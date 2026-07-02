Doctors At Osmania Hospital Create History With Rare 5-Organ Transplant On Single Patient
The breakthrough became possible after a 35-year-old woman, who had suffered severe brain haemorrhage, was declared brain dead at Osmania General Hospital
Published : July 2, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Doctors at the Telangana government-run Osmania General Hospital here have scripted a new chapter in Indian medical history by successfully performing a rare five-organ--stomach, doudenum, pancreas, small intestine and right colon--transplant on a single patient, marking what is believed to be the first such procedure in a government hospital in the country.
The landmark surgery, completed on National Doctors' Day on Wednesday, lasted 36 hours and gave a a new lease of life to a 30-year-old engineer from Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district who was suffering from a rare genetic disorder and advanced cancer.
The patient was diagonised with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), a rare inherited condition that causes hundreds of polyps in the digestive tract and significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer.
During the earlier treatment at a private hospital, his entire colon and nearly 60% of his small intestine had been removed. He was admitted to Osmania General Hospital six months ago with severe malnutrition, rapid weight loss and acute abdominal pain.
This National Doctors’ Day, NOTTO celebrates the healing hands that made history possible.— NOTTO (@NottoIndia) July 1, 2026
In a landmark achievement , the team at Government Osmania General Hospital & Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad successfully performed a rare five-organ (multivisceral) transplant… pic.twitter.com/qDnNEBFKkd
Further investigation revealed multiple polyps and tumours affecting the remaining small intestine, duodenum and other digestive organs, leaving multi-visceral transplantation as the only life-saving option. The patient was subsequently registered under Telangana's Jeevandan organ donation programme.
The breakthrough became possible after a 35-year-old woman, who had suffered severe brain haemorrhage, was declared brain dead at Osmania Hospital. Following counselling by doctors, her family consented to organ donation.
Doctors retrieved her stomach, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine and right colon, which were transplanted into the recipient during the highly complex operation. Hospital authorities said the patient's condition is currently stable and he is recovering under close medical supervision.
The surgery was led by Dr Madhusudhan, Head of the Department of Gastroenterology, along with Professor Madhavi from the Department of Anaesthesia and a multidisciplinary team comprising Dr Sudarshan Reddy, Dr Gopi, Dr Yashwanth, Dr Aditi, Dr Vasin and Dr Deepak, besides nursing and support staff.
Medical experts describe multi-visceral transplantation as one of the most challenging procedures in transplant surgery, involving the simultaneous transplantation of multiple abdominal organs. Such operations require meticulous coordination among surgical, anaesthesia, critical care and transplant teams and are performed only at a handful of highly specialised centres worldwide.
According to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), similar surgeries have been successfully carried out in only a few countries, including the United States and Brazil, making Osmania's achievement a significant milestone for India's public healthcare system.
Telangana CM Congrats Osmania Medics
Congratulating the medical team, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said giving a patient a new lease of life after working continuously for 36 hours was an extraordinary achievement.
"You have created a rare record for the country. Achieving this feat on National Doctors' Day is an inspiration to the entire medical fraternity," the Chief Minister said.
Just a couple of days after we celebrated #NationalDoctorsDay our doctors at Osmania General Hospital #OGH have scripted medical surgery history. Congratulations to all members of the team led by Dr Ch Madhusudan. pic.twitter.com/s1UOxQpDHn— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 2, 2026
Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha described the surgery as an achievement that would remain "immortal in medical history".
"This success once again demonstrates that Telangana's government hospitals possess the expertise and capability to perform some of the world's most complex surgical procedures. I congratulate the entire medical team and also express my gratitude to the donor's family for their noble decision," he said.
The successful transplant is expected to further strengthen the reputation of Osmania General Hospital as one of India's premier government medical institutions and highlight the growing impact of organ donation programmes in saving lives through advanced transplant medicine.
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