Dr G C Vaishnava's Free Diabetes Camps Are Changing The Lives Of Thousands Of Noida Residents
Launched 27 years ago with 11 patients, the Noida Diabetic Forum today serves thousands of NCR residents, and has even spread to Uttarakhand.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Noida: It's said that every big change begins with a small step. In 1996, when diabetes was rapidly spreading globally, five people in Noida dreamed of the "Noida Diabetic Forum". It was led by the city's renowned specialist in internal medicine and diabetes, Dr G C Vaishnava. Only 11 patients attended the first camp, and people considered it a "business". But 27 years later, this forum has become an example of selfless service.
The campaign run with the support of society and the dedication of doctors that started 27 years ago is now changing the lives of millions. Today, the forum has a team of 200 dedicated members, with 25-30 doctors, including 18 specialists, providing free services. Dr Vaishnava, the leader of the campaign, doesn't believe this work is solely his. He says it's the fruit of a collaboration of the entire team. "I never counted the number of patients, because for me, it's not just treatment, but a God-given opportunity to serve people," said the physician with over 42 years of experience in the field.
The journey wasn't easy, but persistence won the trust of the people. Today, the organisation operates at two levels: A free health camp is held every third Sunday in Noida, in collaboration with other organisations and RWAs, which screens 250-300 patients; and an annual camp held in November, involving 10 corporate hospitals, labs, and over 50 doctors, where approximately 2,000 patients are seen daily. In both the monthly and annual events, not only blood sugar tests, but all other, more expensive tests, are done free.
Dr Vaishnava said, "This caravan of service isn't limited to the city. Since 2006, the team has been traveling twice a year (May-June and October-November) to remote areas of Uttarakhand, where health facilities are weak. Along with free checkups, about 3,000 people are given free medicines for three months. A strong funding mechanism works for service on such a large scale. For this, the 'Junoon Charitable Society' was established 3 years ago. It is now CSR approved. And all of this is being run with donations from pharmaceutical companies and the common people."
His message is clear: Prevention is better than cure. Discipline, right diet, adequate sleep and regular yoga are the real mantra to avoid diabetes. This campaign, running with the support of civil society and the dedication of the doctors involved in it, proves that when the intention is clear, a journey that started with 11 patients can change the lives of millions of people.
