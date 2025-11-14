ETV Bharat / health

Doctors Warn Diabetes Can Cause Diabetic Retinopathy, A Deterioration In Vision

By Pratidnya Pawar

Mumbai: Every festival and celebration in India is celebrated with sweets in public and private life, which doctors say is not a good option. However, it seems people do not see beyond fast food and sweets to celebrate special occasions. In fact, reports published on November 14, BJP state executive committee member Krishna Singh Kallu has placed orders for 500 kilograms of 500 kilograms laddus and 5 lakh rasgullas in anticipation of victory in the Bihar elections.

Doctors have warned citizens from cutting down on sugar, fast food and most of all, have recommended that people, especially young children need to cut down on screen time. It is often seen, parents would rather give their toddlers an i-Pad or cellphone so that they sit in one place and have their meals, which doctors warn is not good at this young age.

In the last decade, the rate of deterioration in the health of children has been on the rise due to increased screen time, due to numerous reasons like lack of open grounds, parks, parents not allowing children to mix, more screen activities and minimal physical activity. Doctors warn that lethargic living habits, along with high consumption of sugar can lead to disorders in vision.

"There is an increasing prevalence of juvenile diabetes among the children in India, and unless major changes to their lifestyles are not made, it can pose a threat to children's vision, if not addressed in time," Dr Arun Singhvi of ASG Eye Hospital told ETV Bharat. He warned, "The coming years could be difficult if measures are not taken at an appropriate time because diabetes brings with it, a disorder that gradually reduces vision in a hidden way, which is called diabetic retinopathy."

In a paper published in the Indian Journal of Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology, written by Hannah Ranjee Williams, "International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that globally over 537 million people have diabetes, and this is expected to rise to 643 million by 2030. India is often referred to as the 'diabetes capital of the world,' as it is estimated that it has over 101 million diabetics."

"Studies estimate that the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy among Indian diabetics ranges from 12 per cent to 22 per cent, with higher rates observed in urban populations due to lifestyle factors, while rural areas have lower awareness and limited access to eye care services so often present with more advanced disease," it said.

A nationwide study shows the prevalence of this condition was 'as high as 16.9 per cent among those aged 50 years and above.' The Indian government has integrated diabetic retinopathy screening into the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB), and this has benefitted numerous diabetic patients. Exclusive eye camps for the detection and treatment of diabetic retinopathy are the future of screening and treatment for this potentially blinding disease.