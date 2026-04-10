ETV Bharat / health

Doctors At KIMS Hospital Save 62-Year-Old After Multiple Cardiac Arrests

Visakhapatnam: In a remarkable case, doctors at KIMS Hospital in Seethammadhara saved the life of a 62-year-old woman who suffered three cardiac arrests during her treatment on Friday. The success was attributed to timely medical intervention, continuous monitoring, and coordinated efforts by a multidisciplinary team.

The patient, a diabetic and resident of Visakhapatnam, was admitted on January 21 with complaints of breathlessness, black stools, and inability to eat. According to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Chief Dr I Ramakrishna and Physician Dr B V N Rao, she was in a critical condition at the time of admission and was in shock, requiring immediate support with noradrenaline.

Doctors said that initial tests revealed that her haemoglobin was very low at 6.4 g/dl, while her creatinine was elevated at 3.2 mg/dl, indicating kidney issues. Troponin levels were recorded at 0.4 and did not change after six hours. NT-proBNP levels were extremely high, crossing 30,000. A 2D echocardiogram showed mild left ventricular dysfunction, regional wall motion abnormalities, and an ejection fraction of about 47 per cent.

After 48 hours of treatment, her condition showed signs of improvement, with better blood pressure and urine output. To identify the cause of her symptoms, doctors performed an endoscopy. However, during the procedure, she developed ventricular tachycardia, which led to her first cardiac arrest. She was immediately revived using CPR and defibrillation.

After being shifted to the ICU, she suffered a second cardiac arrest but was revived again. Two days later, she experienced a third cardiac arrest and required another round of emergency shock treatment. Despite these repeated life-threatening events, doctors managed to stabilise her condition.