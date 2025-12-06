Do Beautiful Words Stay Longer in the Mind? A New Study Says Yes But Not How We Thought
The most memorable words were also the most beautiful according to participants. But these weren’t necessarily the words the scientists had predicted would be prettiest.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 5:14 PM IST
It has long been one of life’s curiosities that certain words arrive in the ear like a warm cup of tea (harmony, lullaby, melody) while others come clattering in like a dropped toolbox: drudge, blunt, moist. For decades, linguists have scratched their heads over this. Is it the meaning that charms us? Or is it something in the sound itself?
A team at the University of Vienna, led by linguist Theresa Matzinger, has taken a considerable stride toward answering that question, and in a rather clever way. They decided to avoid the pesky problem of meaning entirely by inventing new words: artificial, freshly minted, utterly meaningless pseudowords like clisious, smanious, and drikious. These are the kind of terms that sound like they were rejected inventions from a Roald Dahl book, but they do the job: they remove all cultural baggage, childhood memory, and emotional association. All that’s left is the sound.
The researchers recruited a hundred English-speaking volunteers and fed them these pseudowords: some deliberately engineered to sound appealing, some neutral, and some about as pleasant as chewing gravel. Participants heard and saw the words, tried to memorize them, and then attempted to recall them later. After that, they rated each one on its “beauty.” The results were not what the researchers expected. It turned out that the most memorable words were also, according to participants, the most beautiful. But these weren’t necessarily the words the scientists had predicted would be the prettiest. Previous studies assumed beauty came from meaning; this new work suggests the sound itself has a significant role, perhaps more than we realized.
Matzinger says: “We still don’t know whether we remember things better because we find them beautiful, or if they’re beautiful because we can remember them.” In other words, our brains may simply be playing favourites with sounds that feel familiar, comfortable, melodically agreeable; much like how a catchy tune sticks with us precisely because it behaves the way tunes in our culture usually behave.
This is where things get unexpectedly broad and rather exciting. If certain sound patterns are easier to remember and more pleasant to our ears, they might actually influence how language drifts and evolves over generations. Some sounds could cling to linguistic life simply because people enjoy them, while harsher ones might get abandoned like unfashionable furniture. There are implications, too, for language learning and advertising. A beautifully engineered brand name that feels good in the mouth might be remembered long after a clunky one dribbles out of public consciousness. Likewise, a language student might grasp vocabulary faster if the phonetic patterns tap into innate or cultural preferences.
All of which is to say: the next time you find yourself unexpectedly delighted by a word or irritated by one, don’t be surprised. Your brain may be voting on the aesthetics of sound, casting little ballots for beauty, familiarity, and memorability.
