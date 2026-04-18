ETV Bharat / health

Jaipur Doctor Develops New Tool To Diagnose Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis

Jaipur: Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis is a type of interstitial lung disease (ILD) caused by an exaggerated immune response to inhaled antigens (like mold, bird droppings, or pet fur), resulting in lung inflammation or fibrosis.

As per recent data, countries such as India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have witnessed a drastic surge in cases of Interstitial Lung Disease. Due to the inability to identify the precise cause of the disease, 50 to 70 percent of patients die within three to five years.

Now, a solution has emerged to address the diagnostic challenges of the disease. Dr Sheetu Singh, a senior respiratory specialist from Jaipur, has developed a tool named HP-SAQE (Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis South Asian Questionnaire for Exposure), which has garnered acclaim from experts worldwide. This tool identifies the precise cause of the disease with an accuracy exceeding 90 percent. It has now been published in the prestigious international journal, 'Thorax'.

This marks the first instance where a tool has been developed for the diagnosis of Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis that not only assesses a patient's environmental exposure but also generates a specific score based on it.

According to Dr Sheetu, identifying the exact underlying cause remains the greatest challenge in diagnosing complex lung diseases.

This tool has been designed specifically for patients in South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Nepal. It identifies regional environmental factors that are often overlooked by international diagnostic tools.

The tool asks patients questions regarding the environment at their home and workplace, their exposure to birds—particularly pigeons—and issues related to dust and dampness in walls.

It features a scoring system ranging from 0 to 14. If a patient scores 9 or higher, there is a very high probability that they have HP.