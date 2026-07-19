ETV Bharat / health

Doctors At Delhi Hospital Repair Rare Oesophageal Defect in 1.4-Kg Premature Newborn

New Delhi: Doctors at a city hospital have successfully performed a complex surgery to repair a life-threatening congenital oesophageal defect in a premature newborn weighing just 1.4 kg, one of a pair of twins.

The baby, born at 34 weeks of gestation, was diagnosed with Type C tracheo-oesophageal fistula (TEF) with oesophageal atresia, a rare congenital condition in which the upper part of the oesophagus ends in a blind pouch while the lower segment is abnormally connected to the trachea, doctors at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi, said.

Soon after birth, the newborn developed frothing at the mouth, excessive secretions and respiratory distress. The diagnosis was confirmed through an X-ray, which showed the feeding tube coiling in the upper oesophagus.

The two-hour surgery was performed by Dr Minu Bajpai, paediatric surgeon at the hospital and former head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery at AIIMS-Delhi. The procedure involved joining the two ends of the oesophagus despite a wide gap equivalent to three vertebral bodies.

"The inability to safely undertake a primary oesophageal anastomosis is significantly higher in very low birth weight infants, with around 54 per cent requiring alternative approaches. Prematurity further reduces survival," Bajpai said.