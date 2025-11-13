Winter Sees A Sharp Rise In Brain Strokes Among The Young, Find Out The Reason Why
Medic says biggest reason for this rise is their addiction to some form of intoxication, mostly alcohol or smoking.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST
Just like heart attack cases rise during the winter season, the number of brain stroke patients also shoots up. When blood doesn’t circulate properly in the body, it can lead to a brain stroke. Most of these patients are people who consume alcohol or smoke.
According to doctors, there is now very little difference between men and women in terms of brain stroke cases. About five years ago, men were more commonly affected, but now the number of women suffering from brain strokes has almost equaled that of men.
Dr. Kuldeep, a neurosurgeon at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute in Lucknow, explains, “These days, both men and women are consuming intoxicants. That’s why we are seeing brain stroke cases in both.” He adds, “Earlier, men were the majority of patients, but now it’s almost equal.” Dr. Kuldeep further points out that brain stroke cases rise sharply in winter, and people need to take extra care of their health during this season. “In the last 15 days alone, we have received 53 brain stroke patients in the emergency ward — both men and women,” he says.
Younger People Also At Risk
Dr. Kuldeep reveals that even young people are now coming in with brain strokes. “The biggest reason is their addiction to some form of intoxication — mostly alcohol or smoking. These habits slowly cause changes in the body over time, not overnight,” he explains. “That’s why we are now seeing strokes even among the youth.”
Why Do Brain Strokes Occur?
Dr. Kuldeep explains that a brain stroke occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain is disrupted, preventing oxygen and nutrients from reaching brain tissue. This mainly happens in two ways:
1. Ischemic stroke – when a blood vessel gets blocked due to a clot, stopping blood flow.
2. Hemorrhagic stroke – when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, causing bleeding.
These blockages or bleeds can be caused by high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, or heart disease.
How To Prevent It
Dr. Ravi Uniyal, a neurosurgeon at KGMU, says that regular health check-ups can help prevent strokes and many other illnesses. “Everyone should get their cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure checked regularly. This helps detect problems early so precautions can be taken in time,” he advises. He adds, “The most important thing today is to control alcohol and smoking habits and adopt a healthier lifestyle.”
Get Regular Check-ups
Dr. Uniyal further says that the neurology department sees nearly 200 patients every day. “Most stroke patients come in emergencies, after the stroke has already occurred, because many don’t recognize the early warning signs. By the time they reach the hospital, it’s often too late,” he warns. That’s why, he emphasizes, regular medical check-ups are essential to detect any health issues early and reduce the risk of brain stroke.
