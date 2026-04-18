Jaipur Doctor Develops New Tool To Diagnose Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Dr Sheetu Singh has developed the HP-SAQE tool for the timely detection of the disease, reports Aditya Atreya.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Jaipur: Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis is a type of interstitial lung disease (ILD) caused by an exaggerated immune response to inhaled antigens (like mold, bird droppings, or pet fur), resulting in lung inflammation or fibrosis.
As per recent data, countries such as India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have witnessed a drastic surge in cases of Interstitial Lung Disease. Due to the inability to identify the precise cause of the disease, 50 to 70 percent of patients die within three to five years.
Now, a solution has emerged to address the diagnostic challenges of the disease. Dr Sheetu Singh, a senior respiratory specialist from Jaipur, has developed a tool named HP-SAQE (Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis South Asian Questionnaire for Exposure), which has garnered acclaim from experts worldwide. This tool identifies the precise cause of the disease with an accuracy exceeding 90 percent. It has now been published in the prestigious international journal, 'Thorax'.
This marks the first instance where a tool has been developed for the diagnosis of Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis that not only assesses a patient's environmental exposure but also generates a specific score based on it.
According to Dr Sheetu, identifying the exact underlying cause remains the greatest challenge in diagnosing complex lung diseases.
This tool has been designed specifically for patients in South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Nepal. It identifies regional environmental factors that are often overlooked by international diagnostic tools.
The tool asks patients questions regarding the environment at their home and workplace, their exposure to birds—particularly pigeons—and issues related to dust and dampness in walls.
It features a scoring system ranging from 0 to 14. If a patient scores 9 or higher, there is a very high probability that they have HP.
Since the symptoms of HP often resemble those of conditions like TB or asthma, this tool helps identify the true underlying cause of the disease at an early stage, without the need for expensive or complex diagnostic tests.
Dr Sheetu explained that in India, nearly 40 percent of patients suffering from pulmonary fibrosis develop the condition due to Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis. However, because its symptoms closely resemble those of other Interstitial Lung Diseases, accurate identification often proves difficult. The HP-Sec tool has significantly simplified this complex challenge. She noted that with the aid of this tool, the disease can now be detected with much greater ease.
Dr Sheetu explained that in 2020, the international guidelines issued by the American Thoracic Society (ATS) and the European Respiratory Society (ERS) highlighted the need for specific tools to identify Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis. Following this, she initiated this research project, enrolling patients from various centres across South Asia—including India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
Dr Sheetu noted that the most common symptoms of Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis include persistent shortness of breath, a cough lasting for several months, gradual weight loss, swelling in the legs, chest pain or tightness, fatigue, and general weakness. To prevent this condition, it is essential to maintain a safe distance from pigeons and other birds.
One should ensure that pigeons do not congregate on rooftops, balconies, or windows. Air coolers and air conditioners should be cleaned regularly to prevent the accumulation of dust or mould, she said.
Additionally, one should prevent dampness and moisture inside the home, and ensure adequate ventilation and exposure to sunlight. If a cough or shortness of breath persists for an extended period, consult a lung specialist immediately, she said.
In this battle for respiratory health, timely and accurate diagnosis remains the greatest defense, she said.
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