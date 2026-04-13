ETV Bharat / health

'Don't Ignore Abnormal Bleeding After Intercourse And Between Periods, It Could Be Cervical Cancer', Warns Gynecologist

Venezuelan doctor Yrama N. Baloa shows an image taken with a colposcope, an intelligent cervical cancer detection device used to detect cancer lesions ( Representational Picture/AFP )

Srinagar: Cervical cancer is the cancer of the lower part of the uterus and is the second most common cancer found in women after breast cancer. According to a study, one woman dies of cervical cancer every 7 minutes in the country.

Given the high-risk factor, a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign is being run for girls aged 9 to 14 to prevent this dangerous cancer.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, renowned gynecologist Dr Saima Wani shed light on the various aspects of cancer.

Gynecologist Dr Saima Wani (ETV Bharat)

What Is Cervical Cancer?

Dr Saima said that cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. This important part of the female reproductive system acts as a passageway for menstrual blood, sperm and childbirth.

Cervical cancer begins when healthy cells in the cervix undergo abnormal changes, leading to uncontrolled growth that can eventually form a tumor. Dr Saima said that the main cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection with high-risk types of HPV, a sexually transmitted virus. However, several additional factors can increase the risk of cervical cancer, she added.

She underscored that understanding these causes and risk factors is essential for prevention and early detection.

HPV And Cervical Cancer

Dr Saima said that HPV is found in the layers of the skin in the human body. HPV infection causes cervical cancer in more than 70 percent of patients, which is the most common cancer found in women in the world after breast cancer, she added.