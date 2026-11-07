ETV Bharat / health

Diwali Sweets Left On The Counter For Several Days? Gastro Experts Inform How Long They Are Safe To Eat

Diwali celebrations often bring sweets into one’s home in large amounts. It may be rasgullas and rasmalais, kaju katlis, besan ladoos and mithais made from dried fruits that one buys or makes at home in preparation for the festivities. Nevertheless, keeping those sweets on the kitchen counter for several hours or even days raises a pertinent question as to how long they stay good. It is worth noting that some sweets are less perishable than others and may turn unhealthy for consumption after a few hours if not stored in appropriate conditions.

“Sweet preparations made of milk such as rasgulla, rasmalai, kalakand, peda, and milk cake tend to go bad easily. The presence of water and milk makes them a suitable base for bacteria. Keeping them out in the open for some time, especially in warmer and more humid environments, could make them prone to causing illnesses. Milk-based sweets are highly perishable and need to be kept in a refrigerator within two hours of preparation/purchase. In hot weather, this period gets even lesser. Not keeping such sweets in the fridge overnight or even for several days makes them susceptible to bacterial infection and could cause food poisoning,” says Dr. Bhushan Bhole, Senior Consultant, GI Surgery and Liver Transplantation, PSRI Hospital, New Delhi.

Unlike those made from milk, sweets like kaju katli, besan ladoo, soan papdi and dry fruit mithai have a longer shelf life because of their low moisture content. Nevertheless, this does not imply that they can be kept indefinitely because exposure to air, moisture, and heat (apart from contact with hands or any other utensil) may affect their quality. Another mistake that is commonly made is to judge the quality of sweets based on their odour, flavour and appearance. While the presence of unusual odour, sour flavour, sticky and slimy texture, mould and discolouration are the indicators of spoilage in mithai, the absence of these factors does not ensure safety of the food.