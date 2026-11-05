ETV Bharat / health

Mithai To Makhana, How Health Became The Default Festive Gift

A Diwali hamper can now have traditional sweets along with almonds, dates, roasted makhana and pistachios ( Getty Images )

The size of a festive gift box was once judged by the sweets inside and the ribbon on top. Now people are thinking what the recipient will enjoy after the celebrations. This is where nuts, dry fruits and makhana are finding a bigger space in the gifting traditions of India. This is not to substitute mithai. Even today, the joy of Diwali includes a good laddoo or a piece of kaju katli. The only thing that has changed is the variety. A hamper can now have traditional sweets along with almonds, dates, roasted makhana and pistachios. It looks festive, it gives more choice and it combines indulgence with everyday nutrition.

“Gifting health-conscious doesn't mean sacrificing presentation anymore. The colourful packing, elegant jars and neatly arranged assortments have made nuts and dry fruits a popular choice for gifting. A box of walnuts, figs, cashews and dates can be as festive as traditional sweets. It’s more and more about thoughtfulness rather than just the size or price of a gift,” says Gunjan Vijay Jain, President, Nuts and Dry Fruits Council (India), a pan-India industry body representing India's nuts and dry fruits ecosystem.

He adds that a further reason for this change is personalization. A hamper for grandparents doesn’t need to look like one for colleagues or friends. Families can choose from familiar flavours for older relatives, handy snack packs for the younger recipients or premium assortments for corporate clients. There’s something for every budget, too. A simple combination of almonds, raisins and makhana can be as warm as an elaborate gift basket. There is a lot more variety in dry fruit boxes (Getty Images) Also read: Two Gulab Jamuns Too Many: How Festive Sweets Can Damage Your Liver In this changing market, makhana has emerged as an interesting player. Government estimates released in 2026 show that the monthly domestic consumption of popped makhana rises from about 3,000-3,500 tonnes in regular months to around 5,000 tonnes during the festive season. Jain says, “This is in line with the larger snacking demand, but also indicates the growing relevance of makhana during celebrations.”