ETV Bharat / health

'Taking Antibiotics Unnecessarily Can Be Life-threatening,' Warns WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Globally, 'AMR Awareness Week' is observed annually from November 18 to 24. Marking the occasion, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat on the escalating crisis of antimicrobial resistance, irresponsible drug use, and what we must do before we lose our most powerful medical defences.

"We are currently facing a situation where the medications prescribed to those suffering from bacterial infections are no longer effective," warns Dr. Swaminathan. This crisis is driven largely by self-medication. A growing trend of purchasing and consuming antibiotics without a doctor's prescription has caused the human body (and the bacteria within it) to develop tolerance. Consequently, when a genuine infection strikes, the drugs fail. Furthermore, environmental studies show that human antibiotic residues eventually contaminate water sources and soil, mutating these substances further in nature.

What Is AMR?

Antimicrobial Resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites develop the ability to withstand the drugs designed to combat them. India is among the countries most severely affected globally. The WHO warns that approximately one-third of bacterial infections in India no longer respond to conventional antibiotics, directly or indirectly contributing to over 300,000 deaths annually in the country.

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which draws on data from 100 hospitals across India reveals that from routine infections to ICU treatments, even once-reliable drugs like third-generation cephalosporins are failing against common bacteria. In hospitals, diseases once easily treatable have reached a stage where they can no longer be cured.

Why Viruses And Antibiotics Don't Mix

A major driver of resistance is public misunderstanding. "Typically, viral fevers, common colds, or mild flu-like illnesses resolve on their own within three to four days," Dr. Swaminathan explains. "However, when people take antibiotics for these conditions, the drugs do not just target pathogens but also destroy the 'good' bacteria present in the body. Unfortunately, there is a widespread lack of public awareness regarding this."

Compounding the problem is unregulated retail dispensing. In many pharmacies, antibiotics are handed over the moment a customer requests them without a valid prescription. Frequent, unnecessary use weakens the immune system, meaning that when a real bacterial infection strikes later, patients require much stronger medications.

"When a doctor prescribes antibiotics, you should ask whether they are truly necessary and for how long they need to be taken," urges Dr. Swaminathan. "It is also crucial to complete the full course of the medication as prescribed. Stopping treatment prematurely is extremely dangerous."