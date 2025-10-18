ETV Bharat / health

Don't Let Sweets Ruin Your Teeth This Diwali, Say Experts

Hyderabad: Diwali is not only about fireworks and lights but also about savouring delicious sweets such as laddus, jalebis, and kajas. However, amidst all the festivities, our teeth and gums face a ‘sweet attack,’ warns Dr Vikas Goud, a cosmetic dentist at Dr Goud’s Dental Hospitals, Hyderabad. He shares important tips to protect oral health during this festive season.

Timing Is Key

One common mistake people make is brushing their teeth immediately after eating sweets. “Most sweets are acidic and sticky. Brushing right away can damage the enamel layer on your teeth,” explains Dr Goud. Instead, he advises waiting at least 20 minutes after consuming sweets. During this time, rinsing the mouth with water helps, while saliva naturally cleans the teeth and gums, reducing the risk of decay.

No matter how late the Diwali celebrations go, never go to bed without brushing your teeth. Sugar and alcohol residues left overnight create a fertile environment for bacteria, which can lead to cavities, gum problems, and bad breath.

Smart Eating Habits