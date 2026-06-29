Delhi Neurosurgeons Perform Rare Double Surgery On Two Cousins From Papua New Guinea
The children had been living with paralysis of the lower limbs and loss of bladder control since birth.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Doctors at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, successfully treated two children from Papua New Guinea suffering from complex Neural Tube Defect (NTDs), a congenital condition affecting the development of the brain and spinal cord. The children, aged five and seven years, had been living with paralysis of the lower limbs and loss of bladder control since birth.
The younger patient, Miss Hensley, a five-year-old girl, presented with a watermelon-sized swelling (10x12 cm) on her lower back. Due to the size of the swelling, she had never been able to sleep on her back and was forced to lie on her side. Clinical examination also revealed scoliosis and complete loss of sensation in the lower limbs.
The second patient, her seven-year-old cousin, Master Francisco, had a spinal swelling, severe curvature of the spine, clubfoot affecting both feet, a left-sided inguinal hernia, and loss of bladder control. He had undergone previous correction surgery in another country, after which he lost movement in both legs. He had also undergone a ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shuntprocedure in 2018, a surgery in which a thin tube is placed to drain excess fluid from the brain to the abdomen, helping relieve pressure on the brain
Given the complexity of their conditions and the lack of surgical options in their home country, the families travelled to India seeking specialised treatment and approached Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, for advanced neurosurgical care. Both children were evaluated by the Neurosurgery team led by Dr (Prof) Daljit Singh, Vice Chairman & Head – Neurosurgery and Unit Head – Neuro Intervention, along with Dr Simranjeet Singh, Consultant – Neurosurgery, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.
Following a detailed evaluation, the team decided to perform surgeries on both children on the same day. For the seven-year-old patient, doctors performed microscopic excision and repair of the defect, followed by flap rotation surgery to reconstruct the large skin defect. The younger child underwent excision and repair of the spinal lesion, where managing excessive cerebrospinal fluid loss from the sac remained the primary intraoperative challenge.
Dr (Prof) Daljit Singh, said, “These cases highlight the complexity and varied presentation of Neural Tube Defects. Although both children had similar symptoms of paralysis and bladder dysfunction, the embryological basis of their conditions was entirely different. Successful management requires meticulous surgical planning, advanced microsurgical techniques, and comprehensive post-operative rehabilitation. Early diagnosis and timely intervention can significantly improve the quality of life for such patients.”
Following surgery, both children underwent intensive post-operative care and physiotherapy. The younger child recovered well and was able to comfortably lie on her back for the first time in her life, while the older child required additional wound care to treat a small non-healing flap site before making a satisfactory recovery. Post-surgery, Master Francisco was discharged on day 10, while Miss Hensley was discharged on day 8.
Emphasising the importance of prenatal awareness and preventive care, Dr. Singh said, “Neural Tube Defects are among the most common congenital anomalies and are often preventable through adequate folic acid supplementation before conception and during early pregnancy. In these cases, both the mothers had not received folic acid supplementation and the defects were not detected during routine prenatal ultrasound examinations. Strengthening awareness, antenatal counselling and early screening can play a critical role in reducing the burden of these congenital disorders.”
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