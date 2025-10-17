The Hidden Side Of The Festival Of Lights: Doctors Explain The Real Dangers Of Diwali Pollution
As fireworks light up Diwali celebrations, air quality across cities often drops to alarming levels, and this has a direct impact on your health.
Diwali is India’s favourite contradiction. It’s the festival of light and also, increasingly, the festival of smoke. We light diyas to honour the victory of good over evil... and then promptly fill the sky with enough firecracker residue to make the gods cough. Every year, as the festival rolls in with sweets, parties, and sparkling skies, the same question floats in the air: Is it worth it? Because the afterglow of Diwali isn’t just about fairy lights and leftover kaju katlis. It’s also the haze that refuses to leave. While we might scroll through pictures of fireworks with heart emojis, our actual hearts and lungs are struggling for air.
Air So Thick You Can Taste It
By the time Diwali ends, most Indian cities turn into a slow-motion smoke machine. AQI levels shoot up to “hazardous,” and social media fills up with dramatic skyline photos captioned “Where’s the sky?” What’s less visible, though, is the toll it takes inside our bodies.
Dr. Arup Halder, Pulmonologist at CK Birla Hospitals in Kolkata, explains, “With the onset of winter and festive activities, air quality across cities like Kolkata often drops to alarming levels. The cooler air traps pollutants closer to the ground, while smoke from firecrackers, vehicles, and crop burning increases particulate matter.”
So, the pollution doesn’t float away. It sits there. You breathe it in. And those fine particles (called PM2.5) don’t leave your system. They dig deep into your lungs, causing inflammation, breathlessness, coughing fits, and (for many) full-blown asthma or COPD attacks. Children are the first to feel it. Their lungs are smaller, they breathe faster, and they don’t know how to complain properly. One minute they’re lighting sparklers, the next they’re wheezing through the night. The elderly, meanwhile, struggle silently, their evening walk replaced with another evening of staying indoors.
Pollution That Travels Beyond The Lungs
We often think of pollution as something that messes with the lungs, but Dr. Dhiman Kahali, Cardiologist at BM Birla Heart Hospital, warns that the story doesn’t stop there. “When we breathe polluted air, microscopic particles enter deep into the respiratory tract and bloodstream,” he says. “The smaller particles damage the lungs, while the larger ones affect the cardiovascular system; increasing the risk of hypertension, arrhythmia, heart attack, and stroke.”
Air pollution is not just about coughing but about something as severe as cardiac arrest. Dr. Kahali adds, “Air pollution has now emerged as the third most important risk factor for coronary artery disease, after diabetes and hypertension. Even non-smokers are exposed to the equivalent of smoking several cigarettes a day simply by living in polluted urban environments.”
You may have quit smoking five years ago but if you live in Delhi or Kolkata during Diwali, you’re basically smoking passively through your nostrils every day. The pollution doesn’t care about your willpower or your gym membership.
Long Term Damage
Dr. Rakesh Godara, Additional Director of Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, says that the short-term pollution spike during Diwali can make life especially difficult for people with chronic respiratory issues. “Short-term pollution and poor air quality can increase the risk of worsening symptoms of COPD, asthma, and other chronic respiratory disorders,” he says.
He advises patients to keep their inhalers and emergency medications close at hand, consult their doctor for preventive plans, and even keep a nebulizer at home for acute episodes. “Limit your exposure to highly polluted areas and triggers that exacerbate your disease,” he adds. In other words, if you can see the air, don’t breathe it.
The cruel irony is that pollution doesn’t discriminate, but it does punish those already struggling. Those who’ve worked hard to manage their asthma or heart disease find themselves back at square one each festive season... all because we confuse loudness with celebration. Dr. Halder says awareness is the first step. “While we cannot control the weather, we can certainly control our exposure and habits. Protecting the lungs (especially those of our children) must be a priority this season.”
When Celebration Turns Into A Health Emergency
In hospitals across India, Diwali night is one of the busiest times of the year for respiratory and cardiac emergencies. Doctors see patients arrive gasping for air, some with chest pain, others with severe allergies or wheezing fits. Most of them didn’t even think they were at risk.
“Children, the elderly, and those with asthma, COPD, or existing heart disease are most vulnerable during this period,” says Dr. Kahali. “Using N95 masks outdoors, installing air purifiers indoors, and avoiding strenuous outdoor exercise when the AQI exceeds 100 can help reduce risks.” So while we can’t singlehandedly fix the pollution crisis, we can at least avoid contributing to it — and protect ourselves in the process.
Simple Steps To Take This Diwali For Protecting Your Health:
- Check the Air Quality Index (AQI) before planning outdoor activities.
- Avoid early morning jogs or evening walks when the smog is thickest.
- Use N95 masks if you must step out.
- Invest in a good air purifier for your home.
- Keep your windows shut during peak pollution hours.
- Stay hydrated and eat antioxidant-rich foods: fruits, nuts, and leafy greens that help fight inflammation.
So, this year, light fewer crackers and more diyas. Let the air be clear enough to see the stars again.
