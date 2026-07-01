ETV Bharat / health

Doctors' Day Special: What Keeps Docs Going Despite Missed Birthdays And Skipped Meals?

Think about the last time you visited a hospital. You probably remember the diagnosis, the treatment, or maybe the bill. But you probably don't remember what the doctor had given up to be there. Maybe it was their daughter's birthday or a wedding anniversary. Maybe he skipped lunch or a full night of rest. Medicine is one of the few professions where your calendar can be cancelled by a stranger's emergency.

On Doctors' Day, we asked doctors one simple question: Despite missing birthdays, family dinners and countless personal moments, what keeps you going? Their answers had one thing in common. None of them spoke about money, fame or prestige.

Dr. Aniruddha Tekkatte Jagannatha, Lead Consultant – Neurosurgery at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, reflects on the ancient Indian saying, Vaidyo Narayano Harihi (the healer is regarded as a divine figure). He says every successful treatment changes not just one life but an entire family's future. Yet he also reminds us of an uncomfortable reality: doctors frequently neglect their own health while caring for everyone else's. The stress of the profession is immense, and he believes society should remember that behind every successful treatment is a doctor who quietly made personal sacrifices.

Dr. Vinay Kumaraswamy, Senior Consultant – Orthopaedics at Fortis Hospital, Rajaji Nagar in Bengaluru, joked that doctors survive on cold coffee and postponed lunches. But behind the humour lies something more. Every patient who walks again after surgery and every heartfelt “Thank you, doctor” reminds him why he chose medicine. He adds with a smile that an understanding spouse and smart children certainly make the journey easier. That balance between humour and sacrifice probably describes doctors better than anything else.

Dr. Aditya Boarwake, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi admits he can barely remember his last proper family dinner. Birthdays and anniversaries often pass unnoticed. Yet every successful recovery and every relieved family reinforces his decision to put patients first. Doctors often don't know when their working day will end. Imagine choosing a profession where someone else's emergency automatically becomes your priority.

Dr. Alok Krishna Shahay, Senior Consultant, General Physician and Diabetologist at Prayag Hospitals, says medicine is one of the few careers where your schedule is determined by another person's crisis. Sleepless nights and interrupted meals become routine, but watching a patient recover makes every compromise worthwhile. Perhaps that's because medicine isn't simply about treating disease but about becoming part of someone else's life story.

For Dr. Kavita Peter Gonsalves, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Bannerghatta, the privilege lies in witnessing life's biggest milestones. Helping couples become parents after years of infertility, ensuring a safe delivery, caring for newborns and supporting women through difficult diagnoses creates memories that stay far longer than any missed celebration at home. Similarly, Dr. Himani Sharma, Clinical Head and Senior Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur, says every healthy mother, every newborn's first cry and every grateful smile reminds her that medicine is not merely work but a commitment to life itself.