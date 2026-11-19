ETV Bharat / health

Domino Liver Transplant Gives Four Infants New Lease Of Life At Faridabad Hospital

Faridabad: Four infants suffering from rare genetic and serious liver disorders have received successful liver transplants at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad through a specialised procedure called domino liver transplantation.

Of the four children, two were suffering from a rare genetic disorder, while the other two had serious liver diseases. The procedure involved transplanting donor liver portions into the first two children and then using their removed livers for transplantation into the other two patients.

What Is a Domino Liver Transplant?

A domino liver transplant is a specialised organ transplantation technique in which the liver removed from one patient is transplanted into another patient after the first patient receives a replacement liver.

In this procedure, a patient receives a new liver, while the liver removed from their body is assessed for suitability and may be used to save another patient's life.

This means that a single chain of transplant procedures can potentially benefit two patients. However, the technique is not suitable for everyone. Doctors conduct a detailed medical assessment of the liver's functioning, the underlying disease and the possible risks to the recipient before considering the procedure.

Domino liver transplantation may be considered in certain genetic and metabolic disorders. Two conditions associated with this technique include Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD) and Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (FAP).

MSUD is a rare inherited metabolic disorder in which the body cannot properly break down three essential amino acids: leucine, isoleucine and valine. As a result, these substances accumulate in the body and can cause serious health complications.

The condition can lead to metabolic crises and potentially damage the brain. Children with MSUD require specialised dietary and nutritional management. In certain cases, a liver transplant can help control the disorder.

The liver of a patient with MSUD may remain structurally healthy because the disease does not damage the entire organ. Instead, it affects the functioning of a specific enzyme involved in breaking down amino acids. Since the relevant enzyme is also present in other body tissues, the liver removed from an MSUD patient may be suitable for transplantation into another patient after careful medical evaluation.

FAP is another rare genetic disorder in which a protein called transthyretin (TTR), produced by the liver, behaves abnormally. The abnormal protein can accumulate in nerves and other organs, gradually affecting their functioning. The liver of a patient with FAP may be transplanted into another person. However, the recipient may face a risk of developing complications associated with the abnormal TTR protein in the future.

Therefore, such transplants require careful patient selection and long-term medical monitoring. The process begins with doctors assessing the patient's liver to determine the underlying disease and identify which of its functions remain normal.

They then evaluate whether the liver removed after the patient receives a replacement organ can be safely used for another recipient. If medical examinations establish that the liver is suitable, the two transplant procedures are planned together.

Doctors consider several factors throughout the process, including the medical condition of both patients, the size of the organ, blood group compatibility and potential complications.

Dr Shalin Agarwal, Principal Consultant and Chief of Liver Transplant and Hepatopancreatobiliary (HPB) Services at Amrita Hospital, said that as part of the procedure, Aarav received a portion of his mother's liver, while Anvi received a portion donated by her grandmother.