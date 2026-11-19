Domino Liver Transplant Gives Four Infants New Lease Of Life At Faridabad Hospital
Of the four children, two were suffering from a rare genetic disorder, while the other two had serious liver diseases.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Faridabad: Four infants suffering from rare genetic and serious liver disorders have received successful liver transplants at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad through a specialised procedure called domino liver transplantation.
Of the four children, two were suffering from a rare genetic disorder, while the other two had serious liver diseases. The procedure involved transplanting donor liver portions into the first two children and then using their removed livers for transplantation into the other two patients.
What Is a Domino Liver Transplant?
A domino liver transplant is a specialised organ transplantation technique in which the liver removed from one patient is transplanted into another patient after the first patient receives a replacement liver.
In this procedure, a patient receives a new liver, while the liver removed from their body is assessed for suitability and may be used to save another patient's life.
This means that a single chain of transplant procedures can potentially benefit two patients. However, the technique is not suitable for everyone. Doctors conduct a detailed medical assessment of the liver's functioning, the underlying disease and the possible risks to the recipient before considering the procedure.
Domino liver transplantation may be considered in certain genetic and metabolic disorders. Two conditions associated with this technique include Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD) and Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (FAP).
MSUD is a rare inherited metabolic disorder in which the body cannot properly break down three essential amino acids: leucine, isoleucine and valine. As a result, these substances accumulate in the body and can cause serious health complications.
The condition can lead to metabolic crises and potentially damage the brain. Children with MSUD require specialised dietary and nutritional management. In certain cases, a liver transplant can help control the disorder.
The liver of a patient with MSUD may remain structurally healthy because the disease does not damage the entire organ. Instead, it affects the functioning of a specific enzyme involved in breaking down amino acids. Since the relevant enzyme is also present in other body tissues, the liver removed from an MSUD patient may be suitable for transplantation into another patient after careful medical evaluation.
FAP is another rare genetic disorder in which a protein called transthyretin (TTR), produced by the liver, behaves abnormally. The abnormal protein can accumulate in nerves and other organs, gradually affecting their functioning. The liver of a patient with FAP may be transplanted into another person. However, the recipient may face a risk of developing complications associated with the abnormal TTR protein in the future.
Therefore, such transplants require careful patient selection and long-term medical monitoring. The process begins with doctors assessing the patient's liver to determine the underlying disease and identify which of its functions remain normal.
They then evaluate whether the liver removed after the patient receives a replacement organ can be safely used for another recipient. If medical examinations establish that the liver is suitable, the two transplant procedures are planned together.
Doctors consider several factors throughout the process, including the medical condition of both patients, the size of the organ, blood group compatibility and potential complications.
Dr Shalin Agarwal, Principal Consultant and Chief of Liver Transplant and Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) Services at Amrita Hospital, said that as part of the procedure, Aarav received a portion of his mother's liver, while Anvi received a portion donated by her grandmother.
The livers removed from Aarav and Anvi were subsequently transplanted into Raghav and Kabir, respectively. The hospital's medical team completed the two transplant procedures over two consecutive days. Aarav's removed liver was transplanted into Raghav, while Anvi's liver was transplanted into Kabir.
According to the hospital, all four children have recovered well after the procedures, and their transplanted livers are functioning normally.
The amino acid levels of Aarav and Anvi have also returned to normal, and neither child has experienced a fresh metabolic crisis associated with MSUD.
Dr Shalin Agarwal said the children suffering from metabolic disorders required new donor livers to control their conditions. However, the livers removed from their bodies were also healthy and functional organs.
Instead of allowing these organs to go unused, doctors were able to use them to treat other suitable patients. This, he said, was the most significant aspect of domino liver transplantation.
Finding a donor alone is not enough, as the size of the transplanted liver must also be compatible with the child's body. In such circumstances, domino transplantation can offer an additional treatment option in carefully selected cases.
One of the biggest advantages of this technique is that a liver removed during the treatment of one patient can be used to save another person's life.
The key benefits include:
- Benefits for two patients: A single chain of transplant procedures can potentially provide a new lease of life to two patients.
- Better utilisation of organs: Functional livers removed from patients with certain specialised conditions can be used for other recipients.
- Additional option for children: Finding a suitably sized liver for infants and young children can be difficult. This technique may provide another option in selected cases.
- New possibilities in medical treatment: The procedure expands transplantation options for patients suffering from certain rare genetic and metabolic disorders.
What Are the Risks of Domino Transplantation?
Despite its benefits, the procedure involves certain challenges and medical risks.
The most important consideration is whether the underlying disease of the first patient could affect the second recipient. For instance, transplanting the liver of a patient with FAP may expose the recipient to the risk of developing complications associated with abnormal TTR protein accumulation in the future.
Like other liver transplant procedures, domino transplantation also carries risks such as infections, organ dysfunction, rejection of the transplanted liver by the recipient's immune system and surgery-related complications.
Therefore, a team of specialists carefully evaluates both patients before proceeding. Families must also be informed about the potential risks and provide consent before the transplantation.
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