Celebrate Safe: Doctors Say Hygiene, Mindful Eating, And Vigilance Are Key To A Healthy Festive Season
Doctors and dieticians tell Ankita Kumari that there is no need to skip the festivities; instead, small, smart choices can keep you healthy.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
From Dussehra to Diwali and Chhath, October and November fill our homes with light, laughter, and the sweet smell of mithai. But with so much food and so many late-night gatherings, a little carelessness can easily turn joy into an upset stomach.
Dietician Shikha Sharma notes that staying balanced amid heavy festive eating requires a few simple habits. She suggests starting the morning with a warm drink made from ginger, tulsi, and black pepper (along with half a teaspoon of honey), or warm lemon water to support digestion. She adds that a glass of nimbu pani in the afternoon can refresh the body, while sipping lukewarm water throughout the day helps maintain hydration.
Sharma also stresses the importance of increasing fibre intake during the festive season. She recommends oats, salads, fresh fruits, wheat bran, and apple peels (which contain pectin), alongside isabgol at night. According to Sharma, combining fibre-rich foods with adequate hydration and physical activity helps the body manage occasional indulgences during celebrations.
Smart Sweet Swaps & Alternatives
People do not need to give up sweets entirely during festivals, Sharma explains. She suggests healthier alternatives such as dates, jaggery, and raisins, noting that pairing dates with milk or paneer can help slow down sugar absorption. Fresh fruit topped with pomegranate or chaat masala makes a refreshing dessert, while children can be offered fruit dipped in melted chocolate instead of plain confectionery.
Choose Healthy Oils & Fasting Care
Sharma recommends natural or virgin oils over highly refined alternatives, emphasizing that cooking oil quality directly impacts digestive health. Rather than focusing solely on foods to avoid, she advises adding wholesome options to your plate, including whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.
For those observing festive fasts, she recommends:
- Hydration: Eating cucumbers and breaking fasts with coconut water.
- Smart timing: Avoiding fried food on an empty stomach late at night.
- Digestive care: Dinner before 6 pm, reducing salt intake at night to prevent water retention, and eating a small portion of roasted nuts before attending celebrations to curb the temptation of heavy snacks.
- Herbal support: Using Triphala capsules or a teaspoon of Triphala powder mixed with lukewarm water before bedtime, alongside a jasmine infusion and a salad of tomato, cucumber, and grated coconut.
Practice Mindful Eating
Sharma emphasizes listening to your body and stopping when feeling satisfied. Eating slowly gives the brain time to register fullness and prevents overeating. She recommends a balanced plate comprising half non-starchy vegetables, one-quarter protein, and one-quarter carbohydrates, advising moderation rather than fearing particular foods or feeling guilty about occasional treats.
Gastroenterologists On Overeating
Dr. Syed Ahmed of Manipal Hospital notes that excessive eating during festivals can lead to digestive discomfort, recommending smaller portions at regular intervals rather than skipping meals entirely. Dr. Mansi Nigam, a consultant physician at Kailash Deepak Hospital, adds that people experiencing stomach distress after late-night celebrations should avoid aggravating it with heavy meals, opting instead for a bland diet lower in oil and spice.
Dr. Ahmed warns that contaminated food and water can expose people to serious infections, including hepatitis A and E, gastroenteritis, and viral diarrhea. He notes that hepatitis A and E can cause fever, abdominal pain, and jaundice, while cautioning that some typhoid cases can become complicated and require hospital admission.
Seasonal Risks & Street Food Caution
Dr. Nigam highlights additional risks during humid weather, when runoff, humidity, pests, and waterlogging increase the chances of food contamination. She advises consumers to be particularly careful with uncovered food at street stalls and items requiring refrigeration. Mall food courts, buffet trays, and dairy products or mayonnaise kept at unsuitable temperatures can foster rapid bacterial growth. She also advises avoiding raw foods and cooked items left out for long periods.
