Diwali Burns: What To Do In The First Few Minutes After A Firecracker Accident
Serious burns can happen in seconds of firecracker accidents but proper first-aid measures can help to limit tissue damage, says reconstructive surgeon Dr. Raghav Mago.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Diwali is often celebrated with sparklers and firecrackers but a moment of carelessness can lead to burns on the hands, face, eyes and other parts of the body. Often people panic and try home remedies like toothpaste, ghee, oil or ice which can worsen the injury or interfere with treatment.
Cool The Burn Right Away
“Get the person away from the heat source and make sure the area is safe. Flush the affected area with cool, clean water for approximately 20 minutes. This helps to reduce the severity of the injury,” says Dr. Raghav Mago, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai. Do not use ice or very cold water. Remove rings, watches and other tight items of clothing before swelling begins but do not pull clothing away from the burned skin.
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Protect The Injured Area
After cooling the burn, loosely cover it with a clean, non-fluffy cloth or sterile, non-adherent dressing. Do not rub the wound, burst blisters or apply butter, ghee, oil, powders, toothpaste or creams without medical advice.
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When To See A Doctor
Burns that are large or deep, burns on the face, hands, feet, major joints or private parts and burns with white, leathery or charred skin require urgent medical assessment. Prompt assessment is warranted in children and older adults, even after what appear to be minor injuries. Firecrackers can also cause eye injuries, hearing loss and inhalation injuries. Seek medical attention immediately for eye pain, blurred vision, difficulty breathing or suspected smoke inhalation.
Says Dr. Raghav Mago, “The first few minutes after a burn injury can significantly influence the outcome. The most important thing is to stop the burning process, cool the affected area with running water and seek timely medical assistance. Never experiment with household remedies or delay treatment, particularly when the face, hands or eyes are involved. If a person has sustained extensive burns, keep the unaffected parts of the body warm while arranging emergency medical care, because severe burns can cause significant heat loss.”
A firecracker injury can be frightening, but staying calm and following the correct first-aid measures can make a significant difference. Remember to keep firecrackers away from children, maintain a safe distance, wear appropriate protective clothing and never allow children to handle fireworks unsupervised. Wish you a happy and safe Diwali.
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