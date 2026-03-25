Drug Regulator Warns Pharma Firms Against Surrogate Ads, Off-Label Promotion of Weight-Loss Drugs
Health experts caution against self-medication driven by social media trends, stressing risks of side effects, wrong dosage and delayed diagnosis, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
New Delhi: India's drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has cautioned drug manufacturers across the country that they will face stern action if found involved in surrogate advertisements or any form of indirect promotion that could mislead consumers or encourage off-label use.
In an advisory issued to manufacturers, the CDSCO under the Health Ministry said action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the Drugs Rules, 1945, including imprisonment of 2-5 years, substantial fines, and cancellation or suspension of manufacturing and selling licenses by the licensing authority.
"It has been brought to the notice of this Directorate that certain pharmaceutical companies may be engaging in direct or indirect (surrogate) promotional activities, including disease awareness campaigns, digital media outreach, and other communications, relating to GLP-1 receptor agonists and similar prescription drugs indicated for obesity and metabolic disorders," the advisory signed by Drugs Controller General Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, accessed by ETV Bharat, said.
Under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945, all manufacturers and importers of drugs are required to ensure that the manufacture, sale, distribution, and promotion of drug products strictly conform to approved indications, conditions of permission, labelling requirements, and other statutory provisions.
The advisory said, "Prescription drugs, including GLP-1 receptor agonists, are required to be prescribed by Registered Medical Practitioners and specialists as per approved indications and conditions of marketing authorisation."
Emphasising the urgency of the advisory, renowned health expert Dr Sunil P Choudhary told ETV Bharat that it was much needed.
Dr Choudhary from Prakash Hospital in New Delhi said, "We are seeing a growing trend where medicines are being indirectly promoted in ways that make them look harmless or even 'lifestyle-friendly'. The reality is these are prescription drugs, not wellness products. Such steps help remind people that medications should only be taken when genuinely needed and under a doctor's guidance, not because they're trending."
Regulatory Surveillance
To ensure ethical pharmaceutical practices in the supply chain of weight-loss drugs (GLP-1), the drug controller has intensified regulatory surveillance to curb unauthorised sales and promotion.
With the recent introduction of multiple generic variants of GLP-1-based weight-loss drugs in the Indian market, concerns have emerged about their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers and wellness clinics.
"These drugs, when used without proper medical supervision, may lead to serious adverse effects and related health risks," the CDSCO said.
Taking cognisance of the situation, India's Drugs Controller, in collaboration with state regulators, has initiated a series of targeted actions to curb possible malpractices across the pharmaceutical supply chain and prevent unauthorised sales and use.
Health Impact Due To Off-Label Drugs
"Off-label use in itself isn't always wrong; doctors sometimes prescribe medicines based on their clinical experience. But the problem starts when people begin self-medicating or following trends they see online," said Dr Choudhary.
Today, much of this is driven by social media, quick-fix culture, and easy access to drugs. People want fast results, especially for things like weight loss, and that's where misuse begins, he said.
"The risk is that your body may react very differently than expected, you could face side effects, incorrect dosing issues, or even delay diagnosing the real health problem," said Dr Choudhary.
Dr Choudhary highlighted that GLP-1 receptor agonists were originally meant to treat diabetes, but are now commonly used for weight loss.
"What's worrying is that many people are taking them without proper tests or medical advice, almost like a shortcut to losing weight. But these are not cosmetic drugs; they affect your metabolism and need proper monitoring," he said.
Due to the consumption of GLP-1 drugs without proper medical supervision, people often experience nausea, vomiting, or digestive discomfort.
"But in some cases, it can go beyond that; there can be issues like pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, or even kidney-related complications. Also, we still don't fully understand the long-term impact when these drugs are used casually for weight loss,' Dr Choudhary added.
Some of the most common GLP-1 drugs include Semaglutide, Liraglutide, and Dulaglutide, and these drugs are increasingly being discussed for weight loss.
"But it's important to understand that they're meant for specific medical conditions and should not be taken casually," said Choudhary.
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