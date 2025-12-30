ETV Bharat / health

Don't Self-Medicate With Antibiotics: AIIMS Director, Echoing PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Advice

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, spoke out against the overuse of antibiotics, and appealed to people not to self-medicate with antibiotics for any ailment without consulting a doctor.

It highlighted an issue that has been repeatedly raised by the WHO as a public health crisis, including in 2025. The WHO's warning cites self-medication, easy over-the-counter access to antibiotics, patients not completing the full course of medication, and rampant use in agriculture, as the main reasons fueling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in India, making infections untreatable later on.

Following PM Modi's address, AIIMS Delhi Director Professor M Srinivas has also appealed to people to be aware of the issue. Dr Srinivas said excessive use of antibiotics leads to AMR, which means that antibiotics become ineffective when they are actually needed.

The AIIMS Director explained that there is no benefit in taking unnecessary antibiotics from the pharmacy; in fact, it causes more harm. Therefore, awareness about antimicrobial resistance is essential.

Preventing Misuse Of Antibiotics

Dr Srinivas said coughs and respiratory tract infections often resolve on their own within a few days, and do not require antibiotics. Antibiotics are most needed for patients admitted to hospitals and ICUs, but people in India have already taken so many antibiotics that when they are needed, the medications don't work.

He explained that AIIMS Delhi runs an effective infection prevention programme, where only necessary antibiotics are prescribed, and added that these medications should only be given after a culture test.

Dr Srinivas also advised people not to visit AIIMS for minor illnesses like colds, coughs, and fevers, as it unnecessarily increases crowding and makes it difficult to treat critical patients with conditions that can't be treated elsewhere. He said AIIMS is a tertiary care referral centre, where most patients are referred from other hospitals.

"AIIMS is meant for patients whose treatment is not possible elsewhere, or who have been referred from other hospitals in the country due to a lack of facilities," said the AIIMS Delhi Director.

