiotics and a country facing a growing burden of drug-resistant infections,” said Dr Suneela Garg, a renowned health expert to ETV Bharat on Friday.
The updated WHO strategy, developed under the “One Health” framework involving human, animal and environmental health, warns that antimicrobial resistance is emerging as one of the biggest global public health threats. The document estimates that bacterial AMR alone directly caused 1.14 million deaths globally in 2021 and was associated with 4.7 million deaths.
For India, experts say the challenge is particularly critical because of high population density, widespread antibiotic consumption, inadequate sanitation in some regions, hospital-acquired infections, and the extensive use of antimicrobials in livestock and agriculture. The report’s emphasis on infection prevention, stronger surveillance and responsible antimicrobial use directly aligns with India’s ongoing public health priorities.
The global plan seeks to reduce bacterial AMR-associated deaths by 10 percent by 2030, while also cutting antimicrobial use in agrifood systems and minimizing environmental contamination from pharmaceutical and medical waste. These goals are expected to influence future national policies, including India’s National Action Plan on AMR.
“One of the most important aspects for India is the focus on surveillance and laboratory strengthening. The document calls for countries to expand monitoring of resistant bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites across hospitals, farms, food systems and environmental sources, said Dr Garg who is also a member of the advisory committee of the Union Health Ministry.
India has already expanded participation in the WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS), but experts say gaps remain in rural healthcare systems and environmental monitoring.
“India’s participation in the WHO Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System (GLASS) is a major positive step in strengthening AMR surveillance. However, important gaps still remain, especially in rural and low-resource settings where laboratory infrastructure, trained manpower and funding are limited", said Dr Tamorish Kole, renowned health expert and past president of Asian Society of Emergency Medicine.
He said, "For India, this is particularly relevant because while large urban hospitals have established microbiology and stewardship programmes, many rural regions still lack reliable diagnostic and surveillance systems. Antibiotics are often prescribed empirically without microbiological confirmation. Expanding district-level laboratories, integrating private healthcare and strengthening digital reporting systems will be essential for building a stronger and more representative AMR surveillance network in India.”
The report also highlights pharmaceutical pollution as a major contributor to AMR. This has particular relevance for India, which is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs. The proposed emphasis on wastewater treatment, environmentally responsible manufacturing and safe disposal of antimicrobials may lead to stricter regulations for drug manufacturers and hospitals.
“In India, studies from industrial regions such as Hyderabad have shown significant antimicrobial residues in nearby water bodies, creating conditions that promote resistant organisms. India therefore has a dual responsibility — continuing its leadership in pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring environmentally responsible production practices. In the future, compliance with environmental AMR standards may also become important for sustaining global pharmaceutical exports from India,” Dr Kole stated.
The agriculture and livestock sectors are also expected to face increased scrutiny. The action plan calls for reduced antimicrobial use in food-producing animals, improved biosecurity and greater use of vaccination and alternatives to antibiotics. India’s poultry and dairy industries, among the fastest-growing globally, may need to adopt tighter stewardship practices and monitoring systems.
“In India, over-the-counter veterinary antibiotic use and antibiotic use in crowded farming systems remain important concerns. Strengthening vaccination, farm hygiene and regulated veterinary prescribing will be essential. Reducing antibiotic use in agriculture is important not only for AMR control, but also for food safety and maintaining global export standards,” he said.
Antimicrobial Resistance in livestock refers to the ability of bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites in animals to become resistant to medicines such as antibiotics, making infections harder to treat.
In livestock farming, antibiotics are often used not only to treat sick animals but also to prevent disease and sometimes to promote faster growth. Overuse or misuse of these drugs in poultry, dairy, cattle, pig and fish farming can allow microbes to evolve resistance. This becomes a major public health concern because resistant bacteria can spread through meat, milk, eggs and other animal products; via animal waste contaminating soil and water and through direct contact between animals and humans.
“For example, if chickens are repeatedly given antibiotics, some bacteria may survive and become resistant. These resistant bacteria can then infect humans, where common antibiotics may no longer work effectively,” Dr Kole said.
India is particularly vulnerable because it has one of the world’s largest livestock and poultry sectors and high antibiotic consumption in animal farming. In fact, global agencies now stress reducing unnecessary antibiotic use in animals, improving vaccination, hygiene, biosecurity and animal husbandry practices to control AMR.
Another important dimension for India is the economic impact. The report warns that unchecked AMR could significantly affect productivity, healthcare expenditure and food systems globally. At the same time, it says investments in sanitation, vaccination, infection prevention and research could generate major economic gains and prevent millions of deaths.
The updated global framework could push India to accelerate reforms in antibiotic regulation, hospital infection control, prescription practices and public awareness campaigns. The plan also underlines the need for greater research and innovation, including development of new antibiotics, diagnostics and vaccines — an area where India’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors could play a major global role, Dr Kole added.
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