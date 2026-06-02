ETV Bharat / health

Doctors Successfully Remove 8-Kg Fibroid From Woman's Uterus At Udupi Government Hospital

The patient with the team of doctors from Udupi District Government Mother and Child Hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Udupi: Doctors at the Udupi District Government Mother and Child Hospital have successfully performed a rare surgery to remove an 8-kilogram fibroid tumour from the uterus of a 44-year-old woman.

According to hospital authorities, the woman had suffered from abdominal pain for the past year. Although she received treatment at private hospitals during this period, her condition did not improve. She later approached the Government Mother and Child Hospital for further medical evaluation.

During the examination, doctors noticed that her abdomen was enlarged and swollen, resembling that of a pregnant woman. Following this, ultrasound and CT scan investigations confirmed the presence of a large fibroid tumour in her uterus.