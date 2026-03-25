ETV Bharat / health

Drug Regulator Warns Pharma Firms Against Surrogate Ads, Off-Label Promotion of Weight-Loss Drugs

Weight loss drugs like GLP-1 agonists face scrutiny amid concerns over indirect promotions and growing off-label use across India. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: India's drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has cautioned drug manufacturers across the country that they will face stern action if found involved in surrogate advertisements or any form of indirect promotion that could mislead consumers or encourage off-label use.

In an advisory issued to manufacturers, the CDSCO under the Health Ministry said action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the Drugs Rules, 1945, including imprisonment of 2-5 years, substantial fines, and cancellation or suspension of manufacturing and selling licenses by the licensing authority.

"It has been brought to the notice of this Directorate that certain pharmaceutical companies may be engaging in direct or indirect (surrogate) promotional activities, including disease awareness campaigns, digital media outreach, and other communications, relating to GLP-1 receptor agonists and similar prescription drugs indicated for obesity and metabolic disorders," the advisory signed by Drugs Controller General Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, accessed by ETV Bharat, said.

Under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945, all manufacturers and importers of drugs are required to ensure that the manufacture, sale, distribution, and promotion of drug products strictly conform to approved indications, conditions of permission, labelling requirements, and other statutory provisions.

The advisory said, "Prescription drugs, including GLP-1 receptor agonists, are required to be prescribed by Registered Medical Practitioners and specialists as per approved indications and conditions of marketing authorisation."

Emphasising the urgency of the advisory, renowned health expert Dr Sunil P Choudhary told ETV Bharat that it was much needed.

Dr Choudhary from Prakash Hospital in New Delhi said, "We are seeing a growing trend where medicines are being indirectly promoted in ways that make them look harmless or even 'lifestyle-friendly'. The reality is these are prescription drugs, not wellness products. Such steps help remind people that medications should only be taken when genuinely needed and under a doctor's guidance, not because they're trending."

Regulatory Surveillance

To ensure ethical pharmaceutical practices in the supply chain of weight-loss drugs (GLP-1), the drug controller has intensified regulatory surveillance to curb unauthorised sales and promotion.

With the recent introduction of multiple generic variants of GLP-1-based weight-loss drugs in the Indian market, concerns have emerged about their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers and wellness clinics.

"These drugs, when used without proper medical supervision, may lead to serious adverse effects and related health risks," the CDSCO said.