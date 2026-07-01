Doctors' Day Special: What Keeps Docs Going Despite Missed Birthdays And Skipped Meals?
On Doctors' Day today, we asked various doctors one simple question: Despite missing birthdays, family dinners and countless personal moments, what keeps you going?
Published : July 1, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Think about the last time you visited a hospital. You probably remember the diagnosis, the treatment, or maybe the bill. But you probably don't remember what the doctor had given up to be there. Maybe it was their daughter's birthday or a wedding anniversary. Maybe he skipped lunch or a full night of rest. Medicine is one of the few professions where your calendar can be cancelled by a stranger's emergency.
On Doctors' Day, we asked doctors one simple question: Despite missing birthdays, family dinners and countless personal moments, what keeps you going? Their answers had one thing in common. None of them spoke about money, fame or prestige.
Dr. Aniruddha Tekkatte Jagannatha, Lead Consultant – Neurosurgery at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, reflects on the ancient Indian saying, Vaidyo Narayano Harihi (the healer is regarded as a divine figure). He says every successful treatment changes not just one life but an entire family's future. Yet he also reminds us of an uncomfortable reality: doctors frequently neglect their own health while caring for everyone else's. The stress of the profession is immense, and he believes society should remember that behind every successful treatment is a doctor who quietly made personal sacrifices.
Dr. Vinay Kumaraswamy, Senior Consultant – Orthopaedics at Fortis Hospital, Rajaji Nagar in Bengaluru, joked that doctors survive on cold coffee and postponed lunches. But behind the humour lies something more. Every patient who walks again after surgery and every heartfelt “Thank you, doctor” reminds him why he chose medicine. He adds with a smile that an understanding spouse and smart children certainly make the journey easier. That balance between humour and sacrifice probably describes doctors better than anything else.
Dr. Aditya Boarwake, Consultant – Medical Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi admits he can barely remember his last proper family dinner. Birthdays and anniversaries often pass unnoticed. Yet every successful recovery and every relieved family reinforces his decision to put patients first. Doctors often don't know when their working day will end. Imagine choosing a profession where someone else's emergency automatically becomes your priority.
Dr. Alok Krishna Shahay, Senior Consultant, General Physician and Diabetologist at Prayag Hospitals, says medicine is one of the few careers where your schedule is determined by another person's crisis. Sleepless nights and interrupted meals become routine, but watching a patient recover makes every compromise worthwhile. Perhaps that's because medicine isn't simply about treating disease but about becoming part of someone else's life story.
For Dr. Kavita Peter Gonsalves, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Bannerghatta, the privilege lies in witnessing life's biggest milestones. Helping couples become parents after years of infertility, ensuring a safe delivery, caring for newborns and supporting women through difficult diagnoses creates memories that stay far longer than any missed celebration at home. Similarly, Dr. Himani Sharma, Clinical Head and Senior Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur, says every healthy mother, every newborn's first cry and every grateful smile reminds her that medicine is not merely work but a commitment to life itself.
Some rewards simply cannot be measured in salary slips. Cancer care offers perhaps one of the clearest examples. Dr. Tarang Krishna, Managing Director of Cancer Healer Center, says oncology is emotionally demanding, but patients teach doctors extraordinary lessons in courage. Every patient who regains confidence, and every blessing received after treatment gives doctors renewed strength to continue. The same emotion echoes in the words of Dr. Deepak Agarwal, VP – Clinical Operations & Excellence at DCDC Kidney Care. For him, every recovered smile and every expression of trust reminds doctors why they entered medicine in the first place.
Doctors often witness people at their absolute worst: Fear, pain, uncertainty. Yet they must somehow become the calmest person in the room. Dr. Ashish Gautam, Principal Director – Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, believes that every patient who enters a hospital places enormous trust in their doctor. Healing, he says, isn't just about performing an operation. It's about standing beside patients throughout their journey. That trust carries enormous responsibility.
Sometimes the rewards are simple. Dr. Siri Kamath, Consultant – Internal Medicine at Gleneagles BGS Hospitals, Kengeri, Bengaluru, says there are days when she doesn't even realise she's skipped lunch until she gets home long after her family has gone to bed. But then an old patient returns just to say thank you. Or someone walks out of hospital after a difficult illness. Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Sharmila Tulpule, Founder and Director of Orthobiologox Biotech Pvt. Ltd., says helping someone walk again without pain is an extraordinary privilege. Medicine, she believes, is less a profession than an act of devotion.
Dr. Yogesh Kumar Chhabra, Director & Unit Head – Nephrology at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, says every successful recovery reminds doctors why they entered this demanding profession. Compassion and service matter more than the celebrations they miss. Dr. Salil Yadav, Consultant – General Surgery & Minimal Access and Robotic Surgery at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, agrees. The joy of watching patients improve and seeing relief on family members' faces often outweighs physical exhaustion. Hunger, fatigue and long hours fade into the background when someone's life changes for the better.
Children make this purpose even more visible. Dr. Bhawna Malik, Senior Consultant – Neonatologist & Paediatrics Intensivist at Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, says every recovering child and every relieved parent reminds paediatricians why they accepted this lifelong commitment. Shaping healthier futures, she says, makes every sacrifice meaningful. For gastroenterologist Dr. Roy Patankar, Director and Gastrointestinal Surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, medicine is about standing with patients when they need support most. Missing birthdays or family gatherings is painful, but watching patients return home healthy brings happiness that cannot easily be explained.
Reading all these responses together, one realises that doctors rarely spoke about themselves. Instead, they spoke about patients, families, hope, purpose. That is what makes medicine different from many other professions. A software engineer writes code, a teacher shapes minds, an architect designs buildings. A doctor often enters people's lives on their worst day and tries to help create a better tomorrow.