'Don't Ignore Abnormal Bleeding After Intercourse And Between Periods, It Could Be Cervical Cancer', Warns Gynecologist
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din, gynecologist Dr Saima speaks about the various aspects of the disease.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Srinagar: Cervical cancer is the cancer of the lower part of the uterus and is the second most common cancer found in women after breast cancer. According to a study, one woman dies of cervical cancer every 7 minutes in the country.
Given the high-risk factor, a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign is being run for girls aged 9 to 14 to prevent this dangerous cancer.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, renowned gynecologist Dr Saima Wani shed light on the various aspects of cancer.
What Is Cervical Cancer?
Dr Saima said that cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. This important part of the female reproductive system acts as a passageway for menstrual blood, sperm and childbirth.
Cervical cancer begins when healthy cells in the cervix undergo abnormal changes, leading to uncontrolled growth that can eventually form a tumor. Dr Saima said that the main cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection with high-risk types of HPV, a sexually transmitted virus. However, several additional factors can increase the risk of cervical cancer, she added.
She underscored that understanding these causes and risk factors is essential for prevention and early detection.
HPV And Cervical Cancer
Dr Saima said that HPV is found in the layers of the skin in the human body. HPV infection causes cervical cancer in more than 70 percent of patients, which is the most common cancer found in women in the world after breast cancer, she added.
According to the US government's National Cancer Institute, HPV is a group of more than 200 related viruses, some of which are spread through vaginal, anal, or oral sex. Sexually transmitted HPV types fall into two groups: low risk and high risk.
High-risk HPVs, as per the NCI, can cause several types of cancer and are categorised into 12 types: HPV 16, 18, 31, 33, 35, 39, 45, 51, 52, 56, 58, and 59. Two of these, HPV 16 and HPV 18, are responsible for most HPV-related cancers.
On the other hand, low-risk HPV types rarely cause cancer, although a few low-risk HPV types can cause warts on or around the genitals, anus, mouth, or throat, as per the NCI.
Dr Saima said that the HPV vaccine works best when girls are vaccinated at an early age before they are exposed to the HPV virus.
“Once infected, the body cannot get rid of it, and it is more beneficial for girls to be vaccinated against this virus before they reach adulthood,” she said.
According to Dr Saima, infected patients do not know for a long time that they have been infected and in many cases, due to their improved immunity, they get rid of the virus without any treatment. But in high-risk cases of HPV, abnormal tissue growth can lead to cancer, she said.
Common Symptoms Of Cervical Cancer
According to Dr Saima, symptoms of cervical cancer include:
- Abnormal vaginal bleeding
- Bleeding between periods
- Bleeding after intercourse
- Bleeding after menopause
- Pelvic or lower back pain
Dr Saima said that cervical cancer mostly affects women aged 35 to 40 years. In Jammu and Kashmir, its incidence is low in Kashmir valley, while in Jammu province, cervical cancer is prevalent at the same rate as the rest of the country, she said.
“Although cervical cancer can be a serious health problem, it can be prevented to a large extent through proactive measures. The prevention strategy mainly focuses on reducing the risk,” she said.
Dr Saima stressed on the early detection of the disease given the higher chances of treatment in early stages. “At this stage, the cancer has not yet spread to deeper tissues or other parts of the cervix and complete cure of cancer is possible at this stage”.