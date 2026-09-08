ETV Bharat / health

Does Brushing Teeth Need Technology? Dental Health Experts Weigh In On Manual Vs Electric Toothbrush Debate

New Delhi: Dental hygiene around the world has evolved much over the years. In India, people traditionally used 'datun'(twigs of trees) to clean their teeth, and later switched to manual toothbrushes. With change in lifestyle and advent of technology, electric toothbrushes have flooded the market with companies claiming them to clean the teeth thoroughly without any effort.

However, the statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that an estimated 3.7 billion people face oral diseases globally raises an important question: Are we actually brushing our teeth the right way?

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Vikrant Mohanty, Head at the Public Health Dentistry, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) New Delhi said that the debate should not simply be about which brush is better or more effective. The bigger question is how aware people are about oral hygiene and whether they have easy access to the basic resources needed to maintain it, he noted.

A dentist examines the teeth of a boy (IANS)

According to Dr Mohanty, India's oral-health burden remains significant enough for the government to continue strengthening its National Oral Health Programme. The programme aims to reduce oral diseases through accessible, affordable and quality oral healthcare across age groups.

Electric Toothbrush: Better Or Simply Easier?

Dr Mohanty said that electric toothbrushes do have evidence behind their plaque-removing ability. He said that a review of 56 studies found that powered toothbrushes reduced plaque and gingivitis more than manual toothbrushes, although the clinical importance of the difference was considered uncertain. The advantage, however, may be particularly useful for people who find manual brushing difficult, he said.

He said people's manual dexterity differs according to age and individual ability. “Someone may find it difficult to make the correct movements with a manual toothbrush, while a powered brush can perform much of that movement automatically. This can be particularly useful for people with special needs, elderly people or anyone who has difficulty controlling hand movements,” he said.