Don't Self-Medicate With Antibiotics: AIIMS Director, Echoing PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Advice
Dr M Srinivas says taking too many antibiotics increases antimicrobial resistance; also urges parents against sex determination tests, rejecting newborns for Differences of Sex Development.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, spoke out against the overuse of antibiotics, and appealed to people not to self-medicate with antibiotics for any ailment without consulting a doctor.
It highlighted an issue that has been repeatedly raised by the WHO as a public health crisis, including in 2025. The WHO's warning cites self-medication, easy over-the-counter access to antibiotics, patients not completing the full course of medication, and rampant use in agriculture, as the main reasons fueling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in India, making infections untreatable later on.
Following PM Modi's address, AIIMS Delhi Director Professor M Srinivas has also appealed to people to be aware of the issue. Dr Srinivas said excessive use of antibiotics leads to AMR, which means that antibiotics become ineffective when they are actually needed.
The AIIMS Director explained that there is no benefit in taking unnecessary antibiotics from the pharmacy; in fact, it causes more harm. Therefore, awareness about antimicrobial resistance is essential.
Preventing Misuse Of Antibiotics
Dr Srinivas said coughs and respiratory tract infections often resolve on their own within a few days, and do not require antibiotics. Antibiotics are most needed for patients admitted to hospitals and ICUs, but people in India have already taken so many antibiotics that when they are needed, the medications don't work.
He explained that AIIMS Delhi runs an effective infection prevention programme, where only necessary antibiotics are prescribed, and added that these medications should only be given after a culture test.
Dr Srinivas also advised people not to visit AIIMS for minor illnesses like colds, coughs, and fevers, as it unnecessarily increases crowding and makes it difficult to treat critical patients with conditions that can't be treated elsewhere. He said AIIMS is a tertiary care referral centre, where most patients are referred from other hospitals.
"AIIMS is meant for patients whose treatment is not possible elsewhere, or who have been referred from other hospitals in the country due to a lack of facilities," said the AIIMS Delhi Director.
Also At AIIMS: Treatment For Differences Of Sex Development
As India's apex healthcare facility, AIIMS Delhi also provides other unique and important services. Highlighting a rare condition in infants, called Differences of Sex Development (DSD), Dr Srinivas said no one should get the banned sex determination tests done during pregnancy.
For the people who still try to find out the gender of an unborn foetus — and especially those who ask doctors to inject male hormones if they find out that the child in the womb is female, in order to convert the gender of the foetus — his message was that this is not possible. "Sex change simply cannot be done. Don't fall for this trap," said the AIIMS Director.
Regarding DSD, he explained that sometimes, after birth, infants are found to have Differences of Sex Development (DSD), which frightens parents as they mistakenly believe their child is transgender. Because of this misconception, they sometimes hand the infant over to the transgender community.
However, in reality, this is a treatable medical condition, and AIIMS Delhi has successfully treated thousands of such patients. Their development of sexual organs is determined by hormones. After treatment, individuals are able to fully develop as male or female, as well as have children.
"We want to emphasise that in cases of DSD, parents should consult a specialist doctor and explain that it is unclear whether their child is male or female, as the infant's organs are not developed to clearly indicate sex. Specialist doctors can diagnose and treat this medical condition, resolving the problem," said Dr Srinivas.
Paediatrician And Endocrinologist Dr Rajni Sharma Explains
Dr Rajni Sharma, an endocrinologist and Additional Professor in the Paediatrics Department at AIIMS, said the misconception among parents, due to which they assume their child to be intersex or transgender, and panic due to social pressure, should be dispelled. She said when a child with DSD comes to AIIMS, a thorough examination is conducted to determine whether the child has more male or female chromosomes. It is then treated accordingly, to align with its sex development.
To underline her contention, Dr Sharma shared a case of an infant brought to AIIMS 10 days after birth, when the parents were unable to determine if their child was male or female. At AIIMS, the child was admitted and treatment began. But, after a week, the parents began fearing that neighbours would find out something was amiss if the infant was kept admitted for long, bringing them shame. They feared social ostracism if people began treating the child as a transgender.
"They told us they would not take the child home. They handed the child over to a transgender person. But they didn't inform the transgender guardian that the child needed treatment for this condition, so its treatment was neglected. When the child's condition worsened, the guardian brought the child back to AIIMS. Luckily, the senior resident doctor who had examined the child initially, recognised it immediately. Thereafter, the child received complete treatment at AIIMS, and was later adopted by foreigners," said Dr Sharma.
She further said that such situations arise due to a lack of awareness among people. "That's why, whenever parents notice such a condition in their children, instead of distancing themselves from the child, they should take them to a specialist, as this medical condition is treatable. And at AIIMS, we do it maintaining complete confidentiality," she said.