Pediatric Warning Signs for Parents
Dr. Kannaiyan R, a general physician at Apollo Speciality Hospitals, outlines symptoms parents should watch for if a child develops gastroenteritis or suspected food poisoning:
- Key signs: Repeated vomiting, watery stools, abdominal pain, fever, unusual sleepiness, and reduced urine output.
- Dehydration indicators: Dry mouth, absent tears, sunken eyes, and excessive thirst.
- Red flags: Blood in the stool, severe abdominal pain, inability to retain fluids, or unusual drowsiness require urgent medical attention, as infants can deteriorate quickly.
Addressing food additives, Dr. Kannaiyan explains that safety depends on the substance used, permitted quantities, and manufacturing quality. He warns that unapproved colours, adulterants, and improperly stored products pose health risks, advising parents to read food labels and avoid unnaturally coloured or unlabelled goods. Hives, facial swelling, and breathing difficulties should never be ignored. For homemade treats, he reminds parents that dates, jaggery, and nuts still contain calories and sugar, suggesting they involve children in snack preparation rather than using sweets as rewards.
Advice for Young Adults and Professionals
For teenagers and young adults who frequently eat at street stalls, Dr. Kannaiyan highlights risks associated with reused cooking oil, undercooked food, and contaminated raw ingredients. He advises drinking safe water, getting the typhoid vaccine when recommended, and seeking medical consultation rather than relying on prolonged self-treatment for persistent fevers, diarrhea, or vomiting.
Working professionals attending late-night parties should pay close attention to their sleep schedules, as insufficient sleep affects hunger hormones, eating patterns, and energy levels. Dr. Kannaiyan recommends getting seven to nine hours of sleep, avoiding caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime, and skipping energy drinks meant to compensate for lost sleep. After a night of heavy eating, he advises returning to a normal breakfast and regular meals rather than following a harsh "detox" routine, while strictly warning against driving under the influence of alcohol.
Guidance for Middle-Aged and Older Adults
Middle-aged adults should avoid personal food triggers that worsen acid reflux and consult a doctor for repeated reflux, difficulty swallowing, or unexplained weight loss. Those with borderline blood sugar or cholesterol levels should discuss suitable festive choices with healthcare providers. Dr. Kannaiyan also cautions that sugar-free and jaggery-based sweets should not be treated as unlimited alternatives. He adds that fibre intake should be increased gradually to minimize gas and bloating, fluid restrictions must follow medical guidance, and senior citizens with diabetes or hypertension should limit sweets, salty snacks, pickles, and packaged foods while maintaining their prescribed medications.
Emergency Response to Food Poisoning
If food poisoning occurs, Dr. Kannaiyan says that preventing dehydration is the top priority. Frequent, small sips of oral rehydration solution (ORS) can help replace lost fluids. Immediate medical attention is necessary if there is blood in the stool, persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, high fever, very little urine output, or extreme weakness. He strongly cautions against taking antibiotics or anti-diarrheal medications without a doctor's advice, noting that they are ineffective against viral infections and contribute to antimicrobial resistance. Additionally, certain painkillers can worsen acidity or harm the kidneys during dehydration.
Industry Responsibility and Consumer Vigilance
Bejon Mishra, a former member of the FSSAI, notes that food businesses bear a major responsibility for maintaining hygiene, particularly given the high volume of food handled during the festive season. Proper storage and temperature control are vital, and sweet shops must maintain appropriate display temperatures to prevent spoilage. Staff should follow strict hygiene practices—such as using utensils like spoons or tongs—and utilize food-grade packaging to prevent contamination.
Mishra states that food safety inspections are the responsibility of state governments, whose qualified inspectors check compliance with prescribed standards. For consumers, he recommends:
- Purchasing festive foods only from reliable establishments.
- Verifying valid food licenses.
- Checking packaged products for expiry dates and damaged packaging.
- Avoiding unlabelled, dented, rusted, or swollen cans, as well as bulk purchases of products nearing their expiry date.
- Finally, regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds remains an essential, non-negotiable precaution before eating and after using the restroom.