ETV Bharat / health

Diwali Smog Hangover: Why Are Some People Still Unwell Days After The Festival?

Even if you don't see smoke in the air anymore, your respiratory system may still be reacting to the exposure from firecrackers ( Getty Images )

Diwali has gone. The lights are down and the firecrackers have finally stopped bursting. However, for some people the festival has left an unwanted souvenir – a cough that just won’t go away, burning eyes, a sore throat and the uncomfortable feeling that breathing has suddenly become harder than it should be.

Welcome to the Diwali smog hangover. Unlike the festive hangover after one too many parties, this one can’t be cured with a long night’s sleep and a glass of water. The culprit is polluted air that can affect the respiratory system even after the celebrations are over. Firecrackers add to the pollution caused by industries, vehicles and other sources in cities. They emit harmful gasses such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. Seasonal weather conditions can make things worse. When it's cold outside, these pollutants can be trapped closer to the ground and linger in the air rather than disperse quickly.

“Inhalation of these pollutants can lead to inflammation of the airways,” says Dr Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan (Maharashtra). “This can cause cough, sore throat, burning eyes and difficulty breathing. For some people, the discomfort can last days after the fireworks are over." For the uninitiated, an intensivist is a specialized physician who focuses on diagnosing, stabilizing, and managing critically ill patients, most often in an ICU.

Why does the cough linger post-Diwali? The tricky thing is that even if you don't see smoke in the air anymore, your respiratory system may still be reacting to the exposure. Firecracker smoke can irritate the windpipe lining and make it more sensitive, which can cause coughing even when the immediate source of pollution is gone.

Dr Riddhi Singh Carrasco, Consultant and Intensivist at Surya Hospitals says that when someone comes to her with cough or breathing difficulty after Diwali, one of the first things she wants to find out is if the person had an existing respiratory problem and whether it has worsened after the festival. "Exposure to smoke can make asthma or allergies temporarily worse. Once airways are sensitive, normal triggers like perfumes, dust, a cool breeze or even exercise can cause coughing. So the firecrackers may have gone out, but the respiratory system may not have gotten the memo.”

This is especially important for people with pre-existing asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Exposure to pollution can exacerbate flare-ups and make it harder to breathe. However, even those without a history of respiratory illness can experience discomfort after prolonged exposure to polluted air.

When Should You Worry?

Not every cough you get after Diwali is a serious medical problem but it can also be a mistake to assume that every lingering symptom is just seasonal irritation. Dr Carrasco stresses the importance of seeing if symptoms are getting better or worse. A cough that slowly goes away is not the same as a cough that comes with fever or chest pain. This latter may be a sign of an infection or another respiratory problem and requires clinical examination.