Don't Let Sweets Ruin Your Teeth This Diwali, Say Experts
As festive sweets take centre stage this Diwali, dentists urge mindful indulgence: timely brushing, smart eating, and post-celebration check-ups can keep smiles bright.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Diwali is not only about fireworks and lights but also about savouring delicious sweets such as laddus, jalebis, and kajas. However, amidst all the festivities, our teeth and gums face a ‘sweet attack,’ warns Dr Vikas Goud, a cosmetic dentist at Dr Goud’s Dental Hospitals, Hyderabad. He shares important tips to protect oral health during this festive season.
Timing Is Key
One common mistake people make is brushing their teeth immediately after eating sweets. “Most sweets are acidic and sticky. Brushing right away can damage the enamel layer on your teeth,” explains Dr Goud. Instead, he advises waiting at least 20 minutes after consuming sweets. During this time, rinsing the mouth with water helps, while saliva naturally cleans the teeth and gums, reducing the risk of decay.
No matter how late the Diwali celebrations go, never go to bed without brushing your teeth. Sugar and alcohol residues left overnight create a fertile environment for bacteria, which can lead to cavities, gum problems, and bad breath.
Smart Eating Habits
Dr Goud emphasizes that sweets should ideally be eaten after meals rather than on an empty stomach. This practice minimizes the direct attack of sugar on tooth enamel. Additionally, because sweets often stick to the edges of the gums, simple brushing is not enough. He recommends flossing with a thin thread and using an interdental brush to clean between teeth and remove trapped sugar particles.
Post-Festival Dental Care
Once the Diwali celebrations are over, consulting a dentist for a post-festivity dental check-up is highly recommended. Dr Goud likens it to a spa for your teeth, helping restore their shine and sparkle. With proper care and vigilance, one can enjoy festive treats without compromising oral health.
“Maintaining oral hygiene during Diwali ensures that your smile stays bright even after the fireworks fade,” adds Dr Goud. Following these simple steps can make a big difference in long-term dental health.