ETV Bharat / health

Celebrate Safe: Doctors Say Hygiene, Mindful Eating, And Vigilance Are Key To A Healthy Festive Season

Eat a small portion of roasted nuts before attending evening celebrations ( IANS Photo )

From Dussehra to Diwali and Chhath, October and November fill our homes with light, laughter, and the sweet smell of mithai. But with so much food and so many late-night gatherings, a little carelessness can easily turn joy into an upset stomach.

Dietician Shikha Sharma notes that staying balanced amid heavy festive eating requires a few simple habits. She suggests starting the morning with a warm drink made from ginger, tulsi, and black pepper (along with half a teaspoon of honey), or warm lemon water to support digestion. She adds that a glass of nimbu pani in the afternoon can refresh the body, while sipping lukewarm water throughout the day helps maintain hydration.

Sharma also stresses the importance of increasing fibre intake during the festive season. She recommends oats, salads, fresh fruits, wheat bran, and apple peels (which contain pectin), alongside isabgol at night. According to Sharma, combining fibre-rich foods with adequate hydration and physical activity helps the body manage occasional indulgences during celebrations. Washing your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is essential (Getty Images) Smart Sweet Swaps & Alternatives People do not need to give up sweets entirely during festivals, Sharma explains. She suggests healthier alternatives such as dates, jaggery, and raisins, noting that pairing dates with milk or paneer can help slow down sugar absorption. Fresh fruit topped with pomegranate or chaat masala makes a refreshing dessert, while children can be offered fruit dipped in melted chocolate instead of plain confectionery. Choose Healthy Oils & Fasting Care Sharma recommends natural or virgin oils over highly refined alternatives, emphasizing that cooking oil quality directly impacts digestive health. Rather than focusing solely on foods to avoid, she advises adding wholesome options to your plate, including whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. For those observing festive fasts, she recommends: Hydration: Eating cucumbers and breaking fasts with coconut water.

Eating cucumbers and breaking fasts with coconut water. Smart timing: Avoiding fried food on an empty stomach late at night.

Avoiding fried food on an empty stomach late at night. Digestive care: Dinner before 6 pm, reducing salt intake at night to prevent water retention, and eating a small portion of roasted nuts before attending celebrations to curb the temptation of heavy snacks.

Dinner before 6 pm, reducing salt intake at night to prevent water retention, and eating a small portion of roasted nuts before attending celebrations to curb the temptation of heavy snacks. Herbal support: Using Triphala capsules or a teaspoon of Triphala powder mixed with lukewarm water before bedtime, alongside a jasmine infusion and a salad of tomato, cucumber, and grated coconut. Practice Mindful Eating Sharma emphasizes listening to your body and stopping when feeling satisfied. Eating slowly gives the brain time to register fullness and prevents overeating. She recommends a balanced plate comprising half non-starchy vegetables, one-quarter protein, and one-quarter carbohydrates, advising moderation rather than fearing particular foods or feeling guilty about occasional treats. Batukamma celebrations call for mindful eating (ETV Bharat) Gastroenterologists On Overeating Dr. Syed Ahmed of Manipal Hospital notes that excessive eating during festivals can lead to digestive discomfort, recommending smaller portions at regular intervals rather than skipping meals entirely. Dr. Mansi Nigam, a consultant physician at Kailash Deepak Hospital, adds that people experiencing stomach distress after late-night celebrations should avoid aggravating it with heavy meals, opting instead for a bland diet lower in oil and spice. Dr. Ahmed warns that contaminated food and water can expose people to serious infections, including hepatitis A and E, gastroenteritis, and viral diarrhea. He notes that hepatitis A and E can cause fever, abdominal pain, and jaundice, while cautioning that some typhoid cases can become complicated and require hospital admission. Seasonal Risks & Street Food Caution