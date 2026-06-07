ETV Bharat / health

'Don't Ignore Headaches': Expert Warns Against Common Habit Ahead Of World Brain Tumour Day

Chairman and Managing Director KIMS Hospital Secunderabad Dr Bhaskar Rao(in white shirt) along with other medics launches Robotic Digital Microscope at the hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Secunderabad: Ahead of the World Brain Tumour Day 2026, experts have raised concerns over changing lifestyle and warned against ignoring common habit of dismissing recurring headaches.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the state-of-the-art 'Robotic Digital Microscope' at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences(KIMS) Hospital Secunderabad on Sunday, Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of KIMS Group of Hospitals raised concerns over modern lifestyle shifts, noting that prolonged usage of smartphones, laptops, and high-volume earphones, combined with a lack of physical activity among the youth, could severely impact brain health.

Dr Rao emphasized how rapidly evolving medical technology is simplifying complex surgeries and accelerating patient recovery. "The newly launched Robotic Digital Microscope will be a game-changer in treating intricate brain and spinal cord disorders. Early detection coupled with cutting-edge technology like Gamma Knife Radiosurgery, which is available at KIMS, makes successful treatment highly achievable," he said.

Marking a major milestone in advanced healthcare, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, on Sunday announced the successful completion of over 10,000 brain tumor surgeries.

Don’t Ignore Headaches

Highlighting the clinical aspects, Dr. Manas Kumar Panigrahi, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, warned against the common habit of dismissing recurring headaches.

"A persistent headache, especially one that is severe upon waking up in the early hours of the morning, should never be ignored. It could be an early warning sign of a brain tumor," Dr. Panigrahi cautioned.