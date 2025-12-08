ETV Bharat / health

Dr G C Vaishnava's Free Diabetes Camps Are Changing The Lives Of Thousands Of Noida Residents

Noida: It's said that every big change begins with a small step. In 1996, when diabetes was rapidly spreading globally, five people in Noida dreamed of the "Noida Diabetic Forum". It was led by the city's renowned specialist in internal medicine and diabetes, Dr G C Vaishnava. Only 11 patients attended the first camp, and people considered it a "business". But 27 years later, this forum has become an example of selfless service.

The campaign run with the support of society and the dedication of doctors that started 27 years ago is now changing the lives of millions. Today, the forum has a team of 200 dedicated members, with 25-30 doctors, including 18 specialists, providing free services. Dr Vaishnava, the leader of the campaign, doesn't believe this work is solely his. He says it's the fruit of a collaboration of the entire team. "I never counted the number of patients, because for me, it's not just treatment, but a God-given opportunity to serve people," said the physician with over 42 years of experience in the field.

The journey wasn't easy, but persistence won the trust of the people. Today, the organisation operates at two levels: A free health camp is held every third Sunday in Noida, in collaboration with other organisations and RWAs, which screens 250-300 patients; and an annual camp held in November, involving 10 corporate hospitals, labs, and over 50 doctors, where approximately 2,000 patients are seen daily. In both the monthly and annual events, not only blood sugar tests, but all other, more expensive tests, are done free.