ETV Bharat / health

Delhi Neurosurgeons Perform Rare Double Surgery On Two Cousins From Papua New Guinea

Doctors at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, successfully treated two children from Papua New Guinea suffering from complex Neural Tube Defect (NTDs), a congenital condition affecting the development of the brain and spinal cord. The children, aged five and seven years, had been living with paralysis of the lower limbs and loss of bladder control since birth.

The younger patient, Miss Hensley, a five-year-old girl, presented with a watermelon-sized swelling (10x12 cm) on her lower back. Due to the size of the swelling, she had never been able to sleep on her back and was forced to lie on her side. Clinical examination also revealed scoliosis and complete loss of sensation in the lower limbs.

The second patient, her seven-year-old cousin, Master Francisco, had a spinal swelling, severe curvature of the spine, clubfoot affecting both feet, a left-sided inguinal hernia, and loss of bladder control. He had undergone previous correction surgery in another country, after which he lost movement in both legs. He had also undergone a ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shuntprocedure in 2018, a surgery in which a thin tube is placed to drain excess fluid from the brain to the abdomen, helping relieve pressure on the brain