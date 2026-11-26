'Taking Antibiotics Unnecessarily Can Be Life-threatening,' Warns WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's S. Ravichandran, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that Indian healthcare is facing a crisis driven largely by self-medication.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Globally, 'AMR Awareness Week' is observed annually from November 18 to 24. Marking the occasion, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat on the escalating crisis of antimicrobial resistance, irresponsible drug use, and what we must do before we lose our most powerful medical defences.
"We are currently facing a situation where the medications prescribed to those suffering from bacterial infections are no longer effective," warns Dr. Swaminathan. This crisis is driven largely by self-medication. A growing trend of purchasing and consuming antibiotics without a doctor's prescription has caused the human body (and the bacteria within it) to develop tolerance. Consequently, when a genuine infection strikes, the drugs fail. Furthermore, environmental studies show that human antibiotic residues eventually contaminate water sources and soil, mutating these substances further in nature.
What Is AMR?
Antimicrobial Resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites develop the ability to withstand the drugs designed to combat them. India is among the countries most severely affected globally. The WHO warns that approximately one-third of bacterial infections in India no longer respond to conventional antibiotics, directly or indirectly contributing to over 300,000 deaths annually in the country.
Also read: Despite Action Plans, India's AMR Battle Faces Funding And Surveillance Gaps
A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which draws on data from 100 hospitals across India reveals that from routine infections to ICU treatments, even once-reliable drugs like third-generation cephalosporins are failing against common bacteria. In hospitals, diseases once easily treatable have reached a stage where they can no longer be cured.
Why Viruses And Antibiotics Don't Mix
A major driver of resistance is public misunderstanding. "Typically, viral fevers, common colds, or mild flu-like illnesses resolve on their own within three to four days," Dr. Swaminathan explains. "However, when people take antibiotics for these conditions, the drugs do not just target pathogens but also destroy the 'good' bacteria present in the body. Unfortunately, there is a widespread lack of public awareness regarding this."
Compounding the problem is unregulated retail dispensing. In many pharmacies, antibiotics are handed over the moment a customer requests them without a valid prescription. Frequent, unnecessary use weakens the immune system, meaning that when a real bacterial infection strikes later, patients require much stronger medications.
Also read: Drug-Resistant Infections Becoming A Major Global Health Threat: WHO Action Plan
"When a doctor prescribes antibiotics, you should ask whether they are truly necessary and for how long they need to be taken," urges Dr. Swaminathan. "It is also crucial to complete the full course of the medication as prescribed. Stopping treatment prematurely is extremely dangerous."
Are We Heading Back to the Pre-Antibiotic Era?
Before 1940, antibiotics did not exist. When an infection struck, individuals either survived via their own immune response or succumbed to the illness. The advent of antibiotics largely mitigated this mortality. But as bacteria evolve and become stronger, we face a sobering question: Are we heading back to an era before antibiotics existed?
Globally, 5 million people die annually because antibiotics are no longer effective against their infections. Making matters worse, research into new antibiotics is declining, and developing new drugs is exceptionally challenging, taking four to five years with no guarantee of success. "Therefore," Dr. Swaminathan stresses, "it is crucial to preserve the efficacy of the antibiotics we currently have."
Also read: Don't Self-Medicate With Antibiotics: AIIMS Director, Echoing PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Advice
To manage this, the WHO classifies antibiotics into three categories:
- Access: Safe, readily available first-line drugs for common bacterial infections.
- Watch: Drugs with a higher risk of resistance, monitored closely.
- Reserve: Last-resort treatments saved for life-threatening, multi-drug resistant infections.
A Multi-Sectoral Crisis
Addressing AMR requires a unified front. The healthcare sector must collaborate urgently with agriculture, animal husbandry, forestry, and environmental departments.
- In Agriculture: Farmers must avoid using antibiotic-containing products indiscriminately on crops. It is vital to verify the contents of agricultural chemicals and use only targeted treatments rather than mixing various compounds together.
- In Governance: All states must fully implement the Central Government’s national-level AMR program. Additionally, the government must ensure safe, proper disposal methods for expired antibiotics.
- In Pharmacies: Strict enforcement is needed to ensure no antibiotic is dispensed without a doctor's prescription.
Back To Basics
Safeguarding our health starts with everyday habits and preventing infections before they start through hand hygiene and timely vaccinations. Genetic mutations are a primary reason why antibiotics lose their effectiveness, but maintaining a strong natural defense helps. Dr. Swaminathan recommends:
- Consuming nutritious, wholesome food
- Avoiding regular consumption of processed, store-bought foods.
- Engaging in regular physical exercise.
- Minimizing stress.
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