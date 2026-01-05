ETV Bharat / health

Medical Milestone: Jodhpur's MDM Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Aortic Arch Aneurysm Surgery

Jodhpur: Doctors at the Cardiothoracic Department of Mathura Das Mathur Hospital (MDM Hospital) have performed a successful aortic arch aneurysm surgery on two patients using the Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR) technique with debranching. This is believed to be the first such surgery in the state. The MDM Hospital is affiliated with Dr. SN Medical College at Jodhpur.

The aortic arch aneurysm surgery is a procedure aimed at repairing a weakened, bulging section of the aorta. Head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Department (CTVS) Dr. Subhash Balara disclosed that 61-year-old Abdul Salim and 65-year-old Dhan Singh were suffering from aortic arch aneurysms, and both the patients were referred to his department from Jaipur.

Among the government run hospitals in Rajasthan, the aortic arch aneurysm surgery facility is available only at MDM Hospital. The surgery including TIVARS with debranching is perhaps the first such intervention in Rajasthan.

“Both the patients had been suffering from chest pain, shortness of breath and high blood pressure for the past six months. CT angiography (CTA), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and echocardiography confirmed aneurysms in the thoracic arch of the aorta,” Dr. Balara said.

Dr. Balara explained that this surgery was performed without opening the patients’ chest. “It is performed using the endovascular technique (TIVAR) through a small incision in the neck and a needle puncture hole in the thigh. This procedure allows for a faster recovery, whereas a chest incision would require the patient to remain under treatment for several days and be subject to various restrictions,” he explained.