ETV Bharat / health

Diwali Burns: What To Do In The First Few Minutes After A Firecracker Accident

Get the injured person away from the heat source and make sure the area is safe ( Getty Images )

Diwali is often celebrated with sparklers and firecrackers but a moment of carelessness can lead to burns on the hands, face, eyes and other parts of the body. Often people panic and try home remedies like toothpaste, ghee, oil or ice which can worsen the injury or interfere with treatment.

Cool The Burn Right Away

“Get the person away from the heat source and make sure the area is safe. Flush the affected area with cool, clean water for approximately 20 minutes. This helps to reduce the severity of the injury,” says Dr. Raghav Mago, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai. Do not use ice or very cold water. Remove rings, watches and other tight items of clothing before swelling begins but do not pull clothing away from the burned skin. Also read: Diwali Sweets Left On The Counter For Several Days? Gastro Experts Inform How Long They Are Safe To Eat Protect The Injured Area After cooling the burn, loosely cover it with a clean, non-fluffy cloth or sterile, non-adherent dressing. Do not rub the wound, burst blisters or apply butter, ghee, oil, powders, toothpaste or creams without medical advice.