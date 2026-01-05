Medical Milestone: Jodhpur's MDM Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Aortic Arch Aneurysm Surgery
The procedure was completed using the Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR) technique with debranching.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Jodhpur: Doctors at the Cardiothoracic Department of Mathura Das Mathur Hospital (MDM Hospital) have performed a successful aortic arch aneurysm surgery on two patients using the Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR) technique with debranching. This is believed to be the first such surgery in the state. The MDM Hospital is affiliated with Dr. SN Medical College at Jodhpur.
The aortic arch aneurysm surgery is a procedure aimed at repairing a weakened, bulging section of the aorta. Head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Department (CTVS) Dr. Subhash Balara disclosed that 61-year-old Abdul Salim and 65-year-old Dhan Singh were suffering from aortic arch aneurysms, and both the patients were referred to his department from Jaipur.
Among the government run hospitals in Rajasthan, the aortic arch aneurysm surgery facility is available only at MDM Hospital. The surgery including TIVARS with debranching is perhaps the first such intervention in Rajasthan.
“Both the patients had been suffering from chest pain, shortness of breath and high blood pressure for the past six months. CT angiography (CTA), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and echocardiography confirmed aneurysms in the thoracic arch of the aorta,” Dr. Balara said.
Dr. Balara explained that this surgery was performed without opening the patients’ chest. “It is performed using the endovascular technique (TIVAR) through a small incision in the neck and a needle puncture hole in the thigh. This procedure allows for a faster recovery, whereas a chest incision would require the patient to remain under treatment for several days and be subject to various restrictions,” he explained.
An Assistant Professor with the CTVS Department, Dr Abhinav Singh explained that aortic arch aneurysm is a rare and complex disease affecting one in a million. “The disease is two to four times more common in men than in women. It most commonly occurs between the age of 60 and 70. The main causes of the disease are atherosclerosis (fat accumulation) in the aorta, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, smoking, connective tissue disorders, serious chest injury, certain viral diseases and vasculitis, he said.
Dr. Balara explained that the main symptoms of this disease are chest pain, jaw pain or back pain. As the jaw enlarges, it can lead to shortness of breath or compression of the esophagus. If not treated promptly, aneurysm rupture or dissection of the esophagus can be fatal.
Both the patients are recovering after surgery. In addition to Dr. Balara, the surgical team included Dr. Abhinav Singh, Dr Devaram, Dr. Amit, Dr. Rakesh Karnawat, Dr. Bharat Chaudhary, Dr. Kirti, Dr. Ritu and various other physicians and nursing staff.
The SN Medical College Principal Dr. B.S. Jodha and MDM Hospital Superintendent Dr. Vikas Rajpurohit congratulated the CTVS team that performed the surgery free of charge under the Chief Minister's Chiranjeevi Medical Scheme.