Doctors Successfully Remove 8-Kg Fibroid From Woman's Uterus At Udupi Government Hospital
During the examination, doctors noticed that her abdomen was enlarged and swollen, resembling that of a pregnant woman.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Udupi: Doctors at the Udupi District Government Mother and Child Hospital have successfully performed a rare surgery to remove an 8-kilogram fibroid tumour from the uterus of a 44-year-old woman.
According to hospital authorities, the woman had suffered from abdominal pain for the past year. Although she received treatment at private hospitals during this period, her condition did not improve. She later approached the Government Mother and Child Hospital for further medical evaluation.
During the examination, doctors noticed that her abdomen was enlarged and swollen, resembling that of a pregnant woman. Following this, ultrasound and CT scan investigations confirmed the presence of a large fibroid tumour in her uterus.
Based on the advice of District Surgeon Dr H. Ashok, who serves at both the District Hospital and the Mother and Child Hospital, surgery was performed on May 25. During the operation, doctors successfully removed the fibroid, which weighed approximately 8 kilograms. The woman is currently recovering well after the surgery and continues to receive treatment at the hospital.
The surgical procedure was carried out by a team of gynaecologists comprising Dr Shashank Kini, Dr Jasmine, Dr Kavitha and Dr Amrutansh. The team was assisted by anesthesiologists Dr Suryanarayana and Dr Rajagopal Bhandary. Nursing Officer Rakshitha and Operation Theatre Assistant Sangeetha also participated in the procedure.
The recovered patient expressed her gratitude to the doctors and hospital staff, praising the care and treatment she received. In a statement issued by the hospital, Dr H. Ashok congratulated the doctors and staff involved in the successful surgery.
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