Winter Sees A Sharp Rise In Brain Strokes Among The Young, Find Out The Reason Why

Just like heart attack cases rise during the winter season, the number of brain stroke patients also shoots up. When blood doesn’t circulate properly in the body, it can lead to a brain stroke. Most of these patients are people who consume alcohol or smoke.

According to doctors, there is now very little difference between men and women in terms of brain stroke cases. About five years ago, men were more commonly affected, but now the number of women suffering from brain strokes has almost equaled that of men.

Dr. Kuldeep, a neurosurgeon at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute in Lucknow, explains, “These days, both men and women are consuming intoxicants. That’s why we are seeing brain stroke cases in both.” He adds, “Earlier, men were the majority of patients, but now it’s almost equal.” Dr. Kuldeep further points out that brain stroke cases rise sharply in winter, and people need to take extra care of their health during this season. “In the last 15 days alone, we have received 53 brain stroke patients in the emergency ward — both men and women,” he says.

Younger People Also At Risk

Dr. Kuldeep reveals that even young people are now coming in with brain strokes. “The biggest reason is their addiction to some form of intoxication — mostly alcohol or smoking. These habits slowly cause changes in the body over time, not overnight,” he explains. “That’s why we are now seeing strokes even among the youth.”

Why Do Brain Strokes Occur?

Dr. Kuldeep explains that a brain stroke occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain is disrupted, preventing oxygen and nutrients from reaching brain tissue. This mainly happens in two ways: