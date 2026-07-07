ETV Bharat / health

Doctors Remove Cancerous Kidney Tumour Weighing 3.7 Kg In 7-year-old

Jodhpur: In one of the most challenging paediatric cancer surgeries ever performed at the institute, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, have given a seven-year-old child a new lease of life by performing a rare surgery to remove a cancerous kidney tumour weighing 3.7 kilograms.

During this complex six-hour procedure, the inferior vena cava (IVC) — the body's largest vein — was also reconstructed.

Dr Manish Pathak, head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery, said that the child had been suffering from progressively increasing swelling in the right side of the abdomen for nearly four years. A subsequent CT scan at AIIMS, Jodhpur, said that the tumour had grown to approximately 24×21×18 centimetres. It had destroyed the entire right kidney and spread across the majority of the abdominal cavity.

Following the surgery, the child's condition improved steadily, and the first round of post-operative chemotherapy has already been successfully administered. The child is currently undergoing further treatment under the supervision of a team of paediatric cancer specialists.

This complex operation was led by Additional Professor Dr Rahul Saxena. He explained that the tumour had displaced the liver, pancreas, intestines, and bladder from their normal anatomical positions. The most critical complication was that the tumour had invaded the wall of the IVC, responsible for carrying blood from the lower body to the heart.