The Hidden Side Of The Festival Of Lights: Doctors Explain The Real Dangers Of Diwali Pollution

Diwali is India’s favourite contradiction. It’s the festival of light and also, increasingly, the festival of smoke. We light diyas to honour the victory of good over evil... and then promptly fill the sky with enough firecracker residue to make the gods cough. Every year, as the festival rolls in with sweets, parties, and sparkling skies, the same question floats in the air: Is it worth it? Because the afterglow of Diwali isn’t just about fairy lights and leftover kaju katlis. It’s also the haze that refuses to leave. While we might scroll through pictures of fireworks with heart emojis, our actual hearts and lungs are struggling for air.

Air So Thick You Can Taste It

By the time Diwali ends, most Indian cities turn into a slow-motion smoke machine. AQI levels shoot up to “hazardous,” and social media fills up with dramatic skyline photos captioned “Where’s the sky?” What’s less visible, though, is the toll it takes inside our bodies.

Dr. Arup Halder, Pulmonologist at CK Birla Hospitals in Kolkata, explains, “With the onset of winter and festive activities, air quality across cities like Kolkata often drops to alarming levels. The cooler air traps pollutants closer to the ground, while smoke from firecrackers, vehicles, and crop burning increases particulate matter.”

So, the pollution doesn’t float away. It sits there. You breathe it in. And those fine particles (called PM2.5) don’t leave your system. They dig deep into your lungs, causing inflammation, breathlessness, coughing fits, and (for many) full-blown asthma or COPD attacks. Children are the first to feel it. Their lungs are smaller, they breathe faster, and they don’t know how to complain properly. One minute they’re lighting sparklers, the next they’re wheezing through the night. The elderly, meanwhile, struggle silently, their evening walk replaced with another evening of staying indoors.

Pollution That Travels Beyond The Lungs

We often think of pollution as something that messes with the lungs, but Dr. Dhiman Kahali, Cardiologist at BM Birla Heart Hospital, warns that the story doesn’t stop there. “When we breathe polluted air, microscopic particles enter deep into the respiratory tract and bloodstream,” he says. “The smaller particles damage the lungs, while the larger ones affect the cardiovascular system; increasing the risk of hypertension, arrhythmia, heart attack, and stroke.”

Air pollution is not just about coughing but about something as severe as cardiac arrest. Dr. Kahali adds, “Air pollution has now emerged as the third most important risk factor for coronary artery disease, after diabetes and hypertension. Even non-smokers are exposed to the equivalent of smoking several cigarettes a day simply by living in polluted urban environments.”