ETV Bharat / health

Doctors At Osmania Hospital Create History With Rare 5-Organ Transplant On Single Patient

The team of doctors at Osmania General Hospital who carried out the rare multi-organ transplant. ( X@NottoIndia )

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Telangana government-run Osmania General Hospital here have scripted a new chapter in Indian medical history by successfully performing a rare five-organ--stomach, doudenum, pancreas, small intestine and right colon--transplant on a single patient, marking what is believed to be the first such procedure in a government hospital in the country.

The landmark surgery, completed on National Doctors' Day on Wednesday, lasted 36 hours and gave a a new lease of life to a 30-year-old engineer from Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district who was suffering from a rare genetic disorder and advanced cancer.

The patient was diagonised with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), a rare inherited condition that causes hundreds of polyps in the digestive tract and significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer.

During the earlier treatment at a private hospital, his entire colon and nearly 60% of his small intestine had been removed. He was admitted to Osmania General Hospital six months ago with severe malnutrition, rapid weight loss and acute abdominal pain.

Further investigation revealed multiple polyps and tumours affecting the remaining small intestine, duodenum and other digestive organs, leaving multi-visceral transplantation as the only life-saving option. The patient was subsequently registered under Telangana's Jeevandan organ donation programme.

The breakthrough became possible after a 35-year-old woman, who had suffered severe brain haemorrhage, was declared brain dead at Osmania Hospital. Following counselling by doctors, her family consented to organ donation.

Doctors retrieved her stomach, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine and right colon, which were transplanted into the recipient during the highly complex operation. Hospital authorities said the patient's condition is currently stable and he is recovering under close medical supervision.